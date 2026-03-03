أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الرد على الهجوم الذي استهدف السفارة الأمريكية في الرياض سيكون قريبًا، مشيرًا إلى أن تفاصيل التحرك الأمريكي ستُعلن خلال وقت وجيز.

وجاءت تصريحات ترمب في حديث لشبكة نيوز نيشن، نقلها مراسل الشبكة عبر منصة إكس، حيث شدد على أن واشنطن لن تتهاون إزاء الهجوم، خصوصا في ظل سقوط جنود أمربكيين خلال الصراع المتصاعد مع إيران.

من جهتها، أوضحت وزارة الدفاع السعودية، في بيان نشرته عبر منصة إكس في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن السفارة الأمريكية في الرياض تعرضت لهجوم بطائرتين مسيرتين، وفق تقييم أولي للحادثة.

وأضافت الوزارة أن الهجوم أسفر عن اندلاع حريق محدود داخل محيط السفارة، إلى جانب وقوع أضرار مادية، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية بشأن الخسائر أو المسؤولين عن العملية.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل توتر متزايد في المنطقة، ما يرفع منسوب الترقب بشأن طبيعة الرد الأمريكي المرتقب، وحدود التصعيد المحتمل في المرحلة القادمة.