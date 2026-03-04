أكد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، على الأهمية القصوى للحفاظ على أرصدة إستراتيجية آمنة من المنتجات البترولية لمختلف الاستخدامات، لتأمين إمدادات الغاز اللازمة لقطاع الكهرباء بالكميات المطلوبة، سواء لاستخدامات المواطنين أو احتياجات القطاعات الإنتاجية، وتوفير التمويل والاعتمادات المالية اللازمة لاستكمال المشاريع في قطاع الطاقة، باعتبار أمن الطاقة إحدى الركائز الأساسية للأمن القومي.

وخلال اجتماعه، اليوم (الأربعاء) مع رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي ووزيري الكهرباء والبترول، وجه السيسي باتخاذ كل ما يلزم للسعي نحو سداد كامل مستحقات الشركات الأجنبية ذات الصلة العاملة في مصر، وتكثيف الجهود الحكومية لتعزيز فرص جذب الاستثمارات لقطاع الطاقة.

ووجه أيضاً بضمان تحقيق مستهدفات قطاع الطاقة والاستفادة المثلى من دوره في جهود التنمية، مع تأسيس وتجهيز بنية تحتية متكاملة لاستقبال الواردات من الغاز المسال، واستقدام وتشغيل سفن التغييز، بالتوازي مع مواصلة دعم زيادة الإنتاج المحلي وتعزيز أنشطة الاستكشاف والإنتاج.

وصرح المتحدث باسم الرئاسة المصرية، بأن الاجتماع شهد استعراضاً للمستجدات والتطورات الخاصة بفوائض الوفورات في منتجات الطاقة المتجددة والبترول، وكذلك خطة العمل، والسيناريوهات والبدائل المختلفة على مستوى قطاعي الكهرباء والبترول، لتوفير الوقود المكافئ وضمان استقرار واستمرارية توليد الطاقة الكهربائية، والتنسيق المستمر مع الجهات المعنية في الدولة كافة لتأمين التغذية الكهربائية وضمان الاستدامة والاستقرار للتيار الكهربائي، وتمت الإشارة إلى أنه سيتم إدخال قدرات جديدة من الطاقات المتجددة ستصل إلى 2500 ميغاوات على الشبكة قبل الصيف القادم.

وناقش الاجتماع ما يتعلق بتعزيز الجاهزية لتأمين إمدادات الغاز اللازمة لقطاع الكهرباء للتعامل مع أي مستجدات، خصوصاً في ظل الحرب الجارية في المنطقة وما ترتب عليها من تداعيات اقتصادية سلبية وتأثير على الأسعار خصوصاً أسعار المنتجات البترولية.

وتم خلال الاجتماع استعراض مذكرة التفاهم التي تم التوقيع عليها أخيراً بين الجانبين المصري والليبي بخصوص التعاون في مجالات البترول والغاز الطبيعي والتعدين، التي تستهدف تأسيس مرحلة جديدة من التعاون المصري الليبي في قطاع البترول بمجالات البحث والاستكشاف، وتكرير خام البترول لتعظيم القيمة المضافة وتطوير المصافي، ودراسة التعاون في نقل الزيت الخام والغاز الطبيعي بين البلدين في إطار الدور المصري كمركز إقليمي لتداول وتجارة الطاقة، وكذلك تبادل الخبرات الفنية، وتحسين كفاءة الإنتاج، وتطوير الصناعات البتروكيماوية، والتدريب، إلى جانب تعزيز التعاون في قطاع التعدين بمجالات البحث والاستكشاف عن المعادن.