تعرض فريق برشلونة لضربتين موجعتين بعد إصابة الثنائي جول كوندي وأليخاندرو بالدي خلال مباراة إياب نصف نهائي كأس ملك أسبانيا أمام أتلتيكو مدريد أمس «الثلاثاء».


وغادر كوندي المباراة بعد 13 دقيقة فقط بسبب إصابة عضلية، ليحل محله بالدي، ما اضطر جواو كانسيلو لتغيير مركزه من الظهير الأيسر إلى الظهير الأيمن. لكن قبل 19 دقيقة من النهاية، خرج بالدي باكياً إثر إصابة جديدة، وشارك رونالد أراوخو مكانه، متقدماً إلى مركز المهاجم في محاولة تسجيل هدف التعادل الرابع.


وعبّر مدرب الفريق هانز فليك عن استيائه قائلاً: «ثلاثة لاعبين مصابين في أسبوع واحد، هذا ليس جيداً. علينا التحدث مع الجهاز الطبي لمنع تكرار هذه الإصابات».