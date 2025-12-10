كشفت التحقيقات التي نشرت وزارة الداخلية السورية جانباً منها مع وسيم الأسد ابن عم الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد، تشكيله مليشيا مسلحة بطلب من الفرقة الرابعة التي كان يقودها ماهر الأسد شقيق بشار لإنشاء حواجز عسكرية.
تمويل مجموعات مسلحة
وأكدت التحقيقات إشرافه على تمويل مجموعتين مسلحتين بالأسلحة والأموال بالتنسيق مع عميد يدعى غياث دله، وتسليح المنتسبين للمجموعات الرديفة (مليشيات مسلحة) في منطقة المليحة بريف دمشق، إذ بقيت هذه المجموعات مع «الفرقة الرابعة» نحو عام كامل.
أبرز المتورطين في تجارة المخدرات
وحسب التحقيقات، فقد تورّط وسيم في الترهيب والتخويف وتسبب بمقتل مدنيين في جرمانا قرب دمشق عام 2021، وممارسة «تفييش» العساكر ونقلهم ضمن القطعات العسكرية وقبض الرشاوى قبل الثورة وبعدها، وكشفت التحقيقات علاقاته بشبكات المخدرات، خصوصاً مع «إمبراطور المخدرات» نوح زعيتر.
ويعد ابن عم الرئيس المخلوع، من أبرز المتورطين في تجارة المخدرات وارتكاب جرائم بحق المدنيين خلال فترة النظام السابق، وكان يتفاخر بسياراته الفارهة ودفاعه المستميت عن النظام في مقاطع فيديو يظهر فيها يهدد ويتوعد المعارضين.
وقاد وسيم الأسد مليشيات مسلحة محلية رديفة لجيش النظام في اللاذقية، ودعا علناً إلى تشكيل مليشيات طائفية لدعم النظام، وشارك في شبكة تهريب المخدرات الإقليمية بالتعاون مع موردين رفيعي المستوى، وفق سجلات العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة عليه.
تفاعل على مواقع التواصل
وتفاعل نشطاء مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مع فيديو نشرته وزارة العدل السورية، (الثلاثاء)، تضمن إحالة المدعى عليه وسيم بديع الأسد إلى قاضي الإحالة استعداداً لمحاكمته. وعبروا عن استغرابهم من إنكاره الجرائم والتهم الموجهة إليه.
وتحدّث مغردون أن متابعة تاريخ وسيم الأسد تكشف الجرائم المرتبطة به، وبينها استيلاؤه على مقالع في الرحيبة بعد خروج الثوار من القلمون الشرقي عام 2018 واحتفاله مع الشبيحة في مدينة الضمير، وتورطه في الترهيب والتخويف والتسبب بمقتل مدنيين في جرمانا عام 2021.
واعتبر مغردون أن إنكاره للوقائع والإجراءات التي كشفها التحقيق يطرح تساؤلات حول مدى صدقه أمام القضاء، ولفت آخرون إلى أن محاولته إنكار ارتكابه للجرائم المرتبطة بالفرقة الرابعة (سيئة الصيت) والمجموعات المسلحة التي شكلها لا تنفي الوقائع المدعمة بالأدلة، التي تشمل تمويل وتسليح وحدات قتالية ومشاركته في أنشطة إجرامية منذ سنوات قبل الثورة وبعدها.
وأكد نشطاء أن الأدلة والوثائق الرسمية المنشورة من قبل وزارتي الداخلية والعدل تؤكد تورطه المباشر.
The investigations published by the Syrian Ministry of Interior revealed that Waseem al-Assad, the cousin of the ousted president Bashar al-Assad, formed an armed militia at the request of the Fourth Division, which was led by Maher al-Assad, Bashar's brother, to establish military checkpoints.
Funding Armed Groups
The investigations confirmed his supervision over the funding of two armed groups with weapons and money in coordination with a colonel named Ghiath Dalla, and arming the members of the auxiliary groups (armed militias) in the Mleiha area in the Damascus countryside, as these groups remained with the "Fourth Division" for nearly a whole year.
Key Figures Involved in Drug Trafficking
According to the investigations, Waseem was involved in intimidation and threats, causing the deaths of civilians in Jaramana near Damascus in 2021, practicing "tawfiq" of soldiers and transferring them within military units, and accepting bribes before and after the revolution. The investigations revealed his connections with drug trafficking networks, particularly with the "drug emperor" Noah Zaiter.
Waseem, the cousin of the ousted president, is considered one of the key figures involved in drug trafficking and committing crimes against civilians during the previous regime, and he boasted about his luxury cars and his fierce defense of the regime in videos where he threatens and vows against opponents.
Waseem al-Assad led local armed militias supporting the regime's army in Latakia, publicly calling for the formation of sectarian militias to support the regime, and participated in a regional drug trafficking network in cooperation with high-level suppliers, according to U.S. sanctions records imposed on him.
Reactions on Social Media
Social media activists reacted to a video published by the Syrian Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, which included the referral of the accused Waseem Badi al-Assad to the referral judge in preparation for his trial. They expressed their astonishment at his denial of the crimes and charges against him.
Twitter users mentioned that tracking Waseem al-Assad's history reveals the crimes associated with him, including his seizure of quarries in Al-Ruhaybah after the rebels left the Eastern Qalamoun in 2018 and celebrating with the shabiha in the city of Douma, as well as his involvement in intimidation and threats that led to the deaths of civilians in Jaramana in 2021.
Users considered that his denial of the facts and procedures revealed by the investigation raises questions about his honesty before the judiciary, while others pointed out that his attempt to deny committing crimes linked to the notorious Fourth Division and the armed groups he formed does not negate the facts supported by evidence, which include funding and arming combat units and his participation in criminal activities for years before and after the revolution.
Activists confirmed that the evidence and official documents published by the Ministries of Interior and Justice affirm his direct involvement.