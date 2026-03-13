The Axios website revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump informed the leaders of the G7 during a virtual meeting last Wednesday that Iran is "on the verge of surrender," according to three officials from the group who were briefed on the call. However, just 24 hours later, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public statement vowing to continue the fight.



I have gotten rid of cancer



During the call with the group leaders on Wednesday morning, Trump praised the results of the military operation dubbed "Epic Fury," telling his allies: "I have gotten rid of a cancer that was threatening us all."



While he stated that Iran is on the verge of surrender, he pointed out that there are no longer any living officials in Tehran who have the authority to make such a decision, according to Axios. He said, according to officials who were briefed on the call: "No one knows who the leader is, so there is no one who can announce surrender."



Earlier, Trump mocked Mojtaba Khamenei, describing him as "weak," and told Axios that the ascension of the son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to power would be "unacceptable" for the United States.



In a message broadcast by Iranian state television yesterday, Thursday, Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to seek revenge and open new fronts in the war "in places where the enemy lacks experience and is very weak." He stated that Iran will continue to threaten navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Vague and Indecisive



Trump's call to the G7 leaders came amid growing concern among the group’s leaders about the economic repercussions of the war.



According to officials who were briefed on the call, all the other leaders urged Trump to end the war quickly, emphasizing the need to secure the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible.



Trump stated that the situation in the strait is improving and that commercial ships should resume operations in the region, according to one official. However, fires broke out on two oil tankers off the coast of Iraq that night.



Sources told Axios that Trump was "vague and indecisive" about his goals and timeline for ending the war. Some participants left the call believing he wanted to end the war, while others came away with a completely opposite impression.



Trump mentioned that the main issue he is trying to determine is the timing, without specifying a deadline, adding: "We have to finish the mission" to avoid the outbreak of another war with Iran within five years.



During the call, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron urged Trump not to allow Moscow to exploit the war or gain relief from sanctions.



Hours later, Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev met in Florida with Trump’s advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the global energy crisis.



One-Month Russian Exemption



Despite the objections of the three European powers, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a one-month exemption from sanctions imposed on Russian oil.



The exemption only applies to oil that was already en route to markets, provided it has no connection to Iran, in order to stabilize global energy markets. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Piesen stated in a statement that this measure "will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government."