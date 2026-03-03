The sports historian and member of the documentation team, Ibrahim Kandasah, revealed important historical details about the famous match that ended with a score of (8-2) in favor of Al-Ittihad against Al-Ahli, according to the following points:



The identity of the match goalkeeper: The late goalkeeper Turki Baferat (may he rest in peace) confirmed during a special visit that included a group of goalkeepers from the oldest clubs in Saudi Arabia, that he was the one guarding the Al-Ittihad goal in that historic match.



The official status of the match: Baferat emphasized that the encounter was not friendly, but rather an official match within the general league competitions for the season 1386 AH/1966 (equivalent to the current Premier League).



Date of the match: The match took place on Monday, 10 Rajab 1386 AH, and this documentation is based on the match ticket which classifies the encounter within the first division league (the highest level at that time).



Details of the documentation visit: This historical testimony took place at the home of Sadiq Filmban (one of the Al-Ittihad goalkeepers) in Mecca on February 17, 2018, organized by "Ittihadi Fingerprint" to enhance communication between generations, and attended by a select group of former Al-Ittihad goalkeepers and stars including: Turki Baferat, Mohammed Ali Abdu, Alaa Rwas, Adam Nour, Ahmed Salem (may he rest in peace), player Abdullah Gharab, Ibrahim Kandasah, and advisor Ghassan Muna (head of the fingerprint).