كشف المؤرخ الرياضي عضو فريق التوثيق، إبراهيم كنداسة، تفاصيل تاريخية مهمة حول المواجهة الشهيرة التي انتهت بنتيجة (8-2) لصالح الاتحاد ضد الأهلي، وفق النقاط التالية:
هوية حارس المباراة: أكد الحارس الراحل تركي بافرط (رحمه الله)، خلال زيارة خاصة ضمت مجموعة من حراس عميد الأندية السعودية، أنه هو من كان يحمي عرين الاتحاد في تلك المباراة التاريخية.
رسمية المباراة: شدد بافرط على أن اللقاء لم يكن ودياً، بل كان مباراة رسمية ضمن منافسات الدوري العام لموسم 1386هـ/1966 (ما يعادل الدوري الممتاز حالياً).
تاريخ اللقاء: أقيمت المباراة يوم الإثنين 10 رجب 1386هـ، ويستند هذا التوثيق إلى تذكرة المباراة التي تصنف اللقاء ضمن دوري الدرجة الأولى (المستوى الأعلى آنذاك).
تفاصيل الزيارة التوثيقية: جرت هذه الشهادة التاريخية في منزل صادق فلمبان (أحد حراس الاتحاد) بمكة المكرمة بتاريخ 17 فبراير 2018، بتنظيم من «بصمة اتحادي» لتعزيز التواصل بين الأجيال، وبحضور نخبة من حراس ونجوم الاتحاد السابقين وهم: تركي بافرط، محمد علي عبده، علاء رواس، آدم نور، أحمد سالم (رحمه الله)، واللاعب عبدالله غراب، وإبراهيم كنداسة، والمستشار غسان مناع (رئيس البصمة).
The sports historian and member of the documentation team, Ibrahim Kandasah, revealed important historical details about the famous match that ended with a score of (8-2) in favor of Al-Ittihad against Al-Ahli, according to the following points:
The identity of the match goalkeeper: The late goalkeeper Turki Baferat (may he rest in peace) confirmed during a special visit that included a group of goalkeepers from the oldest clubs in Saudi Arabia, that he was the one guarding the Al-Ittihad goal in that historic match.
The official status of the match: Baferat emphasized that the encounter was not friendly, but rather an official match within the general league competitions for the season 1386 AH/1966 (equivalent to the current Premier League).
Date of the match: The match took place on Monday, 10 Rajab 1386 AH, and this documentation is based on the match ticket which classifies the encounter within the first division league (the highest level at that time).
Details of the documentation visit: This historical testimony took place at the home of Sadiq Filmban (one of the Al-Ittihad goalkeepers) in Mecca on February 17, 2018, organized by "Ittihadi Fingerprint" to enhance communication between generations, and attended by a select group of former Al-Ittihad goalkeepers and stars including: Turki Baferat, Mohammed Ali Abdu, Alaa Rwas, Adam Nour, Ahmed Salem (may he rest in peace), player Abdullah Gharab, Ibrahim Kandasah, and advisor Ghassan Muna (head of the fingerprint).