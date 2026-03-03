أعلن نادي فلامنغو البرازيلي إقالة مدربه فيليبي لويس بعد ساعات قليلة من الفوز على مادوريرا 8-0 في نصف نهائي بطولة كامبيوناتو كاريوكا.

بيان الإقالة

وقال النادي البرازيلي، في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، إن فيليبي لويس لم يعد مدرباً للفريق اعتباراً من اليوم (الثلاثاء)، كما سيغادر معه المدرب المساعد إيفان بلانكو ومدرب اللياقة البدنية دييغو لينياريس.

وأضاف البيان: «يعرب فلامنغو عن شكره للاعب والمدرب السابق فيليبي لويس على كل ما حققه خلال هذه الرحلة، ويتمنى له النجاح في الفترة القادمة».

محادثة قصيرة بعد الفوز

وبحسب تقارير صحفية، أبلغ المدير الرياضي خوسيه بوتو لويس المدرب بمصيره في محادثة قصيرة استمرت 30 ثانية فقط بعد مؤتمره الصحفي الذي أعقب المباراة، ولم يُمنح المدرب حتى فرصة توديع اللاعبين الذين حوّلهم إلى فريق قوي خلال فترة وجوده في النادي.

سبب الإقالة

ودفع لويس ثمن البداية السيئة للموسم، إذ خسر فلامنغو كأس السوبر البرازيلي أمام كورينثيانز، وكأس ريكوبا سود أمريكانا أمام لانوس.