The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that NATO defenses stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean destroyed a missile launched from Iran, marking the third such incident since the outbreak of the war.



It added that it is in contact with Iran for clarification, emphasizing that it will take "all necessary measures firmly and without hesitation against any threat targeting the country's territory and airspace."



Video footage shared on social media showed that an explosion was heard during the night, shaking windows near the Incirlik military base in southern Turkey, where American forces and others from various countries are stationed.



Social media videos also showed a projectile flying in the sky during the night near the Incirlik Air Base in the Adana region.



The official Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that sirens sounded at the base early on Friday, without providing further details.



Ankara claims that Washington did not use the Incirlik base in its airstrike with Israel against Iran, which Tehran is responding to by launching missile and drone attacks.



Turkey announced on March 4 and 9 that it intercepted two missiles launched from Iran, with NATO defenses destroying the first one in the Eastern Mediterranean, while debris from the second missile fell in Gaziantep.



Last Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that his country is monitoring its airspace around the clock using F-16 fighter jets, early warning aircraft, and refueling planes in anticipation of any potential threat.



Erdoğan warned, in statements following a government meeting, that "very wrong and provocative steps" are still being taken despite Turkish warnings.



He added that Turkey "stands in the Iranian crisis alongside justice, fairness, international law, peace, and stability, and supports resolving conflicts through dialogue."



He noted that Ankara has been engaged in "intensive diplomatic efforts since day one," mentioning that he has held discussions with 16 leaders as part of efforts to find a way out of the crisis.