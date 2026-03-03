U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the response to the attack targeting the American embassy in Riyadh will be forthcoming, noting that details of the U.S. action will be announced shortly.

Trump's statements came in an interview with News Nation, relayed by the network's correspondent via the X platform, where he emphasized that Washington will not tolerate the attack, especially given the loss of American soldiers during the escalating conflict with Iran.

For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Defense clarified, in a statement published via the X platform in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), that the American embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two drones, according to an initial assessment of the incident.

The ministry added that the attack resulted in a limited fire breaking out within the embassy's vicinity, as well as material damage, without disclosing additional details regarding casualties or those responsible for the operation.