أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الرد على الهجوم الذي استهدف السفارة الأمريكية في الرياض سيكون قريبًا، مشيرًا إلى أن تفاصيل التحرك الأمريكي ستُعلن خلال وقت وجيز.
وجاءت تصريحات ترمب في حديث لشبكة نيوز نيشن، نقلها مراسل الشبكة عبر منصة إكس، حيث شدد على أن واشنطن لن تتهاون إزاء الهجوم، خصوصا في ظل سقوط جنود أمربكيين خلال الصراع المتصاعد مع إيران.
من جهتها، أوضحت وزارة الدفاع السعودية، في بيان نشرته عبر منصة إكس في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن السفارة الأمريكية في الرياض تعرضت لهجوم بطائرتين مسيرتين، وفق تقييم أولي للحادثة.
وأضافت الوزارة أن الهجوم أسفر عن اندلاع حريق محدود داخل محيط السفارة، إلى جانب وقوع أضرار مادية، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية بشأن الخسائر أو المسؤولين عن العملية.
وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل توتر متزايد في المنطقة، ما يرفع منسوب الترقب بشأن طبيعة الرد الأمريكي المرتقب، وحدود التصعيد المحتمل في المرحلة القادمة.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the response to the attack targeting the American embassy in Riyadh will be forthcoming, noting that details of the U.S. action will be announced shortly.
Trump's statements came in an interview with News Nation, relayed by the network's correspondent via the X platform, where he emphasized that Washington will not tolerate the attack, especially given the loss of American soldiers during the escalating conflict with Iran.
For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Defense clarified, in a statement published via the X platform in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), that the American embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two drones, according to an initial assessment of the incident.
The ministry added that the attack resulted in a limited fire breaking out within the embassy's vicinity, as well as material damage, without disclosing additional details regarding casualties or those responsible for the operation.
These developments come amid increasing tensions in the region, raising anticipation regarding the nature of the expected U.S. response and the potential limits of escalation in the coming phase.