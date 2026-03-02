In compliance with the directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz to host those stranded at the airports of the Kingdom from our Gulf brothers, citizens of all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and to prepare all necessary arrangements to host and honor them, as well as to provide all means for their comfort among their families and brothers in their second country, until suitable conditions are prepared for their safe and dignified return to their countries, the "Makkah Chamber" has promptly initiated the necessary logistical arrangements in this regard.

Abdul Mohsen Al-Ajlan, the Chairman of the Hotels and Tourism Committee at the "Makkah Chamber," confirmed the allocation of 2,500 fully equipped hotel rooms for the Gulf brothers, along with the provision of all supporting services to ensure their comfort and honor their visit.