في اليوم الثالث من الحرب على إيران، دوّت انفجارات عنيفة في العاصمة طهران ومدن عدة، مع تصاعد الغارات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية منذ فجر أمس (الإثنين)، لتشمل شيراز وكرمان وثلاث مدن في محافظة يزد، إضافة إلى سماع دوي انفجار في جزيرة كيش جنوبي البلاد.


وأعلن الهلال الأحمر الإيراني ارتفاع حصيلة القتلى إلى 555 شخصاً منذ فجر (السبت)، فيما أفادت وكالة «مهر» بمقتل 20 شخصاً في هجوم استهدف ميدان نيلوفر شمالي طهران. كما أكدت وزارة التعليم الإيرانية مقتل 170 طالبة ومدرساً جراء الضربات المتواصلة.


واشنطن تضرب «مئات الأهداف».. وترمب يتوعد


أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة ضربت مئات الأهداف داخل إيران، متعهداً بالانتقام لمقتل جنود أمريكيين خلال الحرب. وقال في خطاب مصور إن «المزيد من الخسائر البشرية محتمل قبل نهاية المعركة»، مضيفاً أن أمريكا «ستوجه الضربة الأقسى للإرهابيين الذين شنوا حرباً ضد الحضارة».


ودعا ترمب الإيرانيين إلى الانتفاض لإسقاط النظام، قائلاً: «أمريكا معكم»، في وقت أعلن الجيش الأمريكي تدمير مقر قيادة الحرس الثوري، بينما خيّر الأخير خصومه بين «الاستسلام أو الموت المحتّم».


طهران: استهداف مكتب نتنياهو و«لينكولن»


في المقابل، أعلنت وكالة وكالة «تسنيم» نقلاً عن الحرس الثوري استهداف مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ومقر قائد سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي ضمن «الموجة العاشرة» من الهجمات، من دون تعليق إسرائيلي فوري.


كما أعلن المتحدث باسم قيادة «خاتم الأنبياء» تنفيذ موجات جديدة من عملية «الوعد الصادق 4»، مؤكداً إصابة ثلاث ناقلات نفط أمريكية وبريطانية في الخليج ومضيق هرمز، واستهداف حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «لينكولن» بأربعة صواريخ كروز، إضافة إلى تدمير ثلاث منشآت تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية في الخليج.


لبنان يدخل على خط النار.. و31 قتيلاً


توسعت دائرة المواجهة إلى لبنان، حيث شنت إسرائيل غارات على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت ومناطق في الجنوب والشرق، ما أسفر عن مقتل 31 شخصاً وإصابة 149 آخرين، بحسب وزارة الصحة اللبنانية.


وكان «حزب الله» قد أعلن استهداف حيفا «ثأراً» لمقتل المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي، فيما ردّ الجيش الإسرائيلي بغارات مكثفة.


وفي تطور لافت، أعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام حظر الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لـ«حزب الله»، وحصر نشاطه في الإطار السياسي، مؤكداً أن قرار الحرب والسلم «حصراً بيد الدولة»، وأن أي عمليات خارج المؤسسات الشرعية تعرّض مصداقية لبنان للخطر.


حرب مفتوحة.. وتهديدات متبادلة


الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي الواسع الذي بدأ صباح (السبت)، وأسفر عن مقتل المرشد الأعلى وعشرات القادة العسكريين، قابله رد إيراني بصواريخ طالت مناطق عدة في إسرائيل، مخلفة قتلى ودماراً في البنية التحتية.


ومع استمرار الضربات واتساع رقعتها إلى الخليج ولبنان، تبدو المنطقة أمام مواجهة مفتوحة، تتجاوز حدود إيران وإسرائيل، وسط تهديدات متصاعدة، ورسائل نارية لا تعرف التهدئة.