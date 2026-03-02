أعلن أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني اليوم (الإثنين)، أن إيران «لن تتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة». ونفى لاريجاني في منشور على «إكس» التقارير التي تفيد بأن مسؤولين إيرانيين سعوا إلى بدء محادثات مع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب.
بين الثأر والانتقام
واعتبر لاريجاني أن الرئيس ترمب يجرّ المنطقة إلى الفوضى بـ«أحلام واهية». وقال «أغرق ترمب المنطقة في الفوضى بأحلام واهية، وهو الآن يخشى المزيد من الخسائر في صفوف القوات الأمريكية».
وأعلن الهلال الأحمر الإيراني، اليوم، أن الهجمات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية قتلت 555 شخصاً، بحسب ما أوردت وسائل إعلام رسمية.
وضربت الولايات المتحدة مئات الأهداف في أنحاء إيران، فيما تعهد ترمب بالانتقام لمقتل جنود أمريكيين، في حين نفّذت طهران هجمات على إسرائيل ودول الخليج بعد توعّدها بالثأر لمقتل المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي.
مزيد من الخسائر البشرية
وقال ترمب في خطاب مصور: «للأسف، من المرجح أن يكون هناك المزيد من الخسائر البشرية قبل أن ينتهي الأمر. لكن أمريكا ستثأر لموتهم وستوجه الضربة الأقسى للإرهابيين الذين شنوا حرباً، بشكل أساسي، ضد الحضارة».
ودعا الإيرانيين إلى الانتفاض لإسقاط الجمهورية الإسلامية وقال: «أمريكا معكم»، فيما خيّر الحرس الثوري الإيراني مجدداً بين الاستسلام أو «الموت المحتم»، بعدما أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أنه دمر مقر قيادته.
وفي مقابلة مع صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» قال ترمب أمس (الأحد) إن لديه قائمة تضم ثلاثة أسماء لقيادة إيران.
إيران تريد الحوار
وتتواصل الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على طهران ومناطق أخرى في إيران.
وأدلى مسؤولون إيرانيون بمواقف تصعيدية، بينما قال ترمب لمجلة «ذي أتلانتيك»: «المسؤولون الإيرانيون يريدون الحوار، وقد وافقتُ على ذلك، لذا سأجري محادثات معهم».
وأعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أمس أنه أطلق «الموجتين السابعة والثامنة من عملية الوعد الصادق 4» على «العدو على نطاق واسع»، من دون تحديد الأهداف.
وقُتل 9 أشخاص جراء دفعة صواريخ إيرانية على إسرائيل طالت مبنى في منطقة بيت شيمش (وسط)، وفق ما أكدت خدمة إسعاف نجمة داوود الحمراء. وأشارت إلى «إجلاء 28 مصاباً إلى المستشفيات»، ولا يزال 11 آخرون مفقودين.
تصاعد الضربات الإسرائيلية
قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أمس إن الضربات على إيران «ستتصاعد» خلال الأيام القادمة. وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة تدمير مقر قيادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني في طهران.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بأن مركزاً للشرطة عند أطراف طهران استهدف مساء أمس، مؤكدة سقوط ضحايا. كما أشارت إلى استهداف مستشفى غاندي الواقع في شمال طهران بغارة مساء أمس.
وأكد الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه وجه «ضربة قاسية» لمراكز القيادة والتحكم الإيرانية أمس، منها «مقار تابعة للحرس الثوري، ومقار استخبارات، وأخرى تابعة لسلاح الجو في الحرس الثوري، ومقار أمن داخلي».
كما أكد استهداف منظومة الصواريخ البالستية وأنظمة الدفاع الإيرانية.
وبدأت إيران أمس حداداً رسميا لمدة 40 يوما على المرشد علي خامنئي.وأعلنت أن مجلس القيادة الانتقالي الذي أُنشئ بعد مقتل المرشد الأعلى بدأ عمله.
الخطر على الملاحة البحرية
وتتزايد المخاوف من الخطر الذي تتسبب به هذه الحرب على الملاحة البحرية، خصوصا حركة النقل عبر مضيق هرمز. وأعلن ترمب أمس أن الجيش الأمريكي أغرق تسع سفن حربية إيرانية، ودمّر بشكل جزئي مقر البحرية التابعة لإيران، منذ بدء الهجوم.
وأفادت وكالتا أمن بحري بتعرّض سفينتين لهجمات أمس في مضيق هرمز. وتتجنّب شركات عدّة هذا المضيق لأسباب أمنية.
The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, announced today (Monday) that Iran "will not negotiate with the United States." Larijani denied in a post on "X" reports that Iranian officials sought to initiate talks with the administration of President Donald Trump.
Between Revenge and Retribution
Larijani considered that President Trump is dragging the region into chaos with "false dreams." He said, "Trump has plunged the region into chaos with false dreams, and now he fears further losses among American forces."
The Iranian Red Crescent announced today that American-Israeli attacks have killed 555 people, according to official media reports.
The United States struck hundreds of targets across Iran, while Trump vowed to retaliate for the deaths of American soldiers, as Tehran carried out attacks on Israel and Gulf countries after threatening to avenge the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
More Human Losses
Trump stated in a recorded speech: "Unfortunately, there are likely to be more human losses before this is over. But America will avenge their deaths and will deliver the harshest blow to the terrorists who have waged a war, essentially, against civilization."
He called on Iranians to rise up to overthrow the Islamic Republic, saying, "America is with you," while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard again offered a choice between surrender or "inevitable death," after the U.S. military announced it had destroyed its command center.
In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said yesterday (Sunday) that he has a list of three names to lead Iran.
Iran Wants Dialogue
American and Israeli strikes on Tehran and other areas in Iran continue.
Iranian officials have made escalatory statements, while Trump told The Atlantic magazine: "Iranian officials want dialogue, and I agreed to that, so I will talk to them."
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced yesterday that it launched "the seventh and eighth waves of Operation Promised Victory 4" against "the enemy on a large scale," without specifying the targets.
Nine people were killed due to a batch of Iranian missiles targeting Israel, which hit a building in the Beit Shemesh area (central), according to the Red Star of David ambulance service. It reported the "evacuation of 28 injured to hospitals," and 11 others are still missing.
Escalation of Israeli Strikes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated yesterday that strikes on Iran "will escalate" in the coming days. The United States announced the destruction of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's command center in Tehran.
Iranian media reported that a police station on the outskirts of Tehran was targeted last night, confirming casualties. They also mentioned the targeting of Gandhi Hospital located in northern Tehran in an airstrike last night.
The Israeli army confirmed that it dealt a "harsh blow" to Iranian command and control centers yesterday, including "facilities belonging to the Revolutionary Guard, intelligence facilities, and others belonging to the Revolutionary Guard Air Force, as well as internal security facilities."
It also confirmed the targeting of ballistic missile systems and Iranian defense systems.
Iran began an official mourning period of 40 days for leader Ali Khamenei yesterday. It announced that the transitional leadership council established after the death of the Supreme Leader has begun its work.
The Danger to Maritime Navigation
Concerns are growing about the danger this war poses to maritime navigation, especially the movement of transport through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. military has sunk nine Iranian warships and partially destroyed the Iranian navy's headquarters since the start of the attack.
Two ships were reported to have been attacked yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz, according to two maritime security agencies. Several companies are avoiding this strait for security reasons.