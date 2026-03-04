The Saudi First Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has received a 7-star innovation leadership accreditation, the highest level of accreditation for innovative organizations (CinOrg®️) granted by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), thus becoming the first bank in the region to obtain this classification.

This accreditation represents a qualitative leap in the bank's innovation journey, following a comprehensive assessment of innovation maturity conducted by the Global Innovation Institute in December 2025, building on a previous evaluation carried out in December 2023. This assessment elevated the bank's classification in this field from "Pioneer" to "Leader," reflecting the institutional innovation model adopted by the bank, its impact on the entire organization, and its ability to achieve tangible and sustainable results. Thus, "Al-Awwal" has become the first bank in the region to achieve the highest innovation maturity rating, affirming its position as a regional model for leadership in innovation and future banking services.

In 2025, the bank launched the "Al-Awwal Innovation Center" and won 6 international innovation awards, in addition to receiving a laboratory accreditation certificate with global standards, which enhances the bank's strategic focus on building a sustainable innovation culture and developing an advanced banking system in preparation for the future. The innovation center has played a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, enabling collaboration among different departments, and solidifying the bank's position as a leading regional model for financial innovation.

In this regard, Saeed Al-Asiri, CEO of Innovation Banking at Al-Awwal, commented: "This accreditation reflects the result of years of systematic institutional work to establish a sustainable innovation ecosystem at Al-Awwal. We have been keen to invest in the bank's culture, enhance governance frameworks, and develop national competencies, believing that innovation enhances our readiness for the future. This achievement embodies our commitment to supporting the journey of financial innovation in the Kingdom and our dedication to delivering sustainable value to our clients."

This accreditation is a new step in the ongoing innovation journey of "Al-Awwal," as the bank continues to develop capabilities that support the evolution of the banking sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.