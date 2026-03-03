In a surprising move, West Ham United coach Nuno Santo decided to prevent the team's player Adama Traoré, who has a strong physical build, from lifting weights.

Santo said during the press conference ahead of the Premier League match against Fulham: "Adama Traoré has an incredible physique; it's genetic, but I asked him to stop going to the gym to lift weights."

No need to lift weights

The Portuguese coach added: "I think this is one of the things he needs to understand; he has lifted enough weights."

Santo praised the technical abilities of the player who joined West Ham last January, saying: "Traoré is a special player; there aren't many players in the world of football who have his abilities, speed, and skills in one-on-one situations. He is a talent we need to take advantage of, but that will take time."

Adapting to West Ham's style of play

Santo concluded: "Adama needs to adapt and understand West Ham's style of play. He has proven himself in England and with the Spanish national team recently, so we are talking about a top-level player."