The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the utmost importance of maintaining a secure strategic reserve of petroleum products for various uses, to ensure the necessary gas supplies for the electricity sector in the required quantities, whether for citizen use or the needs of production sectors, and to provide the necessary funding and financial allocations to complete projects in the energy sector, considering energy security as one of the fundamental pillars of national security.

During his meeting today (Wednesday) with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and the Ministers of Electricity and Petroleum, El-Sisi directed that all necessary measures be taken to pursue the full payment of dues to foreign companies operating in Egypt, and to intensify government efforts to enhance investment opportunities in the energy sector.

He also instructed to ensure the achievement of energy sector targets and the optimal utilization of its role in development efforts, along with establishing and equipping an integrated infrastructure to receive imports of liquefied gas, and to bring in and operate regasification ships, in parallel with continuing support for increasing local production and enhancing exploration and production activities.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency stated that the meeting included a review of the latest developments regarding the surpluses in renewable energy and petroleum products, as well as the work plan, scenarios, and various alternatives at the levels of the electricity and petroleum sectors, to provide equivalent fuel and ensure stability and continuity in electricity generation, and continuous coordination with all relevant state entities to secure electricity supply and ensure sustainability and stability of the electrical current. It was noted that new capacities from renewable energies amounting to 2500 megawatts will be added to the grid before next summer.

The meeting discussed matters related to enhancing readiness to secure the necessary gas supplies for the electricity sector to deal with any developments, especially in light of the ongoing war in the region and its resulting negative economic repercussions and impact on prices, particularly petroleum product prices.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding recently signed between the Egyptian and Libyan sides regarding cooperation in the fields of petroleum, natural gas, and mining was reviewed. This aims to establish a new phase of Egyptian-Libyan cooperation in the petroleum sector in areas of research and exploration, refining crude oil to maximize added value and develop refineries, studying cooperation in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas between the two countries within the framework of Egypt's role as a regional center for energy trading, as well as exchanging technical expertise, improving production efficiency, developing petrochemical industries, training, and enhancing cooperation in the mining sector in areas of research and exploration for minerals.