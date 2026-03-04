The bank credit granted to the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia continued its upward growth trajectory, recording its highest levels by the end of 2025, with a total of approximately 3.3 trillion riyals, achieving an annual growth rate of 11.5%, and an increase exceeding 340.6 billion riyals compared to 2024, which reached about 2.9 trillion riyals.



The monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" for December 2025 indicated that bank credit also recorded a quarterly growth of 1%, with an increase exceeding 34 billion riyals compared to the end of the third quarter of the same year, which amounted to about 3.2 trillion riyals.



Economic Growth



The monthly data revealed a monthly increase in bank credit by the end of December of 0.4%, with an increase exceeding 13.9 billion riyals compared to the end of November, when it stood at 3.282 trillion riyals.



The bulletin showed that the bank credit granted to the public and private sectors was distributed across various economic activities, which enhances the achievement of comprehensive and sustainable economic growth, and supports the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in developing the financing environment and expanding investment in vital sectors.



The Largest Share



The data showed that long-term bank credit (more than three years) accounted for the largest share of total credit at 49%, with a value of 1.605 trillion riyals, while short-term credit (less than a year) constituted 38% with a value of 1.250 trillion riyals, whereas medium-term credit (from one to three years) accounted for 13% of the total with a value of 440.035 billion riyals.