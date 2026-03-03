كشف المؤرخ الرياضي عضو فريق التوثيق، إبراهيم كنداسة، تفاصيل تاريخية مهمة حول المواجهة الشهيرة التي انتهت بنتيجة (8-2) لصالح الاتحاد ضد الأهلي، وفق النقاط التالية:


هوية حارس المباراة: أكد الحارس الراحل تركي بافرط (رحمه الله)، خلال زيارة خاصة ضمت مجموعة من حراس عميد الأندية السعودية، أنه هو من كان يحمي عرين الاتحاد في تلك المباراة التاريخية.


رسمية المباراة: شدد بافرط على أن اللقاء لم يكن ودياً، بل كان مباراة رسمية ضمن منافسات الدوري العام لموسم 1386هـ/1966 (ما يعادل الدوري الممتاز حالياً).


تاريخ اللقاء: أقيمت المباراة يوم الإثنين 10 رجب 1386هـ، ويستند هذا التوثيق إلى تذكرة المباراة التي تصنف اللقاء ضمن دوري الدرجة الأولى (المستوى الأعلى آنذاك).


تفاصيل الزيارة التوثيقية: جرت هذه الشهادة التاريخية في منزل صادق فلمبان (أحد حراس الاتحاد) بمكة المكرمة بتاريخ 17 فبراير 2018، بتنظيم من «بصمة اتحادي» لتعزيز التواصل بين الأجيال، وبحضور نخبة من حراس ونجوم الاتحاد السابقين وهم: تركي بافرط، محمد علي عبده، علاء رواس، آدم نور، أحمد سالم (رحمه الله)، واللاعب عبدالله غراب، وإبراهيم كنداسة، والمستشار غسان مناع (رئيس البصمة).