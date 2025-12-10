The investigations published by the Syrian Ministry of Interior revealed that Waseem al-Assad, the cousin of the ousted president Bashar al-Assad, formed an armed militia at the request of the Fourth Division, which was led by Maher al-Assad, Bashar's brother, to establish military checkpoints.



Funding Armed Groups



The investigations confirmed his supervision over the funding of two armed groups with weapons and money in coordination with a colonel named Ghiath Dalla, and arming the members of the auxiliary groups (armed militias) in the Mleiha area in the Damascus countryside, as these groups remained with the "Fourth Division" for nearly a whole year.



Key Figures Involved in Drug Trafficking



According to the investigations, Waseem was involved in intimidation and threats, causing the deaths of civilians in Jaramana near Damascus in 2021, practicing "tawfiq" of soldiers and transferring them within military units, and accepting bribes before and after the revolution. The investigations revealed his connections with drug trafficking networks, particularly with the "drug emperor" Noah Zaiter.



Waseem, the cousin of the ousted president, is considered one of the key figures involved in drug trafficking and committing crimes against civilians during the previous regime, and he boasted about his luxury cars and his fierce defense of the regime in videos where he threatens and vows against opponents.



Waseem al-Assad led local armed militias supporting the regime's army in Latakia, publicly calling for the formation of sectarian militias to support the regime, and participated in a regional drug trafficking network in cooperation with high-level suppliers, according to U.S. sanctions records imposed on him.



Reactions on Social Media



Social media activists reacted to a video published by the Syrian Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, which included the referral of the accused Waseem Badi al-Assad to the referral judge in preparation for his trial. They expressed their astonishment at his denial of the crimes and charges against him.



Twitter users mentioned that tracking Waseem al-Assad's history reveals the crimes associated with him, including his seizure of quarries in Al-Ruhaybah after the rebels left the Eastern Qalamoun in 2018 and celebrating with the shabiha in the city of Douma, as well as his involvement in intimidation and threats that led to the deaths of civilians in Jaramana in 2021.



Users considered that his denial of the facts and procedures revealed by the investigation raises questions about his honesty before the judiciary, while others pointed out that his attempt to deny committing crimes linked to the notorious Fourth Division and the armed groups he formed does not negate the facts supported by evidence, which include funding and arming combat units and his participation in criminal activities for years before and after the revolution.



Activists confirmed that the evidence and official documents published by the Ministries of Interior and Justice affirm his direct involvement.