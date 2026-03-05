تحولت عيادة يفترض أن تكون ملاذا آمنا للأطفال إلى مسرح لواحدة من أبشع الجرائم الطبية في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، بعد أن كشفت وثائق قضائية تفاصيل صادمة عن طبيب استغل مهنته لارتكاب اعتداءات جنسية بحق أكثر من 100 طفل على مدار سنوات.
تعود القضية إلى طبيب الأطفال إيرل برادلي الذي ألقت السلطات الأمريكية القبض عليه بعدما بدأت تتكشف تدريجيا شبكة واسعة من الانتهاكات داخل عيادته الطبية. وأظهرت التحقيقات التي تلت الاعتقال أن ما كان يُعتقد في البداية حالات محدودة، تحول لاحقا إلى واحدة من أوسع قضايا الاعتداء على الأطفال في البلاد.
وبحسب وثائق الاتهام، ارتكب الطبيب اعتداءاته مستهدفا 103 أطفال، معظمهم من الفتيات، وبعضهم لم يتجاوز عمره بضعة أشهر. وتضمنت القضية 471 تهمة جنائية تراوحت بين الاغتصاب والاستغلال الجنسي والاعتداءات المتكررة على الضحايا.
التحقيقات كشفت أيضا أن بعض الأطفال تعرضوا للاعتداء مرات عديدة خلال زيارات طبية متكررة، بينما كان ذووهم ينتظرون خارج غرفة الفحص دون أن يتخيلوا ما يحدث في الداخل.
وخلال مداهمة العيادة، عثرت السلطات على أدلة صادمة، بينها أكثر من 13 ساعة من مقاطع الفيديو التي وثقت الاعتداءات، إضافة إلى أجهزة كمبيوتر وأقراص صلبة تحتوي آلاف الملفات المتعلقة بالمرضى.
واليوم، يقضي الطبيب إيرل برادلي (75 عاما) عدة أحكام بالسجن المؤبد داخل أحد السجون الأمريكية، بعد إدانته بارتكاب هذه الجرائم وتصويرها داخل عيادته الطبية.
لكن أكثر ما أثار الغضب في القضية لم يكن حجم الجرائم فقط، بل التحذيرات التي سبقت الفضيحة. فقد أظهرت التحقيقات أن شكاوى عديدة قدمتها أسر وممرضون بشأن سلوك الطبيب، تضمنت اتهامات بإجراء فحوص طبية غير ضرورية للأطفال، إلا أن تلك التحذيرات لم تلقَ الاهتمام الكافي من الجهات المهنية. بل إن تقارير لاحقة كشفت أن شقيقة الطبيب نفسها حاولت في وقت سابق طلب تدخل مهني لوقف ممارساته، لكن تلك المحاولات لم تؤد إلى تحرك فعلي قبل سنوات من اعتقاله.
وعقب تفجر القضية، رفعت عائلات الضحايا دعاوى قضائية ضد جهات طبية مرتبطة بعمل الطبيب، انتهت بتسوية مالية ضخمة بلغت نحو 123 مليون دولار، في واحدة من أكبر التسويات المرتبطة بقضايا الاعتداء الطبي في أمريكا.
A clinic that was supposed to be a safe haven for children turned into the scene of one of the most heinous medical crimes in U.S. history, after court documents revealed shocking details about a doctor who exploited his profession to commit sexual assaults against more than 100 children over the years.
The case involves pediatrician Earl Bradley, who was arrested by U.S. authorities after a wide network of abuses within his medical practice began to gradually unfold. Investigations following his arrest showed that what was initially thought to be limited cases later turned into one of the largest child abuse cases in the country.
According to the indictment documents, the doctor committed his assaults targeting 103 children, most of whom were girls, and some of whom were only a few months old. The case included 471 criminal charges ranging from rape to sexual exploitation and repeated assaults on the victims.
The investigations also revealed that some children were assaulted multiple times during repeated medical visits, while their parents waited outside the examination room, unaware of what was happening inside.
During the raid on the clinic, authorities found shocking evidence, including over 13 hours of video footage documenting the assaults, as well as computers and hard drives containing thousands of files related to the patients.
Today, Dr. Earl Bradley (75 years old) is serving multiple life sentences in a U.S. prison after being convicted of committing these crimes and filming them inside his medical clinic.
However, what angered many the most about the case was not just the scale of the crimes, but the warnings that preceded the scandal. Investigations showed that numerous complaints had been filed by families and nurses regarding the doctor's behavior, including allegations of conducting unnecessary medical examinations on children, but those warnings did not receive adequate attention from professional authorities. Subsequent reports revealed that the doctor's own sister had previously attempted to seek professional intervention to stop his practices, but those attempts did not lead to any action before years passed and he was arrested.
Following the outbreak of the case, the families of the victims filed lawsuits against medical entities associated with the doctor's work, resulting in a massive financial settlement of around $123 million, one of the largest settlements related to medical abuse cases in America.