حصل البنك السعودي الأول، أحد البنوك الرائدة في المملكة العربية السعودية، على اعتماد القيادة في الابتكار بتصنيف 7 نجوم، وهو أعلى مستوى لاعتماد المنظمات الابتكارية (CinOrg®️) يمنحه المعهد العالمي للابتكار (GInI)، ليصبح بذلك أول بنك في المنطقة يحصل على هذا التصنيف.
ويشكّل هذا الاعتماد نقلة نوعية في مسيرة الابتكار لدى البنك، بعد تقييم شامل لنضج الابتكار، أجراه المعهد العالمي للابتكار في ديسمبر 2025، استكمالاً لتقييم سابق أجري في ديسمبر 2023. وقد رفع هذا التقييم تصنيف البنك في هذا المجال من «رائد» إلى «قائد»، ما يعكس نموذج الابتكار المؤسسي المعتمد لدى البنك، وأثره على مستوى المؤسسة بالكامل، وقدرته على تحقيق نتائج ملموسة ومستدامة. وبذلك، أصبح «الأول» أول بنك في المنطقة يحصل على أعلى تصنيف لنضج الابتكار، مؤكداً مكانته كنموذج إقليمي للريادة في الابتكار والخدمات المصرفية المستقبلية.
وقد دشن البنك، في عام 2025، «مركز الأول للابتكار»، وحصد 6 جوائز ابتكار دولية، بالإضافة إلى شهادة اعتماد مختبر بمعايير عالمية، ما يعزّز تركيز البنك الاستراتيجي على بناء ثقافة ابتكار مستدامة وتطوير نظام مصرفي متقدّم استعداداً للمستقبل. وقد لعب مركز الابتكار دوراً محورياً في تسريع تبنّي التقنيات المتقدّمة، وتمكين التعاون بين الأقسام المختلفة، وترسيخ مكانة البنك كنموذج إقليمي رائد للابتكار المالي.
وفي هذا الصدد، علق سعيد عسيري الرئيس التنفيذي لشؤون مصرفية الابتكار لدى الأول: «يعكس هذا الاعتماد حصيلة سنواتٍ من العمل المؤسسي المنهجي لترسيخ منظومة ابتكار مستدامة في «الأول». لقد حرصنا على الاستثمار في ثقافة البنك، وتعزيز أطر الحوكمة، وتنمية الكفاءات الوطنية، إيماناً منا بأن الابتكار يعزّز جاهزيتنا للمستقبل. ويجسّد هذا الإنجاز التزامنا بدعم مسيرة الابتكار المالي في المملكة، وحرصنا على تحقيق قيمة مستدامة لعملائنا».
ويعدّ هذا الاعتماد خطوة جديدة في رحلة الابتكار المستمرة لـ «الأول»، حيث يواصل البنك تطوير القدرات التي تدعم تطوّر القطاع المصرفي في المملكة العربية السعودية.
The Saudi First Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has received a 7-star innovation leadership accreditation, the highest level of accreditation for innovative organizations (CinOrg®️) granted by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), thus becoming the first bank in the region to obtain this classification.
This accreditation represents a qualitative leap in the bank's innovation journey, following a comprehensive assessment of innovation maturity conducted by the Global Innovation Institute in December 2025, building on a previous evaluation carried out in December 2023. This assessment elevated the bank's classification in this field from "Pioneer" to "Leader," reflecting the institutional innovation model adopted by the bank, its impact on the entire organization, and its ability to achieve tangible and sustainable results. Thus, "Al-Awwal" has become the first bank in the region to achieve the highest innovation maturity rating, affirming its position as a regional model for leadership in innovation and future banking services.
In 2025, the bank launched the "Al-Awwal Innovation Center" and won 6 international innovation awards, in addition to receiving a laboratory accreditation certificate with global standards, which enhances the bank's strategic focus on building a sustainable innovation culture and developing an advanced banking system in preparation for the future. The innovation center has played a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, enabling collaboration among different departments, and solidifying the bank's position as a leading regional model for financial innovation.
In this regard, Saeed Al-Asiri, CEO of Innovation Banking at Al-Awwal, commented: "This accreditation reflects the result of years of systematic institutional work to establish a sustainable innovation ecosystem at Al-Awwal. We have been keen to invest in the bank's culture, enhance governance frameworks, and develop national competencies, believing that innovation enhances our readiness for the future. This achievement embodies our commitment to supporting the journey of financial innovation in the Kingdom and our dedication to delivering sustainable value to our clients."
This accreditation is a new step in the ongoing innovation journey of "Al-Awwal," as the bank continues to develop capabilities that support the evolution of the banking sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.