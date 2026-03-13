كشف موقع «أكسيوس» أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أبلغ قادة مجموعة السبع خلال اجتماع افتراضي، الأربعاء الماضي، أن إيران «على وشك الاستسلام»، بحسب ما أعلن 3 مسؤولين من دول المجموعة اطّلعوا على مضمون الاتصال. لكن بعد 24 ساعة فقط، أصدر المرشد الأعلى الجديد لإيران مجتبى خامنئي أول بيان علني متعهداً بمواصلة القتال.


لقد تخلصت من سرطان


وخلال الاتصال مع قادة المجموعة صباح الأربعاء، أشاد ترمب بنتائج العملية العسكرية المسماة «الغضب الملحمي»، قائلاً لحلفائه: «لقد تخلصت من سرطان كان يهددنا جميعاً».


وبينما قال إن إيران على وشك الاستسلام، لفت إلى أنه لم يعد هناك مسؤولون أحياء في طهران يمتلكون السلطة لاتخاذ مثل هذا القرار، وفقاً لـ«أكسيوس». وقال، بحسب مسؤولين اطّلعوا على الاتصال: «لا أحد يعرف من هو القائد، لذلك لا يوجد من يمكنه إعلان الاستسلام».


وكان ترمب سخر في وقت سابق من مجتبى خامنئي ووصفه بأنه «ضعيف»، كما قال لـ«أكسيوس» إن تولي نجل المرشد الإيراني السابق علي خامنئي السلطة سيكون «غير مقبول» بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة.


وفي رسالة بثها التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني، أمس الخميس، تعهد مجتبى خامنئي بالثأر وفتح جبهات جديدة في الحرب «في أماكن يفتقر فيها العدو إلى الخبرة ويكون فيها شديد الضعف». وقال إن إيران ستواصل تهديد الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


غامض وغير حاسم


وجاء اتصال ترمب بقادة مجموعة السبع في ظل قلق متزايد بين قادة المجموعة بشأن التداعيات الاقتصادية للحرب.


ووفقاً لمسؤولين اطّلعوا على الاتصال، دعا جميع القادة الآخرين ترمب على إنهاء الحرب سريعاً، مؤكدين ضرورة تأمين مضيق هرمز في أقرب وقت ممكن.


وقال ترمب إن الوضع في المضيق يتحسن، وإن السفن التجارية ينبغي أن تستأنف عملياتها في المنطقة، بحسب أحد المسؤولين. ومع ذلك، أُضرمت النيران في ناقلتين نفطيتين قبالة سواحل العراق في تلك الليلة.


وأفصحت مصادر لـ«أكسيوس»، أن ترمب كان «غامضاً وغير حاسم» بشأن أهدافه وجدول إنهاء الحرب. وغادر بعض المشاركين الاتصال وهم يعتقدون أنه يريد إنهاء الحرب، بينما خرج آخرون بانطباع معاكس تماماً.


وذكر ترمب أن المسألة الرئيسية التي يعمل على تحديدها هي التوقيت، من دون أن يحدد موعداً نهائياً، مضيفاً: «علينا إنهاء المهمة» لتجنب اندلاع حرب أخرى مع إيران خلال 5 سنوات.


وخلال الاتصال، دعا المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، والرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، ترمب إلى عدم السماح لموسكو باستغلال الحرب أو الحصول على تخفيف للعقوبات.


وبعد ساعات، التقى المبعوث الرئاسي الروسي كيريل دميترييف في فلوريدا مع مستشاري ترمب ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر لبحث أزمة الطاقة العالمية.


إعفاء روسي لمدة شهر


وعلى الرغم من اعتراض القوى الأوروبية الثلاث، أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية إعفاءً لمدة شهر من العقوبات المفروضة على النفط الروسي.


ويشمل الإعفاء فقط النفط الذي كان بالفعل في طريقه إلى الأسواق، بشرط ألا تكون له أي صلة بإيران، وذلك بهدف تحقيق الاستقرار في أسواق الطاقة العالمية. وأكد وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت في بيان أن هذا الإجراء «لن يوفر فائدة مالية كبيرة للحكومة الروسية».