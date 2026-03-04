ألقت السلطات القطرية، القبض على خليتين تعملان لصالح الحرس الثوري الإيراني في قطر.

ونقلت وكالة الأنباء القطرية «قنا»، عن جهاز أمن الدولة القطري «في إطار الجهود المستمرة لحماية أمن الدولة وصون استقرارها، تمكنت الجهات المختصة من إلقاء القبض على خليتين تعملان لصالح الحرس الثوري الإيراني في دولة قطر».

وتابع البيان «أسفرت عمليات الرصد والمتابعة الدقيقة عن القبض على عشرة متهمين؛ 7 منهم كلفوا بمهام تجسسية لجمع المعلومات حول المنشآت الحيوية والعسكرية في الدولة، و3 آخرين كلفوا بالقيام بأعمال تخريبية وتلقوا تدريباً على استخدام الطائرات المسيرة، كما عثر بحوزتهم على مواقع وإحداثيات لمنشآت ومرافق حساسة ووسائل اتصال وأجهزة تقنية».

وأضاف البيان «أقر المتهمون خلال التحقيقات بارتباطهم بالحرس الثوري الإيراني وتكليفهم بمهام تجسسية وأعمال تخريبية، ويهيب جهاز أمن الدولة بالمواطنين والمقيمين بضرورة اليقظة والحذر والإبلاغ عن أي أنشطة مشبوهة لدى الجهات المختصة».

من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع القطرية عن تعرض قطر لهجوم بصاروخين باليستيين إيرانيين حيث نجحت أنظمة الدفاع الجوي في التصدي لأحد الصواريخ، فيما استهدف الصاروخ الثاني قاعدة العديد القطرية دون وقوع خسائر بشرية.

وشددت الوزارة في بيان نشر على حسابها في «إكس» على أن القوات المسلحة القطرية تملك كامل القدرات والإمكانات لحماية وصون سيادة الدولة وأراضيها والتصدي بحزم لأي تهديد خارجي.

ودعت الوزارة المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين إلى الاطمئنان، والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة من الجهات الأمنية وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات والاعتماد على البيانات والمعلومات الصادرة من الجهات الرسمية.