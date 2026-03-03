انطلقت اليوم (الثلاثاء) حملة التوظيف المشتركة المخصصة للسعوديين في 20 تجمعاً صحياً في المناطق والمحافظات وتستمر لمدة أسبوعين.


يشار إلى أنه تم الإعلان عن توفر 3150 شاغراً وظيفياً لعدد من التخصصات الصحية تشمل طبيب استشاري في جميع التخصصات، وطبيب نائب في جميع التخصصات، وطبيب مقيم تحت التدريب، وأخصائي تمريض.


واشترطت التجمعات الصحية للتقديم على الوظائف وجود تصنيف ساري المفعول من الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية وإرفاق معادلة لجنة المعادلات بوزارة التعليم للحاصلين على المؤهلات الخارجية.


وتحقق الفرص الوظيفية المتاحة للسعوديين سد احتياج التجمعات الصحية من الكوادر الصحية المؤهلة وتوفير فرص وظيفية للكفاءات الوطنية، وتمكين التجمعات الصحية من استقطاب الكفاءات بمرونة أعلى، بما يعزز استدامة جودة الخدمات الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين، وسهولة الوصول إليها، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي.