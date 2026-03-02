

The Iranian ambassador to Riyadh, Ali Reza Anayati, clarified that the transfer of Iranian pilgrims will begin tonight, in 10 batches, as they take the route from Medina and Mecca to Arar by bus, departing the Kingdom towards Iraq and then Iran, in coordination with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.

He said, "We have 9,000 citizens in Mecca and Medina, and communications have taken place with the Ministry of Hajj to arrange their departure from the Kingdom." According to "Independent Arabic".

Ambassador Anayati pointed out that he had contacted the Iranian consul general in Jeddah, who informed him that arrangements for the return of pilgrims and visitors are proceeding smoothly, expressing on behalf of his country gratitude for Saudi efforts in this regard, saying: "We Iranians express our thanks and appreciation to the relevant officials in this field for facilitating the departure of our citizens from the Kingdom after they performed the Umrah rituals with ease and comfort."