The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that in light of the events and regional developments occurring in the area, the security situation in the Kingdom is reassuring, and daily life is proceeding normally in all regions, thanks to God.

It noted that the security sectors are working around the clock within an integrated security and service system, which enhances the security of the homeland and the safety of everyone living on its land.

The Ministry of Interior emphasized that the security of the Kingdom, its visitors, and residents is a top priority, warning the public against circulating rumors or unknown clips, and urging them to obtain information from official sources.