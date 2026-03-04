Barcelona's team suffered two painful blows after the duo Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde were injured during the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atlético Madrid yesterday "Tuesday".



Koundé left the match after just 13 minutes due to a muscle injury, with Balde replacing him, which forced João Cancelo to change his position from left-back to right-back. However, 19 minutes before the end, Balde left the field in tears due to a new injury, and Ronald Araújo came on for him, moving up to the striker position in an attempt to score the equalizing goal.



Team coach Hans Flick expressed his frustration, saying: "Three injured players in one week is not good. We need to talk to the medical staff to prevent these injuries from happening again."