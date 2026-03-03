أعلنت محامية الفنانة المصرية أسماء جلال، نهاد أبو القمصان، تقديم بلاغ إلى النائب العام ضد الفنان رامز جلال، على خلفية ما تضمنته إحدى حلقات برنامج «ليفل الوحش» المعروض خلال شهر رمضان.

مراجعة قانونية

وقالت أبو القمصان في بيان أصدرته: «بالإشارة إلى ما تم تداوله بشأن إحدى حلقات أحد البرامج الترفيهية خلال شهر رمضان، فقد قام المكتب بتفريغ الحلقة كاملة ومراجعتها قانونياً في ضوء أحكام قانون العقوبات والقوانين المنظمة للإعلام».

سب وإهانات

وأضافت: «أسفر الفحص عن تضمن الحلقة عبارات سب وإهانات شخصية متكررة، وتعليقات ذات طابع تنمري وإيحاءات جنسية مرتبطة بالجسد، وطرح أسئلة تتعلق بالحياة الخاصة تحت ضغط الخوف والإكراه المعنوي أثناء المقلب، وذلك على نحو علني عبر وسيلة إعلامية واسعة الانتشار، بما يجاوز إطار المزاح الترفيهي ويُكوّن أركان أفعال يعاقب عليها القانون، وذلك على التفصيل الوارد بعريضة البلاغ المقدمة إلى المستشار النائب العام».

وأكدت بأن الموافقة على المشاركة في برنامج قائم على المفاجأة أو المقالب لا تُعد موافقة على التعرض للإهانة أو التنمر أو المساس بالكرامة أو السمعة، كما أن أي إقرار بعدم التقاضي لا يمتد إلى الأفعال التي يجرمها القانون ولا يحول دون تحريك الدعوى الجنائية.

وأشار البيان إلى احترام الفنانة أسماء جلال للأعمال الترفيهية وللقائمين على الصناعة الإعلامية بوجه عام، وأن اللجوء للإجراءات القانونية يأتي حفاظاً على الحدود المهنية والإنسانية الواجب مراعاتها في العمل الإعلامي، دون أن ينصرف إلى العمل الفني ذاته أو القناة أو جهة الإنتاج، وإنما إلى ما ورد بالحلقة محل الفحص.