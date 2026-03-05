تحولت عيادة يفترض أن تكون ملاذا آمنا للأطفال إلى مسرح لواحدة من أبشع الجرائم الطبية في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، بعد أن كشفت وثائق قضائية تفاصيل صادمة عن طبيب استغل مهنته لارتكاب اعتداءات جنسية بحق أكثر من 100 طفل على مدار سنوات.

تعود القضية إلى طبيب الأطفال إيرل برادلي الذي ألقت السلطات الأمريكية القبض عليه بعدما بدأت تتكشف تدريجيا شبكة واسعة من الانتهاكات داخل عيادته الطبية. وأظهرت التحقيقات التي تلت الاعتقال أن ما كان يُعتقد في البداية حالات محدودة، تحول لاحقا إلى واحدة من أوسع قضايا الاعتداء على الأطفال في البلاد.

وبحسب وثائق الاتهام، ارتكب الطبيب اعتداءاته مستهدفا 103 أطفال، معظمهم من الفتيات، وبعضهم لم يتجاوز عمره بضعة أشهر. وتضمنت القضية 471 تهمة جنائية تراوحت بين الاغتصاب والاستغلال الجنسي والاعتداءات المتكررة على الضحايا.

التحقيقات كشفت أيضا أن بعض الأطفال تعرضوا للاعتداء مرات عديدة خلال زيارات طبية متكررة، بينما كان ذووهم ينتظرون خارج غرفة الفحص دون أن يتخيلوا ما يحدث في الداخل.

وخلال مداهمة العيادة، عثرت السلطات على أدلة صادمة، بينها أكثر من 13 ساعة من مقاطع الفيديو التي وثقت الاعتداءات، إضافة إلى أجهزة كمبيوتر وأقراص صلبة تحتوي آلاف الملفات المتعلقة بالمرضى.

واليوم، يقضي الطبيب إيرل برادلي (75 عاما) عدة أحكام بالسجن المؤبد داخل أحد السجون الأمريكية، بعد إدانته بارتكاب هذه الجرائم وتصويرها داخل عيادته الطبية.

لكن أكثر ما أثار الغضب في القضية لم يكن حجم الجرائم فقط، بل التحذيرات التي سبقت الفضيحة. فقد أظهرت التحقيقات أن شكاوى عديدة قدمتها أسر وممرضون بشأن سلوك الطبيب، تضمنت اتهامات بإجراء فحوص طبية غير ضرورية للأطفال، إلا أن تلك التحذيرات لم تلقَ الاهتمام الكافي من الجهات المهنية. بل إن تقارير لاحقة كشفت أن شقيقة الطبيب نفسها حاولت في وقت سابق طلب تدخل مهني لوقف ممارساته، لكن تلك المحاولات لم تؤد إلى تحرك فعلي قبل سنوات من اعتقاله.

وعقب تفجر القضية، رفعت عائلات الضحايا دعاوى قضائية ضد جهات طبية مرتبطة بعمل الطبيب، انتهت بتسوية مالية ضخمة بلغت نحو 123 مليون دولار، في واحدة من أكبر التسويات المرتبطة بقضايا الاعتداء الطبي في أمريكا.