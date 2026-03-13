شارك أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي علي لاريجاني في مسيرة «يوم القدس» بوسط طهران، بحسب لقطات عرضها التلفزيون الرسمي، اليوم (الجمعة).


وقال لاريجاني للتلفزيون بعيد وقوع ضربات على موقع غير بعيد من مكان التظاهرة: «إن هذه الهجمات مصدرها الخوف واليأس.. فالقوي لا يقصف التظاهرات على الإطلاق»، وفق ما نقلت عنه وكالة فرانس برس.


واعتبر أن مشكلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه لم يستطع استيعاب أن الشعب الإيراني قوي وواع وصاحب إرادة، وكلما زادت ضغوط أمريكا عليه تعززت إرادته. وشارك في المسيرة قائد الشرطة أحمد رضا رادان.


وكان الآلاف من أنصار الحكومة الإيرانية خرجوا إلى شوارع العاصمة طهران للمشاركة في مظاهرات مناهضة لإسرائيل رغم الغارات الجوية المستمرة.


من جانبه، دعا الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، السكان إلى المشاركة على الرغم من الحرب. وكتب عبر منصة إكس الخميس: «إن الشعب الإيراني يجب أن يخيب ظنون أعداء إيران عن طريق النزول إلى الشوارع بأعداد أكبر من أي وقت مضى».


في حين ذكر شهود عيان أن الحشد كان أصغر مقارنة بالسنوات السابقة. وأرجعوا انخفاض المشاركة بشكل رئيسي إلى عاملين، هما أن العديد من السكان غادروا طهران بعد نشوب الحرب.


يذكر أن مناطق متفرقة من العاصمة كانت شهدت غارات وانفجارات قوية خلال الساعات الماضية، بعدما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي البدء في شن موجة غارات واسعة.


ومنذ تفجر الحرب توعد مسؤولو وقادة الدول الثلاث بمواصلة القتال حتى هزيمة الطرف الآخر. واستهدفت إسرائيل وأمريكا مئات المواقع في الداخل الإيراني، واغتالتا عشرات القادة الإيرانيين الكبار.


بينما ردت طهران عبر إطلاق آلاف المسيرات والصواريخ نحو إسرائيل وقواعد عسكرية أمريكية في المنطقة، ومنشآت مدنية في دول الخليج، اعترضت بأغلبها.