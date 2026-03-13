The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, participated in the "Quds Day" march in central Tehran, according to footage broadcast by state television today (Friday).



Larijani told the television shortly after strikes occurred near the demonstration site: "These attacks stem from fear and despair... The strong do not bomb demonstrations at all," as reported by Agence France-Presse.



He considered that the problem with U.S. President Donald Trump is that he could not comprehend that the Iranian people are strong, aware, and have willpower, and that the more pressure America exerts on him, the stronger his will becomes. Police Chief Ahmad Reza Radan also participated in the march.



Thousands of supporters of the Iranian government took to the streets of the capital, Tehran, to participate in anti-Israel demonstrations despite ongoing airstrikes.



For his part, Iranian President Masoud Bezhaskian called on residents to participate despite the war. He wrote on the X platform on Thursday: "The Iranian people must disappoint Iran's enemies by taking to the streets in greater numbers than ever before."



Witnesses noted that the crowd was smaller compared to previous years. They attributed the decline in participation mainly to two factors: that many residents had left Tehran after the outbreak of war.



It is worth mentioning that various areas of the capital had witnessed airstrikes and strong explosions in recent hours, after the Israeli army announced the start of a wave of extensive airstrikes.



Since the outbreak of the war, officials and leaders from the three countries have vowed to continue fighting until the other side is defeated. Israel and the U.S. targeted hundreds of sites within Iran and assassinated dozens of senior Iranian leaders.



Meanwhile, Tehran responded by launching thousands of drones and missiles toward Israel and U.S. military bases in the region, as well as civilian facilities in Gulf countries, most of which were intercepted.