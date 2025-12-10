بعد نحو 24 ساعة من هجوم الرئيس الأمريكي على الأوربيين، اتهم وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، أوروبا بأنها تعيق عملية السلام في أوكرانيا وتحرض رئيسها فولوديمير زيلينسكي على مواصلة القتال.


وهم هزيمة روسيا


وقال لافروف خلال الجلسة العامة لمجلس الفيدرالية الروسي في موسكو، اليوم(الأربعاء): لسنا بصدد خوض حرب مع أوروبا، ولا نفكر في ذلك بتاتاً، لكن موسكو سترد على أي خطوات عدائية.


وتعهد بالرد على نشر أي وحدات عسكرية أجنبية في كييف أو مصادرة أصول روسية مجمدة، وثمّن رغبة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في الحوار بشأن أوكرانيا.


واعتبر لافروف أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يعيش في وهم إمكانية هزيمة روسيا، بعد أن استثمروا كل رصيدهم السياسي في الحرب بأيدي وأجساد الأوكرانيين، ما زالوا يعيشون في غفلة سياسية يائسة، متوهمين قدرتهم على هزيمة بلدنا.


مقترحات واشنطن وحقوق الأقليات


وأضاف، اتهم وزير الخارجية أوروبا بأنها ترغب بالاستيلاء على احتياطيات روسيا من النقد الأجنبي؛ لأنه لم يتبق لديها أموال. وأكد أن موسكو وواشنطن توصلتا إلى اتفاق لمواصلة العمل على التسوية في أوكرانيا، معتبرا أن الأهم هو وجود فهم أساسي بأن التوصل إلى تسوية مستدامة أمر مستحيل دون القضاء على الأسباب الجذرية للأزمة.


ولفت إلى أن ترمب ليس في عجلة من أمره لرفع العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا بل يزيدها أيضاً، لكنه قال إن ترمب هو الوحيد بين قادة الغرب الذي أبدى تفهماً لأسباب الأزمة في أوكرانيا، كاشفا أن مقترحات واشنطن تتحدث عن ضرورة ضمان حقوق الأقليات القومية في أوكرانيا.


مصادرة الأموال الروسية


من جانبه، حذر المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف من أن مصادرة الأصول الروسية، إذا حدثت «لن تمر دون رد»، وستكون لمثل هذه الخطوات عواقب وخيمة للغاية على الدول والكيانات والأفراد المعنيين.


ونقلت صحيفة «إزفستيا» الروسية عن بيسكوف قوله: إن الرئيس بوتين قال إن الحكومة منخرطة في هذه المسألة، وبالطبع هناك تفاهم مُسبق حول كيفية التصرف، ولن تمر مثل هذه الخطوات دون رد، وستكون لها عواقب وخيمة على الدول والكيانات القانونية والأفراد.


وأوضح أن موسكو لم تبحث بعد مع واشنطن تصريحات الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي بشأن استعداده لإجراء انتخابات في بلاده، مشيراً إلى أن بوتين تحدث منذ فترة طويلة عن ضرورة إجراء انتخابات رئاسية في أوكرانيا.