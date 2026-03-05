A clinic that was supposed to be a safe haven for children turned into the scene of one of the most heinous medical crimes in U.S. history, after court documents revealed shocking details about a doctor who exploited his profession to commit sexual assaults against more than 100 children over the years.

The case involves pediatrician Earl Bradley, who was arrested by U.S. authorities after a wide network of abuses within his medical practice began to gradually unfold. Investigations following his arrest showed that what was initially thought to be limited cases later turned into one of the largest child abuse cases in the country.

According to the indictment documents, the doctor committed his assaults targeting 103 children, most of whom were girls, and some of whom were only a few months old. The case included 471 criminal charges ranging from rape to sexual exploitation and repeated assaults on the victims.

The investigations also revealed that some children were assaulted multiple times during repeated medical visits, while their parents waited outside the examination room, unaware of what was happening inside.

During the raid on the clinic, authorities found shocking evidence, including over 13 hours of video footage documenting the assaults, as well as computers and hard drives containing thousands of files related to the patients.

Today, Dr. Earl Bradley (75 years old) is serving multiple life sentences in a U.S. prison after being convicted of committing these crimes and filming them inside his medical clinic.

However, what angered many the most about the case was not just the scale of the crimes, but the warnings that preceded the scandal. Investigations showed that numerous complaints had been filed by families and nurses regarding the doctor's behavior, including allegations of conducting unnecessary medical examinations on children, but those warnings did not receive adequate attention from professional authorities. Subsequent reports revealed that the doctor's own sister had previously attempted to seek professional intervention to stop his practices, but those attempts did not lead to any action before years passed and he was arrested.

Following the outbreak of the case, the families of the victims filed lawsuits against medical entities associated with the doctor's work, resulting in a massive financial settlement of around $123 million, one of the largest settlements related to medical abuse cases in America.