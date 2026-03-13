The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced today, Friday, the death of 4 soldiers among 6 who were aboard a refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq.



It stated in a statement that "around 2 PM Eastern Time on March 12, a U.S. Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq." It added that 4 of the 6 crew members aboard the aircraft were killed, while rescue efforts continue.



It noted that the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, but said that the loss of the aircraft "was not the result of hostile fire or friendly fire." It mentioned that it would not disclose the identities of the deceased military personnel at this time, as they are being withheld for 24 hours to notify their families first.



Iranian media reported a spokesperson from the "Khatam al-Anbiya" military headquarters in Iran as saying, "An American refueling aircraft was targeted in western Iraq by air defense systems and shot down," without providing further details.



CENTCOM announced early Friday the loss of a KC-135 refueling aircraft in friendly airspace during the Epic Fury operation.



It clarified in a statement that the incident involved two aircraft, with one crashing in western Iraq while the other landed safely.



It stated that the incident was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, and confirmed that rescue efforts are still ongoing, while Iran claimed responsibility for shooting down the aircraft.



American CBS network reported that the KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq had 6 personnel on board. The network added that "a similar aircraft was hit but managed to land in Israel."



Reuters quoted a U.S. official saying that the other aircraft involved in the incident was also a KC-135, and that the one that crashed was carrying six soldiers.



The aircraft of this type, designed by Boeing in the 1950s and early 1960s, serve as the backbone of the U.S. military's aerial refueling fleet, and are essential for allowing aircraft to carry out their missions without the need to land.