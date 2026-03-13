كشف موقع «أكسيوس» أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أبلغ قادة مجموعة السبع خلال اجتماع افتراضي، الأربعاء الماضي، أن إيران «على وشك الاستسلام»، بحسب ما أعلن 3 مسؤولين من دول المجموعة اطّلعوا على مضمون الاتصال. لكن بعد 24 ساعة فقط، أصدر المرشد الأعلى الجديد لإيران مجتبى خامنئي أول بيان علني متعهداً بمواصلة القتال.
لقد تخلصت من سرطان
وخلال الاتصال مع قادة المجموعة صباح الأربعاء، أشاد ترمب بنتائج العملية العسكرية المسماة «الغضب الملحمي»، قائلاً لحلفائه: «لقد تخلصت من سرطان كان يهددنا جميعاً».
وبينما قال إن إيران على وشك الاستسلام، لفت إلى أنه لم يعد هناك مسؤولون أحياء في طهران يمتلكون السلطة لاتخاذ مثل هذا القرار، وفقاً لـ«أكسيوس». وقال، بحسب مسؤولين اطّلعوا على الاتصال: «لا أحد يعرف من هو القائد، لذلك لا يوجد من يمكنه إعلان الاستسلام».
وكان ترمب سخر في وقت سابق من مجتبى خامنئي ووصفه بأنه «ضعيف»، كما قال لـ«أكسيوس» إن تولي نجل المرشد الإيراني السابق علي خامنئي السلطة سيكون «غير مقبول» بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة.
وفي رسالة بثها التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني، أمس الخميس، تعهد مجتبى خامنئي بالثأر وفتح جبهات جديدة في الحرب «في أماكن يفتقر فيها العدو إلى الخبرة ويكون فيها شديد الضعف». وقال إن إيران ستواصل تهديد الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.
غامض وغير حاسم
وجاء اتصال ترمب بقادة مجموعة السبع في ظل قلق متزايد بين قادة المجموعة بشأن التداعيات الاقتصادية للحرب.
ووفقاً لمسؤولين اطّلعوا على الاتصال، دعا جميع القادة الآخرين ترمب على إنهاء الحرب سريعاً، مؤكدين ضرورة تأمين مضيق هرمز في أقرب وقت ممكن.
وقال ترمب إن الوضع في المضيق يتحسن، وإن السفن التجارية ينبغي أن تستأنف عملياتها في المنطقة، بحسب أحد المسؤولين. ومع ذلك، أُضرمت النيران في ناقلتين نفطيتين قبالة سواحل العراق في تلك الليلة.
وأفصحت مصادر لـ«أكسيوس»، أن ترمب كان «غامضاً وغير حاسم» بشأن أهدافه وجدول إنهاء الحرب. وغادر بعض المشاركين الاتصال وهم يعتقدون أنه يريد إنهاء الحرب، بينما خرج آخرون بانطباع معاكس تماماً.
وذكر ترمب أن المسألة الرئيسية التي يعمل على تحديدها هي التوقيت، من دون أن يحدد موعداً نهائياً، مضيفاً: «علينا إنهاء المهمة» لتجنب اندلاع حرب أخرى مع إيران خلال 5 سنوات.
وخلال الاتصال، دعا المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، والرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، ترمب إلى عدم السماح لموسكو باستغلال الحرب أو الحصول على تخفيف للعقوبات.
وبعد ساعات، التقى المبعوث الرئاسي الروسي كيريل دميترييف في فلوريدا مع مستشاري ترمب ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر لبحث أزمة الطاقة العالمية.
إعفاء روسي لمدة شهر
وعلى الرغم من اعتراض القوى الأوروبية الثلاث، أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية إعفاءً لمدة شهر من العقوبات المفروضة على النفط الروسي.
ويشمل الإعفاء فقط النفط الذي كان بالفعل في طريقه إلى الأسواق، بشرط ألا تكون له أي صلة بإيران، وذلك بهدف تحقيق الاستقرار في أسواق الطاقة العالمية. وأكد وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت في بيان أن هذا الإجراء «لن يوفر فائدة مالية كبيرة للحكومة الروسية».
The Axios website revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump informed the leaders of the G7 during a virtual meeting last Wednesday that Iran is "on the verge of surrender," according to three officials from the group who were briefed on the call. However, just 24 hours later, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public statement vowing to continue the fight.
I have gotten rid of cancer
During the call with the group leaders on Wednesday morning, Trump praised the results of the military operation dubbed "Epic Fury," telling his allies: "I have gotten rid of a cancer that was threatening us all."
While he stated that Iran is on the verge of surrender, he pointed out that there are no longer any living officials in Tehran who have the authority to make such a decision, according to Axios. He said, according to officials who were briefed on the call: "No one knows who the leader is, so there is no one who can announce surrender."
Earlier, Trump mocked Mojtaba Khamenei, describing him as "weak," and told Axios that the ascension of the son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to power would be "unacceptable" for the United States.
In a message broadcast by Iranian state television yesterday, Thursday, Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to seek revenge and open new fronts in the war "in places where the enemy lacks experience and is very weak." He stated that Iran will continue to threaten navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Vague and Indecisive
Trump's call to the G7 leaders came amid growing concern among the group’s leaders about the economic repercussions of the war.
According to officials who were briefed on the call, all the other leaders urged Trump to end the war quickly, emphasizing the need to secure the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible.
Trump stated that the situation in the strait is improving and that commercial ships should resume operations in the region, according to one official. However, fires broke out on two oil tankers off the coast of Iraq that night.
Sources told Axios that Trump was "vague and indecisive" about his goals and timeline for ending the war. Some participants left the call believing he wanted to end the war, while others came away with a completely opposite impression.
Trump mentioned that the main issue he is trying to determine is the timing, without specifying a deadline, adding: "We have to finish the mission" to avoid the outbreak of another war with Iran within five years.
During the call, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron urged Trump not to allow Moscow to exploit the war or gain relief from sanctions.
Hours later, Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev met in Florida with Trump’s advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the global energy crisis.
One-Month Russian Exemption
Despite the objections of the three European powers, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a one-month exemption from sanctions imposed on Russian oil.
The exemption only applies to oil that was already en route to markets, provided it has no connection to Iran, in order to stabilize global energy markets. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Piesen stated in a statement that this measure "will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government."