كشفت الكويت والولايات المتحدة، اليوم (الإثنين)، ملابسات إسقاط عدد من الطائرات المقاتلة الأمريكية في أجواء العمليات، خلال اشتباكات جوية مكثفة. وأكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية ووزارة الدفاع الكويتية، في بيانين متزامنين، أن الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية أسقطت المقاتلات عن طريق الخطأ وسط تصعيد عسكري، مع نجاة جميع أفراد الأطقم وفتح تحقيق مشترك للوقوف على الأسباب الدقيقة.

نيران صديقة تسقط 3 طائرات أمريكية

سقوط 3 طائرات مقاتلة


أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (الإثنين) سقوط 3 طائرات مقاتلة أمريكية «نتيجة حادثة إطلاق نيران صديقة على ما يبدو»، موضحة أن الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية أسقطت عن طريق الخطأ طائرات من طراز F-15 Strike Eagle.


وأوضحت في بيانها أن الحادثة وقعت «خلال قتال نشط شمل هجمات من طائرات إيرانية وصواريخ بالستية وطائرات مسيّرة»، مؤكدة أن جميع أفراد الطواقم الستة قفزوا بالمظلات بسلام، وتم انتشالهم وهم في حالة مستقرة.


وأضافت: «أعلنت الكويت عن وقوع الحادثة، ونحن ممتنون لجهود قوات الدفاع الكويتية ودعمها في هذه العملية الجارية»، مشيرة إلى أن أسباب الحادث لا تزال قيد التحقيق.

«عملية الغضب الملحمي».. دعم جوي وسط أجواء مشتعلة


وبحسب البيان الأمريكي، كانت المقاتلات تنفذ مهمات دعم للعملية العسكرية ضد إيران، التي تحمل اسم «الغضب الملحمي»، في وقت شهدت المنطقة تصعيداً عسكرياً وتبادلاً للهجمات الجوية والصاروخية.

الكويت: إنقاذ فوري وتنسيق مشترك


من جانبها، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية في الساعات الأولى من صباح الإثنين سقوط «عدة» طائرات حربية أمريكية، مؤكدة نجاة جميع أطقمها.


وقال الناطق باسم الوزارة العقيد الركن سعود العطوان إن الجهات المختصة باشرت فوراً عمليات البحث والإنقاذ، وتم إخلاء الأطقم ونقلهم إلى المستشفى للاطمئنان على حالتهم الصحية وتقديم الرعاية اللازمة، مؤكداً أن حالتهم مستقرة.


ولفت إلى التنسيق المباشر مع القوات الأمريكية بشأن ملابسات الحادث، واتخاذ الإجراءات الفنية المشتركة، مع استمرار التحقيقات لمعرفة الأسباب الدقيقة، داعياً إلى استقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية.