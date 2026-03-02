أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن الولايات المتحدة لم تبدأ في ضرب إيران بقوة بعد.

وقال لشبكة «سي إن إن»: «لم نبدأ في ضرب إيران بقوة بعد، الموجة الكبرى لم تحدث بعد، الضربة الكبيرة قادمة قريباً»، مبيناً أنه لن يتردد في إرسال قوات برية إلى إيران.

وأعرب ترمب عن شعوره بالدهشة من الضربات الإيرانية على الدول العربية.

بدوره، قال الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر أمام المشرّعين: لا اعتقد أن محاولة إزاحة قيادة إيران من خلال القصف الجوي من دون غزو بري ستنجح، وهو أحد أسباب عدم انضمام المملكة المتحدة إلى الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران، مضيفاً: «هذه الحكومة لا تؤمن بتغيير الأنظمة من السماء».

من جهته قال رئيس الوزراء البريطاني أن أي عمل عسكري يحتاج إلى أساس قانوني وخطة مدروسة وقابلة للتنفيذ، مع هدف يمكن تحقيقه، مبيناً أن «هذه هي المبادئ التي طبّقتها في قرار عدم المشاركة في الضربات الهجومية للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل».

وأكد ستارمر إنه متمسّك بقراره ​عدم دعم ⁠الضربات المشتركة الأولى بين الولايات ⁠المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران، وذلك بعد ​أن انتقد الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب نهجه.

وقال ستارمر: «عبّر ⁠الرئيس ترمب عن اعتراضه على ⁠قرارنا ‌بعدم المشاركة في الضربات الأولية، لكن من ‌واجبي أن أقيّم ما يصبّ في مصلحة ​بريطانيا الوطنية. هذا ما فعلته، وأنا متمسّك ‌بقراري».

من جهة أخرى، قال الأمين العام ⁠لحلف شمال ‌الأطلسي (ناتو) مارك روته، إنه بحث ملف ⁠إيران والأمن الإقليمي مع الرئيس التركي ​رجب طيب أردوغان، وأنهما ⁠اتفقا على أهمية ​نهج ​الحلف الأمني الشامل ‌واستعداده لردع التهديدات ​والتصدي لها من ⁠أي جهة.

وكتب ​روته، ⁠في ‌منشور على منصة «إكس»: «نحن على ‌أهبة الاستعداد دائماً لردع أي تهديد والتصدي ​له، من أي جهة».