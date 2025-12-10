About 24 hours after the American president's attack on Europeans, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Europe of obstructing the peace process in Ukraine and inciting its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to continue fighting.



The Illusion of Defeating Russia



Lavrov said during the plenary session of the Federation Council in Moscow today (Wednesday): "We are not in the process of waging war with Europe, nor are we thinking about it at all, but Moscow will respond to any hostile actions."



He pledged to respond to the deployment of any foreign military units in Kyiv or the seizure of frozen Russian assets, and he valued President Donald Trump's willingness to engage in dialogue regarding Ukraine.



Lavrov considered that the European Union is living in the illusion of the possibility of defeating Russia, after they invested all their political capital in the war through the hands and bodies of Ukrainians, still living in a desperate political delusion, imagining their ability to defeat our country.



Washington's Proposals and Minority Rights



He added that he accused Europe of wanting to seize Russia's foreign currency reserves because they have no money left. He confirmed that Moscow and Washington had reached an agreement to continue working on the settlement in Ukraine, considering that the most important thing is the existence of a fundamental understanding that reaching a sustainable settlement is impossible without addressing the root causes of the crisis.



He pointed out that Trump is not in a hurry to lift the sanctions imposed on Russia but is also increasing them, yet he said that Trump is the only one among Western leaders who has shown an understanding of the reasons for the crisis in Ukraine, revealing that Washington's proposals talk about the necessity of ensuring the rights of national minorities in Ukraine.



Seizure of Russian Funds



For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the seizure of Russian assets, if it occurs, "will not go unanswered," and such actions will have extremely severe consequences for the countries, entities, and individuals involved.



The Russian newspaper "Izvestia" quoted Peskov as saying that President Putin stated that the government is engaged in this matter, and of course, there is a prior understanding of how to act, and such actions will not go unanswered, and they will have severe consequences for countries, legal entities, and individuals.



He clarified that Moscow has not yet discussed with Washington the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding his readiness to hold elections in his country, noting that Putin has long spoken about the necessity of holding presidential elections in Ukraine.