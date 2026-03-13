أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية، أن دفاعات حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) المتمركزة في شرق البحر المتوسط دمرت صاروخاً أُطلق من إيران، في ثالث حادثة من نوعها منذ اندلاع الحرب.


وأضافت أنها تتواصل مع إيران للحصول على توضيح، مشددة على أنها ستتخذ «جميع التدابير اللازمة بحزم ودون تردد ضد أي تهديد يستهدف أراضي البلاد ومجالها الجوي».


وأظهرت لقطات فيديو نشرت على وسائل ⁠التواصل الاجتماعي بأن ‌دوي انفجار سمع خلال الليل وهز ​النوافذ قرب ⁠قاعدة إنجرليك العسكرية في جنوب تركيا، حيث ⁠تتمركز قوات أمريكية وأخرى من دول مختلفة.


وأظهرت لقطات فيديو على وسائل ​التواصل الاجتماعي قذيفة تطير في السماء خلال الليل قرب قاعدة إنجرليك الجوية ⁠في إقليم أضنة.


وقالت ​وكالة ​أنباء الأناضول التركية الرسمية إن صفارات ‌الإنذار دوت في القاعدة في وقت ​مبكر من، اليوم ⁠الجمعة، دون تقديم ​مزيد من التفاصيل.


وتقول ‌أنقرة إن واشنطن لم تستخدم قاعدة «إنجرليك» في هجومها الجوي مع إسرائيل ضد ​إيران، الذي ترد عليه طهران بشن هجمات بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة.


وكانت تركيا أعلنت يومي 4 و9 مارس، اعتراض صاروخين أطلقا من إيران، دمرت دفاعات الناتو الأول في شرق المتوسط، فيما سقطت بقايا حطام الصاروخ الثاني في غازي عنتاب.


وقال الرئيس التركي رجب أردوغان، الإثنين الماضي، إن بلاده تراقب مجالها الجوي على مدار الساعة باستخدام مقاتلات F-16 وطائرات الإنذار المبكر جواً وطائرات التزوّد بالوقود تحسباً لأي تهديد محتمل.


وحذّر أردوغان، في تصريحات أعقبت اجتماع الحكومة، من أن «خطوات خاطئة واستفزازية للغاية» لا تزال تُتخذ رغم التحذيرات التركية.


وأضاف أن تركيا «تقف في الأزمة الإيرانية إلى جانب الحق والعدالة والقانون الدولي والسلام والاستقرار، وتدعم حل الصراعات عبر الحوار».


ولفت إلى أن أنقرة تقوم بـ«حراك دبلوماسي مكثف منذ اليوم الأول»، وذكر أنه أجرى مباحثات مع 16 زعيماً في إطار الجهود الرامية لإيجاد مخرج للأزمة.