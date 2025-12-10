كشفت التحقيقات التي نشرت وزارة الداخلية السورية جانباً منها مع وسيم الأسد ابن عم الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد، تشكيله مليشيا مسلحة بطلب من الفرقة الرابعة التي كان يقودها ماهر الأسد شقيق بشار لإنشاء حواجز عسكرية.


تمويل مجموعات مسلحة


وأكدت التحقيقات إشرافه على تمويل مجموعتين مسلحتين بالأسلحة والأموال بالتنسيق مع عميد يدعى غياث دله، وتسليح المنتسبين للمجموعات الرديفة (مليشيات مسلحة) في منطقة المليحة بريف دمشق، إذ بقيت هذه المجموعات مع «الفرقة الرابعة» نحو عام كامل.


أبرز المتورطين في تجارة المخدرات


وحسب التحقيقات، فقد تورّط وسيم في الترهيب والتخويف وتسبب بمقتل مدنيين في جرمانا قرب دمشق عام 2021، وممارسة «تفييش» العساكر ونقلهم ضمن القطعات العسكرية وقبض الرشاوى قبل الثورة وبعدها، وكشفت التحقيقات علاقاته بشبكات المخدرات، خصوصاً مع «إمبراطور المخدرات» نوح زعيتر.


ويعد ابن عم الرئيس المخلوع، من أبرز المتورطين في تجارة المخدرات وارتكاب جرائم بحق المدنيين خلال فترة النظام السابق، وكان يتفاخر بسياراته الفارهة ودفاعه المستميت عن النظام في مقاطع فيديو يظهر فيها يهدد ويتوعد المعارضين.


وقاد وسيم الأسد مليشيات مسلحة محلية رديفة لجيش النظام في اللاذقية، ودعا علناً إلى تشكيل مليشيات طائفية لدعم النظام، وشارك في شبكة تهريب المخدرات الإقليمية بالتعاون مع موردين رفيعي المستوى، وفق سجلات العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة عليه.


تفاعل على مواقع التواصل


وتفاعل نشطاء مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مع فيديو نشرته وزارة العدل السورية، (الثلاثاء)، تضمن إحالة المدعى عليه وسيم بديع الأسد إلى قاضي الإحالة استعداداً لمحاكمته. وعبروا عن استغرابهم من إنكاره الجرائم والتهم الموجهة إليه.


وتحدّث مغردون أن متابعة تاريخ وسيم الأسد تكشف الجرائم المرتبطة به، وبينها استيلاؤه على مقالع في الرحيبة بعد خروج الثوار من القلمون الشرقي عام 2018 واحتفاله مع الشبيحة في مدينة الضمير، وتورطه في الترهيب والتخويف والتسبب بمقتل مدنيين في جرمانا عام 2021.


واعتبر مغردون أن إنكاره للوقائع والإجراءات التي كشفها التحقيق يطرح تساؤلات حول مدى صدقه أمام القضاء، ولفت آخرون إلى أن محاولته إنكار ارتكابه للجرائم المرتبطة بالفرقة الرابعة (سيئة الصيت) والمجموعات المسلحة التي شكلها لا تنفي الوقائع المدعمة بالأدلة، التي تشمل تمويل وتسليح وحدات قتالية ومشاركته في أنشطة إجرامية منذ سنوات قبل الثورة وبعدها.


وأكد نشطاء أن الأدلة والوثائق الرسمية المنشورة من قبل وزارتي الداخلية والعدل تؤكد تورطه المباشر.