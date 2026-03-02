The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, announced today (Monday) that Iran "will not negotiate with the United States." Larijani denied in a post on "X" reports that Iranian officials sought to initiate talks with the administration of President Donald Trump.



Between Revenge and Retribution



Larijani considered that President Trump is dragging the region into chaos with "false dreams." He said, "Trump has plunged the region into chaos with false dreams, and now he fears further losses among American forces."



The Iranian Red Crescent announced today that American-Israeli attacks have killed 555 people, according to official media reports.



The United States struck hundreds of targets across Iran, while Trump vowed to retaliate for the deaths of American soldiers, as Tehran carried out attacks on Israel and Gulf countries after threatening to avenge the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



More Human Losses



Trump stated in a recorded speech: "Unfortunately, there are likely to be more human losses before this is over. But America will avenge their deaths and will deliver the harshest blow to the terrorists who have waged a war, essentially, against civilization."



He called on Iranians to rise up to overthrow the Islamic Republic, saying, "America is with you," while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard again offered a choice between surrender or "inevitable death," after the U.S. military announced it had destroyed its command center.



In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said yesterday (Sunday) that he has a list of three names to lead Iran.



Iran Wants Dialogue



American and Israeli strikes on Tehran and other areas in Iran continue.



Iranian officials have made escalatory statements, while Trump told The Atlantic magazine: "Iranian officials want dialogue, and I agreed to that, so I will talk to them."



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced yesterday that it launched "the seventh and eighth waves of Operation Promised Victory 4" against "the enemy on a large scale," without specifying the targets.



Nine people were killed due to a batch of Iranian missiles targeting Israel, which hit a building in the Beit Shemesh area (central), according to the Red Star of David ambulance service. It reported the "evacuation of 28 injured to hospitals," and 11 others are still missing.



Escalation of Israeli Strikes



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated yesterday that strikes on Iran "will escalate" in the coming days. The United States announced the destruction of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's command center in Tehran.

Iranian media reported that a police station on the outskirts of Tehran was targeted last night, confirming casualties. They also mentioned the targeting of Gandhi Hospital located in northern Tehran in an airstrike last night.

The Israeli army confirmed that it dealt a "harsh blow" to Iranian command and control centers yesterday, including "facilities belonging to the Revolutionary Guard, intelligence facilities, and others belonging to the Revolutionary Guard Air Force, as well as internal security facilities."



It also confirmed the targeting of ballistic missile systems and Iranian defense systems.

Iran began an official mourning period of 40 days for leader Ali Khamenei yesterday. It announced that the transitional leadership council established after the death of the Supreme Leader has begun its work.

The Danger to Maritime Navigation



Concerns are growing about the danger this war poses to maritime navigation, especially the movement of transport through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. military has sunk nine Iranian warships and partially destroyed the Iranian navy's headquarters since the start of the attack.

Two ships were reported to have been attacked yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz, according to two maritime security agencies. Several companies are avoiding this strait for security reasons.