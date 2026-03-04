The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced the interception and destruction of 9 drones as soon as they entered the airspace of the Kingdom.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense had previously announced the interception and destruction of 8 hostile drones in the vicinity of the cities of Riyadh and Al-Kharj, as part of scattered targeting attempts that were dealt with efficiently and with high readiness.