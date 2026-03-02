أكدت وزارة الداخلية أنه في ضوء ما تشهده المنطقة من أحداث وتطورات إقليمية، فإن الأوضاع الأمنية في المملكة مطمئنة، والحياة اليومية تسير بصورة طبيعية في كل المناطق بفضل الله.

ونوهت بأن القطاعات الأمنية تعمل على مدار الساعة ضمن منظومة أمنية وخدمية متكاملة، بما يعزز أمن الوطن وسلامة كل من يعيش على أرضه.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن أمن المملكة وزوارها والمقيمين على أراضيها على رأس أولوياتها، منبهة العموم إلى عدم تداول الشائعات أو المقاطع المجهولة، وأن يكون استقاء المعلومات من خلال مصادرها الرسمية.