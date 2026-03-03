Today (Tuesday), a joint recruitment campaign dedicated to Saudis was launched in 20 health clusters across various regions and governorates, and it will continue for two weeks.



It is noted that 3,150 job vacancies have been announced for several health specialties, including consultant doctors in all specialties, resident doctors in all specialties, and nursing specialists.



The health clusters require applicants for the jobs to have a valid classification from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and to attach an equivalency certificate from the Equivalency Committee at the Ministry of Education for those with foreign qualifications.



The available job opportunities for Saudis aim to meet the needs of health clusters for qualified health personnel and provide job opportunities for national talents, enabling health clusters to attract talents with greater flexibility, thereby enhancing the sustainability of the quality of health services provided to beneficiaries and ensuring easy access to them, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program.