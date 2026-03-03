The lawyer of the Egyptian artist Asmaa Galal, Nahid Abu Al-Qumsan, announced the filing of a complaint to the Attorney General against the artist Ramez Galal, following the content of one of the episodes of the program "Level of the Monster" aired during the month of Ramadan.

Legal Review

Abu Al-Qumsan stated in a statement she issued: "Referring to what has been circulated regarding one of the episodes of an entertainment program during the month of Ramadan, the office has transcribed the entire episode and reviewed it legally in light of the provisions of the Penal Code and the laws regulating media."

Insults and Offenses

She added: "The examination revealed that the episode contained repeated personal insults and offensive remarks, comments of a bullying nature, and sexual insinuations related to the body, as well as questions concerning private life under the pressure of fear and moral coercion during the prank, all publicly through a widely disseminated media outlet, exceeding the bounds of entertainment and constituting the elements of acts punishable by law, as detailed in the complaint submitted to the Attorney General."

She emphasized that agreeing to participate in a program based on surprises or pranks does not constitute consent to exposure to insults, bullying, or violations of dignity or reputation, and that any acknowledgment of not pursuing legal action does not extend to acts criminalized by law nor does it prevent the initiation of criminal proceedings.

The statement pointed out the respect of the artist Asmaa Galal for entertainment works and for those involved in the media industry in general, and that resorting to legal procedures comes in order to preserve the professional and human boundaries that must be observed in media work, without extending to the artistic work itself or the channel or production entity, but rather to what was mentioned in the episode under review.