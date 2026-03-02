في اليوم الثالث من الحرب على إيران، دوّت انفجارات عنيفة في العاصمة طهران ومدن عدة، مع تصاعد الغارات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية منذ فجر أمس (الإثنين)، لتشمل شيراز وكرمان وثلاث مدن في محافظة يزد، إضافة إلى سماع دوي انفجار في جزيرة كيش جنوبي البلاد.
وأعلن الهلال الأحمر الإيراني ارتفاع حصيلة القتلى إلى 555 شخصاً منذ فجر (السبت)، فيما أفادت وكالة «مهر» بمقتل 20 شخصاً في هجوم استهدف ميدان نيلوفر شمالي طهران. كما أكدت وزارة التعليم الإيرانية مقتل 170 طالبة ومدرساً جراء الضربات المتواصلة.
واشنطن تضرب «مئات الأهداف».. وترمب يتوعد
أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة ضربت مئات الأهداف داخل إيران، متعهداً بالانتقام لمقتل جنود أمريكيين خلال الحرب. وقال في خطاب مصور إن «المزيد من الخسائر البشرية محتمل قبل نهاية المعركة»، مضيفاً أن أمريكا «ستوجه الضربة الأقسى للإرهابيين الذين شنوا حرباً ضد الحضارة».
ودعا ترمب الإيرانيين إلى الانتفاض لإسقاط النظام، قائلاً: «أمريكا معكم»، في وقت أعلن الجيش الأمريكي تدمير مقر قيادة الحرس الثوري، بينما خيّر الأخير خصومه بين «الاستسلام أو الموت المحتّم».
طهران: استهداف مكتب نتنياهو و«لينكولن»
في المقابل، أعلنت وكالة وكالة «تسنيم» نقلاً عن الحرس الثوري استهداف مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو ومقر قائد سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي ضمن «الموجة العاشرة» من الهجمات، من دون تعليق إسرائيلي فوري.
كما أعلن المتحدث باسم قيادة «خاتم الأنبياء» تنفيذ موجات جديدة من عملية «الوعد الصادق 4»، مؤكداً إصابة ثلاث ناقلات نفط أمريكية وبريطانية في الخليج ومضيق هرمز، واستهداف حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «لينكولن» بأربعة صواريخ كروز، إضافة إلى تدمير ثلاث منشآت تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية في الخليج.
لبنان يدخل على خط النار.. و31 قتيلاً
توسعت دائرة المواجهة إلى لبنان، حيث شنت إسرائيل غارات على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت ومناطق في الجنوب والشرق، ما أسفر عن مقتل 31 شخصاً وإصابة 149 آخرين، بحسب وزارة الصحة اللبنانية.
وكان «حزب الله» قد أعلن استهداف حيفا «ثأراً» لمقتل المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي، فيما ردّ الجيش الإسرائيلي بغارات مكثفة.
وفي تطور لافت، أعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام حظر الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لـ«حزب الله»، وحصر نشاطه في الإطار السياسي، مؤكداً أن قرار الحرب والسلم «حصراً بيد الدولة»، وأن أي عمليات خارج المؤسسات الشرعية تعرّض مصداقية لبنان للخطر.
حرب مفتوحة.. وتهديدات متبادلة
الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي الواسع الذي بدأ صباح (السبت)، وأسفر عن مقتل المرشد الأعلى وعشرات القادة العسكريين، قابله رد إيراني بصواريخ طالت مناطق عدة في إسرائيل، مخلفة قتلى ودماراً في البنية التحتية.
ومع استمرار الضربات واتساع رقعتها إلى الخليج ولبنان، تبدو المنطقة أمام مواجهة مفتوحة، تتجاوز حدود إيران وإسرائيل، وسط تهديدات متصاعدة، ورسائل نارية لا تعرف التهدئة.
On the third day of the war against Iran, violent explosions echoed in the capital Tehran and several cities, as American-Israeli airstrikes intensified since dawn yesterday (Monday), targeting Shiraz, Kerman, and three cities in Yazd province, in addition to hearing the sound of an explosion on Kish Island in the south of the country.
The Iranian Red Crescent announced that the death toll has risen to 555 people since dawn on Saturday, while the Mehr news agency reported that 20 people were killed in an attack targeting Niloufar Square in northern Tehran. The Iranian Ministry of Education also confirmed the deaths of 170 students and teachers due to the ongoing strikes.
Washington strikes "hundreds of targets".. and Trump vows
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States has struck hundreds of targets inside Iran, pledging to avenge the deaths of American soldiers during the war. In a video address, he stated that "more casualties are likely before the end of the battle," adding that America "will deliver the harshest blow to the terrorists who waged war against civilization."
Trump called on Iranians to rise up to overthrow the regime, saying: "America is with you," while the U.S. military announced the destruction of the Revolutionary Guard's command center, while the latter gave its opponents the choice between "surrender or certain death."
Tehran: Targeting Netanyahu's office and "Lincoln"
In contrast, the Tasnim agency reported, citing the Revolutionary Guard, that the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force commander were targeted in the "tenth wave" of attacks, with no immediate Israeli comment.
The spokesperson for the "Quds" command announced the execution of new waves of Operation "True Promise 4," confirming the targeting of three American and British oil tankers in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the targeting of the American aircraft carrier "Lincoln" with four cruise missiles, in addition to the destruction of three facilities belonging to the U.S. Navy in the Gulf.
Lebanon enters the line of fire.. and 31 dead
The scope of confrontation has expanded to Lebanon, where Israel launched airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and areas in the south and east, resulting in the deaths of 31 people and injuries to 149 others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
Hezbollah had announced the targeting of Haifa "in revenge" for the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while the Israeli army responded with intensive airstrikes.
In a notable development, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced a ban on military and security activities for Hezbollah, confining its activities to the political framework, emphasizing that the decision of war and peace is "exclusively in the hands of the state," and that any operations outside legitimate institutions jeopardize Lebanon's credibility.
Open war.. and mutual threats
The extensive American-Israeli attack that began on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the Supreme Leader and dozens of military leaders, was met with an Iranian response with missiles targeting several areas in Israel, causing casualties and destruction to infrastructure.
As the strikes continue and expand to the Gulf and Lebanon, the region appears to be facing an open confrontation that transcends the borders of Iran and Israel, amid escalating threats and fiery messages that show no signs of de-escalation.