The Eastern Province Education Administration has decided to convert today's classes (Wednesday), 15 Ramadan 1447 AH, corresponding to March 4, 2026, to remote education. This decision is based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology and in light of the ongoing rainy conditions, with a focus on everyone's safety. Therefore, classes will be conducted remotely via the Madrasati platform in all schools in the following areas:

(Khobar, Qatif, Al-Bayda, Jubail, Ras Tanura, Buqayq, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Khafji, Al-Ulayya, and others),

Additionally, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University has decided to suspend in-person classes at the university today, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, and lectures will be conducted (remotely) via the university's approved platforms.