Medical reports revealed that the Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din is suffering from the spread of pus throughout her stomach and around the intestines, which has caused pressure on the pelvis due to intestinal adhesion, requiring urgent surgical intervention to release the adhesions and clean the stomach and pelvis from pus to avoid the risk of body poisoning.

Gradual Improvement

Mai Ezz El-Din's husband, Dr. Ahmed Taymour, confirmed that his wife's health condition is witnessing a gradual improvement, noting that she has moved out of the intensive care unit after overcoming the difficult phase.

He added: "Mai will remain in the hospital to receive medical care and monitor her condition until she recovers and returns home."