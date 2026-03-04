The Qatari news agency reported the arrest of two cells operating on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard inside Qatar.

The Qatari news agency quoted the Qatari State Security Agency as saying, "As part of the ongoing efforts to protect the state's security and preserve its stability, the relevant authorities managed to arrest two cells working for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the State of Qatar."

The statement continued, "The monitoring and precise follow-up operations resulted in the arrest of ten suspects; 7 of whom were tasked with espionage missions to gather information about vital and military facilities in the state, and 3 others were assigned to carry out sabotage activities and had received training on the use of drones. They were also found in possession of locations and coordinates of sensitive facilities and installations, communication devices, and technical equipment."

The statement added, "The suspects admitted during the investigations their connection to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and their assignment to espionage and sabotage missions. The State Security Agency urges citizens and residents to remain vigilant and cautious and to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities."

On another note, the Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that Qatar was subjected to an attack by two Iranian ballistic missiles, with air defense systems successfully intercepting one of the missiles, while the second missile targeted the Al Udeid Air Base without causing any human casualties.

The ministry emphasized in a statement posted on its account on "X" that the Qatari armed forces possess all the capabilities and resources to protect and preserve the sovereignty of the state and its territories and to firmly confront any external threat.

The ministry called on citizens, residents, and visitors to remain reassured and to adhere to the instructions issued by the security authorities and not to be swayed by rumors, relying instead on data and information issued by official sources.