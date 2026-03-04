أعلن المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي،اعتراض وتدمير 9 مسيَّرات فور دخولها أجواء المملكة.

وكان المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع، أعلن في وقت سابق اعتراض وتدمير 8 مسيّرات معادية في محيط مدينتَي الرياض والخرج، ضمن محاولات استهداف متفرقة جرى التعامل معها بكفاءة وجاهزية عالية.