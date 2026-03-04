قررت إدارة التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية تحويل الدراسة اليوم (الأربعاء) 15 رمضان 1447هـ الموافق 4 مارس 2026 إلى التعليم (عن بعد)، وذلك بناءً على تقارير المركز الوطني للأرصاد ‏واستمرارًا للحالة المطرية وحرصًا على سلامة الجميع تقرر تحويل الدراسة إلى التعليم عن بُعد عبر منصة مدرستي في جميع مدارس حاضرة (الدمام) والمحافظات التالية:

‏(الخبر والقطيف والبيضاء والجبيل ورأس تنورة، وبقيق والنعيرية والخفجي وقرية العليا والعديد)،

كما قررت جامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد تعليق الدراسة الحضورية في الجامعة اليوم الأربعاء 4 مارس ٢٠٢٦، وستكون المحاضرات (عن بُعد) عبر منصات الجامعة المعتمدة.