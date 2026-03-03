أعلنت محامية الفنانة المصرية أسماء جلال، نهاد أبو القمصان، تقديم بلاغ إلى النائب العام ضد الفنان رامز جلال، على خلفية ما تضمنته إحدى حلقات برنامج «ليفل الوحش» المعروض خلال شهر رمضان.
مراجعة قانونية
وقالت أبو القمصان في بيان أصدرته: «بالإشارة إلى ما تم تداوله بشأن إحدى حلقات أحد البرامج الترفيهية خلال شهر رمضان، فقد قام المكتب بتفريغ الحلقة كاملة ومراجعتها قانونياً في ضوء أحكام قانون العقوبات والقوانين المنظمة للإعلام».
سب وإهانات
وأضافت: «أسفر الفحص عن تضمن الحلقة عبارات سب وإهانات شخصية متكررة، وتعليقات ذات طابع تنمري وإيحاءات جنسية مرتبطة بالجسد، وطرح أسئلة تتعلق بالحياة الخاصة تحت ضغط الخوف والإكراه المعنوي أثناء المقلب، وذلك على نحو علني عبر وسيلة إعلامية واسعة الانتشار، بما يجاوز إطار المزاح الترفيهي ويُكوّن أركان أفعال يعاقب عليها القانون، وذلك على التفصيل الوارد بعريضة البلاغ المقدمة إلى المستشار النائب العام».
وأكدت بأن الموافقة على المشاركة في برنامج قائم على المفاجأة أو المقالب لا تُعد موافقة على التعرض للإهانة أو التنمر أو المساس بالكرامة أو السمعة، كما أن أي إقرار بعدم التقاضي لا يمتد إلى الأفعال التي يجرمها القانون ولا يحول دون تحريك الدعوى الجنائية.
وأشار البيان إلى احترام الفنانة أسماء جلال للأعمال الترفيهية وللقائمين على الصناعة الإعلامية بوجه عام، وأن اللجوء للإجراءات القانونية يأتي حفاظاً على الحدود المهنية والإنسانية الواجب مراعاتها في العمل الإعلامي، دون أن ينصرف إلى العمل الفني ذاته أو القناة أو جهة الإنتاج، وإنما إلى ما ورد بالحلقة محل الفحص.
The lawyer of the Egyptian artist Asmaa Galal, Nahid Abu Al-Qumsan, announced the filing of a complaint to the Attorney General against the artist Ramez Galal, following the content of one of the episodes of the program "Level of the Monster" aired during the month of Ramadan.
Legal Review
Abu Al-Qumsan stated in a statement she issued: "Referring to what has been circulated regarding one of the episodes of an entertainment program during the month of Ramadan, the office has transcribed the entire episode and reviewed it legally in light of the provisions of the Penal Code and the laws regulating media."
Insults and Offenses
She added: "The examination revealed that the episode contained repeated personal insults and offensive remarks, comments of a bullying nature, and sexual insinuations related to the body, as well as questions concerning private life under the pressure of fear and moral coercion during the prank, all publicly through a widely disseminated media outlet, exceeding the bounds of entertainment and constituting the elements of acts punishable by law, as detailed in the complaint submitted to the Attorney General."
She emphasized that agreeing to participate in a program based on surprises or pranks does not constitute consent to exposure to insults, bullying, or violations of dignity or reputation, and that any acknowledgment of not pursuing legal action does not extend to acts criminalized by law nor does it prevent the initiation of criminal proceedings.
The statement pointed out the respect of the artist Asmaa Galal for entertainment works and for those involved in the media industry in general, and that resorting to legal procedures comes in order to preserve the professional and human boundaries that must be observed in media work, without extending to the artistic work itself or the channel or production entity, but rather to what was mentioned in the episode under review.