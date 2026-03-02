أوضح السفير الإيراني لدى الرياض علي رضا عنايتي، أن نقل المعتمرين الإيرانيين سيبدأ من هذه الليلة، على 10 دفعات، حيث يتخذون الطريق من المدينة المنورة ومكة المكرمة إلى عرعر بالباصات، ويغادرون أراضي المملكة نحو العراق ومن ثم إيران، وذلك بالتنسيق مع وزارة الحج السعودية.
وقال: «لدينا 9 آلاف مواطن في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وقد جرت الاتصالات مع وزارة الحج لترتيب خروجهم ومغادرتهم المملكة». وفقا لـ«اندبندنت عربية».
ولفت السفير عنايتي إلى أنه أجرى اتصالاً بالقنصل العام الإيراني في جدة، وأفاده بأن ترتيبات عودة المعتمرين والزوار تجري بسلاسة، معرباً باسم بلاده عن شكرها لجهود السعودية في هذا الصدد، قائلاً: «نحن الإيرانيين نبدي شكرنا وتقديرنا للمسؤولين المعنيين في هذا المجال، لتسهيل مغادرة مواطنينا أراضي المملكة بعد ما أدوا مناسك العمرة بيسر وسهولة».