حصل البنك السعودي الأول، أحد البنوك الرائدة في المملكة العربية السعودية، على اعتماد القيادة في الابتكار بتصنيف 7 نجوم، وهو أعلى مستوى لاعتماد المنظمات الابتكارية (CinOrg®️) يمنحه المعهد العالمي للابتكار (GInI)، ليصبح بذلك أول بنك في المنطقة يحصل على هذا التصنيف.

ويشكّل هذا الاعتماد نقلة نوعية في مسيرة الابتكار لدى البنك، بعد تقييم شامل لنضج الابتكار، أجراه المعهد العالمي للابتكار في ديسمبر 2025، استكمالاً لتقييم سابق أجري في ديسمبر 2023. وقد رفع هذا التقييم تصنيف البنك في هذا المجال من «رائد» إلى «قائد»، ما يعكس نموذج الابتكار المؤسسي المعتمد لدى البنك، وأثره على مستوى المؤسسة بالكامل، وقدرته على تحقيق نتائج ملموسة ومستدامة. وبذلك، أصبح «الأول» أول بنك في المنطقة يحصل على أعلى تصنيف لنضج الابتكار، مؤكداً مكانته كنموذج إقليمي للريادة في الابتكار والخدمات المصرفية المستقبلية.

وقد دشن البنك، في عام 2025، «مركز الأول للابتكار»، وحصد 6 جوائز ابتكار دولية، بالإضافة إلى شهادة اعتماد مختبر بمعايير عالمية، ما يعزّز تركيز البنك الاستراتيجي على بناء ثقافة ابتكار مستدامة وتطوير نظام مصرفي متقدّم استعداداً للمستقبل. وقد لعب مركز الابتكار دوراً محورياً في تسريع تبنّي التقنيات المتقدّمة، وتمكين التعاون بين الأقسام المختلفة، وترسيخ مكانة البنك كنموذج إقليمي رائد للابتكار المالي.

وفي هذا الصدد، علق سعيد عسيري الرئيس التنفيذي لشؤون مصرفية الابتكار لدى الأول: «يعكس هذا الاعتماد حصيلة سنواتٍ من العمل المؤسسي المنهجي لترسيخ منظومة ابتكار مستدامة في «الأول». لقد حرصنا على الاستثمار في ثقافة البنك، وتعزيز أطر الحوكمة، وتنمية الكفاءات الوطنية، إيماناً منا بأن الابتكار يعزّز جاهزيتنا للمستقبل. ويجسّد هذا الإنجاز التزامنا بدعم مسيرة الابتكار المالي في المملكة، وحرصنا على تحقيق قيمة مستدامة لعملائنا».

ويعدّ هذا الاعتماد خطوة جديدة في رحلة الابتكار المستمرة لـ «الأول»، حيث يواصل البنك تطوير القدرات التي تدعم تطوّر القطاع المصرفي في المملكة العربية السعودية.