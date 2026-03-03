The Brazilian club Flamengo announced the dismissal of its coach Felipe Luis just hours after winning against Madureira 8-0 in the semifinals of the Campeonato Carioca.

Statement of Dismissal

The Brazilian club stated in a release on its website that Felipe Luis is no longer the team's coach as of today (Tuesday), and that assistant coach Ivan Blanco and fitness coach Diego Liniaris will also leave with him.

The statement added: "Flamengo expresses its gratitude to the former player and coach Felipe Luis for all he achieved during this journey, and wishes him success in the upcoming period."

Brief Conversation After the Victory

According to media reports, sporting director José Puto informed Luis of his fate in a brief conversation that lasted only 30 seconds after his press conference following the match, and the coach was not even given the chance to say goodbye to the players he had transformed into a strong team during his time at the club.

Reason for Dismissal

Luis paid the price for a poor start to the season, as Flamengo lost the Brazilian Super Cup to Corinthians and the Recopa Sudamericana to Lanús.