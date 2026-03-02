Kuwait and the United States revealed today (Monday) the circumstances surrounding the downing of several American fighter jets in the operational airspace during intense aerial engagements. The U.S. Central Command and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense confirmed in simultaneous statements that the Kuwaiti air defenses mistakenly shot down the fighters amid military escalation, with all crew members surviving and a joint investigation launched to determine the precise causes.

نيران صديقة تسقط 3 طائرات أمريكية

Downing of 3 Fighter Jets



The U.S. Central Command announced on Monday the downing of 3 American fighter jets "as a result of what appears to be a friendly fire incident," clarifying that the Kuwaiti air defenses mistakenly shot down F-15 Strike Eagle aircraft.



It explained in its statement that the incident occurred "during active fighting that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones," confirming that all six crew members parachuted to safety and were retrieved in stable condition.



It added: "Kuwait reported the incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation," noting that the causes of the incident are still under investigation.

"Epic Fury Operation".. Air Support Amid Fiery Skies



According to the American statement, the fighter jets were conducting support missions for the military operation against Iran, named "Epic Fury," at a time when the region witnessed military escalation and exchanges of aerial and missile attacks.

Kuwait: Immediate Rescue and Joint Coordination



For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced in the early hours of Monday the downing of "several" American warplanes, confirming the survival of all their crews.



Colonel Saud Al-Otaweel, the ministry's spokesperson, stated that the relevant authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to the hospital to ensure their health status and provide necessary care, confirming that their condition is stable.



He highlighted the direct coordination with the American forces regarding the circumstances of the incident and the implementation of joint technical measures, while investigations continue to determine the precise causes, urging the public to obtain information from official sources.