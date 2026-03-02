U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States has not yet begun to strike Iran forcefully.

He told CNN: "We have not yet begun to strike Iran forcefully; the big wave has not happened yet, the big strike is coming soon," indicating that he would not hesitate to send ground troops to Iran.

Trump expressed his astonishment at the Iranian strikes on Arab countries.

For his part, British Minister Keir Starmer told lawmakers: "I do not believe that trying to remove Iran's leadership through airstrikes without a ground invasion will succeed, which is one of the reasons the United Kingdom did not join the U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran," adding: "This government does not believe in regime change from the sky."

British Prime Minister stated that any military action needs a legal basis and a well-thought-out and executable plan, with an achievable objective, noting that "these are the principles I applied in the decision not to participate in the U.S. and Israeli offensive strikes."

Starmer confirmed that he stands by his decision not to support the initial joint strikes between the United States and Israel against Iran, after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized his approach.

Starmer said: "President Trump expressed his objection to our decision not to participate in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to assess what is in the interest of Britain's national interest. That is what I did, and I stand by my decision."

On another note, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that he discussed the Iran file and regional security with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and they agreed on the importance of a comprehensive security approach by the alliance and its readiness to deter and confront threats from any direction.

Rutte wrote in a post on the platform "X": "We are always ready to deter any threat and confront it, from any direction."