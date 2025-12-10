Days after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, he launched a fierce attack on him, calling him a "peddler of illusions" during an interview with Politico.



The Circus and Deceiving the Public



Trump likened Zelensky to "P.T. Barnum," an American businessman who became famous in the 1850s as one of the greatest promoters of his time and a seller of illusions, specializing in circus performances and deceiving the public with various tricks and entertainment schemes that are beyond imagination.



In the interview, where the American president criticized European countries, he said about Zelensky: "He is a skilled salesman. I call him P.T. Barnum... He convinced corrupt Joe Biden to give him $350 billion, and look what he has gained from that... about 25% of his country's population is missing."



Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to hold general elections in Ukraine, a demand that largely aligns with the Russian position, which considers Zelensky an illegitimate president since his term ends in May 2024.



He confirmed that Russia is in a superior position, being larger in area and stronger on the fronts. He urged Kyiv to accept a settlement and avoid further casualties.



Ukraine Refuses to Concede



The Ukrainian president has rejected conceding any territory to Russia, a clause included in the American peace proposal, as Trump’s envoys urged the Ukrainian side to cede the Donbas region in the east of the country, which Russian forces control most of.



Zelensky stated in a conversation with reporters yesterday (Tuesday) via WhatsApp that there are three documents being discussed with American and European partners: a 20-point framework document that is constantly changing, a document on security guarantees, and a document on the reconstruction of Ukraine.



He added that the updated version of the Ukrainian proposal will be delivered to the United States today (Wednesday).



Last Saturday, American and Ukrainian negotiators completed three days of talks aimed at narrowing the differences regarding the peace proposal put forth by the Trump administration. However, the most significant disagreement remains over Kyiv's relinquishment of the Donbas region in favor of Russia. Ukraine, along with its European allies, has strongly rejected the idea of conceding land.



European leaders have previously criticized some points in the initial American proposal, considering them unrealistic.