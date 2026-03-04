واصل الائتمان المصرفي الممنوح للقطاعين العام والخاص في السعودية مسار نموه المتصاعد، مسجّلاً أعلى مستوياته بنهاية 2025، بإجمالي بلغ نحو 3.3 تريليونات ريال، محققاً نمواً سنوياً نسبته 11.5%، وبزيادة تجاوزت 340.6 مليار ريال مقارنة بـ2024، الذي بلغ فيه نحو 2.9 تريليون ريال.


وأوضحت النشرة الإحصائية الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» لديسمبر 2025، أن الائتمان المصرفي سجّل كذلك نمواً على أساس ربعي بنسبة 1%، بزيادة تجاوزت 34 مليار ريال مقارنة بنهاية الربع الثالث من العام ذاته، الذي بلغ فيه نحو 3.2 تريليون ريال.


نمو اقتصادي


وكشفت البيانات الشهرية ارتفاع الائتمان المصرفي على أساس شهري بنهاية ديسمبر بنسبة 0.4%، بزيادة تجاوزت 13.9 مليار ريال مقارنة بنهاية نوفمبر، حيث بلغ حينها 3,282 تريليون ريال.


وبيّنت النشرة أن الائتمان المصرفي الممنوح للقطاعين العام والخاص توزّع على مختلف الأنشطة الاقتصادية، بما يعزز تحقيق نمو اقتصادي شامل ومستدام، ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تطوير بيئة التمويل وتوسيع نطاق الاستثمار في القطاعات الحيوية.


الحصة الأكبر


وأظهرت البيانات استحواذ الائتمان المصرفي طويل الأجل (أكثر من ثلاث سنوات) على الحصة الأكبر من إجمالي الائتمان بنسبة 49%، بقيمة بلغت 1,605 تريليون ريال، فيما شكّل الائتمان قصير الأجل (أقل من سنة) نسبة 38% بقيمة بلغت 1,250 تريليون ريال، في حين بلغ الائتمان متوسط الأجل (من سنة إلى ثلاث سنوات) ما نسبته 13% من الإجمالي بقيمة بلغت 440,035 مليار ريال.