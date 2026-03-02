أعلن أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني اليوم (الإثنين)، أن إيران «لن تتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة». ونفى لاريجاني في منشور على «إكس» التقارير التي تفيد بأن مسؤولين إيرانيين سعوا إلى بدء محادثات مع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


بين الثأر والانتقام


واعتبر لاريجاني أن الرئيس ترمب يجرّ المنطقة إلى الفوضى بـ«أحلام واهية». وقال «أغرق ترمب المنطقة في الفوضى بأحلام واهية، وهو الآن يخشى المزيد من الخسائر في صفوف القوات الأمريكية».


وأعلن الهلال الأحمر الإيراني، اليوم، أن الهجمات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية قتلت 555 شخصاً، بحسب ما أوردت وسائل إعلام رسمية.


وضربت الولايات المتحدة مئات الأهداف في أنحاء إيران، فيما تعهد ترمب بالانتقام لمقتل جنود أمريكيين، في حين نفّذت طهران هجمات على إسرائيل ودول الخليج بعد توعّدها بالثأر لمقتل المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي.


مزيد من الخسائر البشرية


وقال ترمب في خطاب مصور: «للأسف، من المرجح أن يكون هناك المزيد من الخسائر البشرية قبل أن ينتهي الأمر. لكن أمريكا ستثأر لموتهم وستوجه الضربة الأقسى للإرهابيين الذين شنوا حرباً، بشكل أساسي، ضد الحضارة».


ودعا الإيرانيين إلى الانتفاض لإسقاط الجمهورية الإسلامية وقال: «أمريكا معكم»، فيما خيّر الحرس الثوري الإيراني مجدداً بين الاستسلام أو «الموت المحتم»، بعدما أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أنه دمر مقر قيادته.


وفي مقابلة مع صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» قال ترمب أمس (الأحد) إن لديه قائمة تضم ثلاثة أسماء لقيادة إيران.


إيران تريد الحوار


وتتواصل الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على طهران ومناطق أخرى في إيران.


وأدلى مسؤولون إيرانيون بمواقف تصعيدية، بينما قال ترمب لمجلة «ذي أتلانتيك»: «المسؤولون الإيرانيون يريدون الحوار، وقد وافقتُ على ذلك، لذا سأجري محادثات معهم».


وأعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أمس أنه أطلق «الموجتين السابعة والثامنة من عملية الوعد الصادق 4» على «العدو على نطاق واسع»، من دون تحديد الأهداف.


وقُتل 9 أشخاص جراء دفعة صواريخ إيرانية على إسرائيل طالت مبنى في منطقة بيت شيمش (وسط)، وفق ما أكدت خدمة إسعاف نجمة داوود الحمراء. وأشارت إلى «إجلاء 28 مصاباً إلى المستشفيات»، ولا يزال 11 آخرون مفقودين.


تصاعد الضربات الإسرائيلية


قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أمس إن الضربات على إيران «ستتصاعد» خلال الأيام القادمة. وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة تدمير مقر قيادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني في طهران.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بأن مركزاً للشرطة عند أطراف طهران استهدف مساء أمس، مؤكدة سقوط ضحايا. كما أشارت إلى استهداف مستشفى غاندي الواقع في شمال طهران بغارة مساء أمس.

وأكد الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه وجه «ضربة قاسية» لمراكز القيادة والتحكم الإيرانية أمس، منها «مقار تابعة للحرس الثوري، ومقار استخبارات، وأخرى تابعة لسلاح الجو في الحرس الثوري، ومقار أمن داخلي».


كما أكد استهداف منظومة الصواريخ البالستية وأنظمة الدفاع الإيرانية.

وبدأت إيران أمس حداداً رسميا لمدة 40 يوما على المرشد علي خامنئي.وأعلنت أن مجلس القيادة الانتقالي الذي أُنشئ بعد مقتل المرشد الأعلى بدأ عمله.

الخطر على الملاحة البحرية


وتتزايد المخاوف من الخطر الذي تتسبب به هذه الحرب على الملاحة البحرية، خصوصا حركة النقل عبر مضيق هرمز. وأعلن ترمب أمس أن الجيش الأمريكي أغرق تسع سفن حربية إيرانية، ودمّر بشكل جزئي مقر البحرية التابعة لإيران، منذ بدء الهجوم.

وأفادت وكالتا أمن بحري بتعرّض سفينتين لهجمات أمس في مضيق هرمز. وتتجنّب شركات عدّة هذا المضيق لأسباب أمنية.