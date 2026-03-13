أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم)، اليوم الجمعة، مقتل 4 جنود من بين 6 كانوا على متن طائرة تزود بالوقود، بعد تحطمها غرب العراق.


وقالت في بيان إنه «عند نحو الساعة الثانية ظهراً بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة، في 12 مارس، تحطمت طائرة تزود بالوقود من طراز Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker تابعة للولايات المتحدة في غرب العراق». وأضافت إن 4 من أفراد الطاقم الستة الذين كانوا على متن الطائرة، لقوا حتفهم، بينما تستمر جهود الإنقاذ.


ولفتت إلى أن ملابسات الحادثة لا تزال قيد التحقيق، ولكنها قالت إن فقدان الطائرة «لم يكن نتيجة نيران معادية أو نيران صديقة». وذكرت أنها لن تكشف عن هويات العسكريين المتوفين حالياً، إذ يجري حجبها لمدة 24 ساعة، لإخطار ذويهم أولاً.


وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية نقلت عن متحدث باسم قيادة مقر «خاتم الأنبياء» العسكري في إيران قوله «جرى استهداف طائرة تزويد بالوقود أمريكية في غرب العراق عبر أنظمة الدفاع الجوي وإسقاطها»، دون الخوض في مزيد من التفاصيل.


وكانت سنتكوم أعلنت فجر الجمعة، عن فقدان طائرة تزود بالوقود من طراز (KC-135) في الأجواء الصديقة أثناء عملية الغضب الملحمي.


وأوضحت، في بيان، أن الواقعة شهدت طائرتين، حيث سقطت إحداهما في غرب العراق، بينما هبطت الثانية بأمان.


وذكرت أن الحادثة لم تكن ناجمة عن نيران عدائية أو صديقة، وأكدت أن جهود الإنقاذ لاتزال جارية، فيما زعمت إيران مسؤوليتها عن إسقاط الطائرة.


وقالت شبكة CBS الأمريكية إن طائرة التزويد بالوقود KC-135 التي سقطت في غرب العراق كان على متنها 6 أفراد. وأضافت الشبكة أن «طائرة مماثلة تعرضت لضربة، لكنها تمكنت من الهبوط في إسرائيل».


ونقلت «رويترز» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: إن الطائرة ​الأخرى في الحادثة من طراز KC-135 أيضاً، وإن تلك التي تحطمت كانت ​تقل ستة جنود.


والطائرات من ⁠الطراز، الذي صممته شركة «بوينج» في الخمسينيات وأوائل الستينيات، بمثابة العمود الفقري لأسطول الجيش الأمريكي للتزود بالوقود جواً، وهي ‌ضرورية للسماح للطائرات بالقيام بمهامها دون الحاجة إلى الهبوط.