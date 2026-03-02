On the third day of the war against Iran, violent explosions echoed in the capital Tehran and several cities, as American-Israeli airstrikes intensified since dawn yesterday (Monday), targeting Shiraz, Kerman, and three cities in Yazd province, in addition to hearing the sound of an explosion on Kish Island in the south of the country.



The Iranian Red Crescent announced that the death toll has risen to 555 people since dawn on Saturday, while the Mehr news agency reported that 20 people were killed in an attack targeting Niloufar Square in northern Tehran. The Iranian Ministry of Education also confirmed the deaths of 170 students and teachers due to the ongoing strikes.



Washington strikes "hundreds of targets".. and Trump vows



U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States has struck hundreds of targets inside Iran, pledging to avenge the deaths of American soldiers during the war. In a video address, he stated that "more casualties are likely before the end of the battle," adding that America "will deliver the harshest blow to the terrorists who waged war against civilization."



Trump called on Iranians to rise up to overthrow the regime, saying: "America is with you," while the U.S. military announced the destruction of the Revolutionary Guard's command center, while the latter gave its opponents the choice between "surrender or certain death."



Tehran: Targeting Netanyahu's office and "Lincoln"



In contrast, the Tasnim agency reported, citing the Revolutionary Guard, that the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force commander were targeted in the "tenth wave" of attacks, with no immediate Israeli comment.



The spokesperson for the "Quds" command announced the execution of new waves of Operation "True Promise 4," confirming the targeting of three American and British oil tankers in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the targeting of the American aircraft carrier "Lincoln" with four cruise missiles, in addition to the destruction of three facilities belonging to the U.S. Navy in the Gulf.



Lebanon enters the line of fire.. and 31 dead



The scope of confrontation has expanded to Lebanon, where Israel launched airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and areas in the south and east, resulting in the deaths of 31 people and injuries to 149 others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.



Hezbollah had announced the targeting of Haifa "in revenge" for the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while the Israeli army responded with intensive airstrikes.



In a notable development, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced a ban on military and security activities for Hezbollah, confining its activities to the political framework, emphasizing that the decision of war and peace is "exclusively in the hands of the state," and that any operations outside legitimate institutions jeopardize Lebanon's credibility.



Open war.. and mutual threats



The extensive American-Israeli attack that began on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the Supreme Leader and dozens of military leaders, was met with an Iranian response with missiles targeting several areas in Israel, causing casualties and destruction to infrastructure.



As the strikes continue and expand to the Gulf and Lebanon, the region appears to be facing an open confrontation that transcends the borders of Iran and Israel, amid escalating threats and fiery messages that show no signs of de-escalation.