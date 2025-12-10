بعد أيام قليلة من إعراب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن خيبة أمله تجاه نظيره الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي، عاد ليشن هجوما ضاريا عليه، إذ نعته خلال مقابلة مع موقع «بوليتيكو»، بـ«بائع الأوهام».


السيرك وخداع الجمهور


وشبه ترمب زيلينسكي بـ«بي تي بارنم» (Phineas Taylor Barnum)، وهو رجل أعمال أمريكي الذي ذاع صيته في عام 1850 كواحد من أبرع المروجين في عصره، وبائعي الأوهام، إذ كان متخصصاً في تقديم عروض السيرك، وخداع الجمهور بأمور شتى وحيل ترفيهية لا تخطر على بال.


وقال الرئيس الأمريكي عن زيلينسكي في المقابلة التي هاجم فيها الدول الأوروبية:«إنه بائع ماهر. أسميه بي. تي. بارنوم... لقد أقنع جو بايدن الفاسد بمنحه 350 مليار دولار، وانظروا ماذا جنى من ذلك.. حوالي 25% من سكان بلاده مفقودون».


ودعا ترمب نظيره الأوكراني إلى إجراء انتخابات عامة في أوكرانيا، في مطلب يتفق إلى حد بعيد مع الموقف الروسي الذي اعتبر أن زيلينسكي رئيس غير شرعي، لأن ولايته انتهت في شهر مايو من العام 2024.


وأكد أن روسيا في موقع متقدم، أنها أكبر مساحة وأقوى على الجبهات. وحث كييف على قبول التسوية وتفادي المزيد من الضحايا.


أوكرانيا ترفض التنازل


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني رفضه التنازل عن أي أراضٍ إلى روسيا، وهو بند وضع ضمن المقترح الأمريكي للسلام، إذ حث موفدو ترمب الجانب الأوكراني على التنازل عن منطقة دونباس في شرق البلاد، والتي تسيطر القوات الروسية على الجزء الأكبر منها.


وقال زيلينسكي في حديثه للصحفيين، أمس (الثلاثاء) عبر واتساب، إن هناك 3 وثائق تتم مناقشتها مع الشركاء الأمريكيين والأوروبيين، وثيقة إطار عمل من 20 نقطة تتغير باستمرار، وثيقة حول الضمانات الأمنية، ووثيقة عن إعادة إعمار أوكرانيا.


وأضاف أن النسخة المحدثة من المقترح الأوكراني ستُسلم إلى الولايات المتحدة اليوم (الأربعاء).


وأكمل المفاوضون الأمريكيون والأوكرانيون السبت الماضي ثلاثة أيام من المحادثات بهدف تضييق الخلافات بشأن مقترح السلام الذي قدمته إدارة ترمب. لكن بقي الخلاف الأبرز حول تخلي كييف عن منطقة دونباس لصالح روسيا. وقد رفضت أوكرانيا مع حلفائها الأوروبيين بشدة فكرة التنازل عن الأرض.


وانتقد قادة أوروبا سابقاً بعض النقاط التي جاءت في المقترح الأمريكي الأولي، معتبرين أنها غير واقعية.