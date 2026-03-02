كشفت التقارير الطبية معاناة الفنانة المصرية مي عزالدين من انتشار الصديد في أنحاء المعدة وحول الأمعاء، ما تسبب في الضغط على الحوض نتيجة التصاق الأمعاء، وتطلب تدخلاً جراحياً سريعاً لفك التصاق الأمعاء وتنظيف المعدة والحوض من الصديد لتجنب الإصابة بالتسمم في الجسم.

تحسن تدريجي

وأكد زوج مي عز الدين الدكتور أحمد تيمور أن الحالة الصحية لزوجته تشهد تحسناً تدريجياً، مشيراً إلى خروجها من العناية المركزة بعد أن تجاوزت المرحلة الصعبة.

وأضاف: «ستظل مي في المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الصحية ومتابعة حالتها، حتى تتماثل للشفاء وتعود إلى المنزل».