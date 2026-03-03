في خطوة مفاجئة، قرر مدرب وست هام يونايتد الإنجليزي نونو سانتو، منع لاعب الفريق أداما تراوري، صاحب البنية الجسدية القوية، من رفع الأثقال.

وقال سانتو خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة فولهام في البريميرليغ: «أداما تراوري يتمتع ببنية جسدية لا تصدق، إنها جينات وراثية، لكن طلبت منه التوقف عن الذهاب إلى صالة الألعاب الرياضية لرفع الأثقال».

لا حاجة لرفع الأثقال

وأضاف المدرب البرتغالي: «أعتقد أن هذا أحد الأمور التي يجب أن يدركها، إنه حمل ما يكفي من أثقال».

وأشاد سانتو بالقدرات الفنية للاعب المنضم إلى وست هام في يناير الماضي، قائلاً: «تراوري لاعب مميز، لا يوجد الكثير من اللاعبين في عالم كرة القدم الذين يتمتعون بقدراته وسرعته ومهاراته في المواقف الفردية، إنه موهبة يجب أن نستفيد منها، لكن ذلك سيستغرق وقتاً».

التكيف مع طريقة لعب وست هام

وختم سانتو: «على أداما أن يتكيف ويفهم طريقة لعب وست هام، لقد أثبت نفسه في إنجلترا ومع منتخب إسبانيا منذ وقت قريب، لذلك نحن نتحدث عن لاعب رفيع المستوى».