امتثالاً لتوجيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز باستضافة العالقين في مطارات المملكة من الأشقاء الخليجيين مواطني دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية كافة، وتهيئة الإجراءات اللازمة كافة لاستضافتهم وإكرامهم، وتهيئة السبل كافة لراحتهم بين أهلهم وأشقائهم في بلدهم الثاني، حتى تتهيأ الظروف المناسبة لعودتهم لبلدانهم سالمين معززين مكرمين، بادرت «غرفة مكة المكرمة» بالمباشرة الفورية في تنفيذ الترتيبات اللوجستية اللازمة في هذا الشأن.

وأكد رئيس لجنة الفنادق والسياحة بـ«غرفة مكة المكرمة» عبدالمحسن العجلان، تخصيص 2500 غرفة فندقية مجهزة بالكامل للأشقاء الخليجيين، مع توفير جميع الخدمات المساندة لضمان راحتهم وإكرام وفادتهم.