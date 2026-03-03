في خطوة مفاجئة، قرر مدرب وست هام يونايتد الإنجليزي نونو سانتو، منع لاعب الفريق أداما تراوري، صاحب البنية الجسدية القوية، من رفع الأثقال.
وقال سانتو خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة فولهام في البريميرليغ: «أداما تراوري يتمتع ببنية جسدية لا تصدق، إنها جينات وراثية، لكن طلبت منه التوقف عن الذهاب إلى صالة الألعاب الرياضية لرفع الأثقال».
لا حاجة لرفع الأثقال
وأضاف المدرب البرتغالي: «أعتقد أن هذا أحد الأمور التي يجب أن يدركها، إنه حمل ما يكفي من أثقال».
وأشاد سانتو بالقدرات الفنية للاعب المنضم إلى وست هام في يناير الماضي، قائلاً: «تراوري لاعب مميز، لا يوجد الكثير من اللاعبين في عالم كرة القدم الذين يتمتعون بقدراته وسرعته ومهاراته في المواقف الفردية، إنه موهبة يجب أن نستفيد منها، لكن ذلك سيستغرق وقتاً».
التكيف مع طريقة لعب وست هام
وختم سانتو: «على أداما أن يتكيف ويفهم طريقة لعب وست هام، لقد أثبت نفسه في إنجلترا ومع منتخب إسبانيا منذ وقت قريب، لذلك نحن نتحدث عن لاعب رفيع المستوى».
In a surprising move, West Ham United coach Nuno Santo decided to prevent the team's player Adama Traoré, who has a strong physical build, from lifting weights.
Santo said during the press conference ahead of the Premier League match against Fulham: "Adama Traoré has an incredible physique; it's genetic, but I asked him to stop going to the gym to lift weights."
No need to lift weights
The Portuguese coach added: "I think this is one of the things he needs to understand; he has lifted enough weights."
Santo praised the technical abilities of the player who joined West Ham last January, saying: "Traoré is a special player; there aren't many players in the world of football who have his abilities, speed, and skills in one-on-one situations. He is a talent we need to take advantage of, but that will take time."
Adapting to West Ham's style of play
Santo concluded: "Adama needs to adapt and understand West Ham's style of play. He has proven himself in England and with the Spanish national team recently, so we are talking about a top-level player."