The Kingdom has continued its rise in global mining investment indicators for the second consecutive year, reaching the 10th position worldwide in the Mining Investment Attractiveness Index, according to the annual survey of mining companies for 2025 issued by the Fraser Institute of Canada.



The report revealed a qualitative leap for the Kingdom, climbing 13 positions compared to last year, with an improvement of 14.3% in just one year, reaching the tenth position globally as the only Asian country on this international list for 2025, having started from the 104th position in 2013 and then advancing to the 23rd position in 2024.



In terms of detailed sub-indicators for policies, the Kingdom ranked first globally in three criteria, clearly leading in mining regulations and executive management efficiency, recording a leap of 558%, driven by the activation of the new mining investment system and its executive regulations, the restructuring of sector governance with the ministry focusing on its regulatory and supervisory role, the establishment of a support company as a mechanism for oversight and compliance, and the issuance of licenses through the automation of procedures via the Mining platform.



Saudi Arabia also ranked first globally in the regulatory consistency and non-conflict index, as well as in the mining tax system, in addition to securing the second position globally in the stability and clarity of environmental legislation criterion, and the third position in the criterion for handling land claims and developing surrounding communities.



The Kingdom achieved a leap in the infrastructure quality criterion, which includes access to roads, availability of energy, communications, and treated water, as a result of the generous government support the sector has received over the past years to provide the necessary infrastructure.



These advanced positions were accompanied by exceptional qualitative leaps exceeding 100% in other key criteria, as the Kingdom achieved a 211% improvement in the judicial system criterion, and a 203% increase in the geological database quality criterion, due to the addition of extensive information from the geological survey.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia successfully issued exploitation licenses for the establishment of mines, with a total of 61 licenses in 2025, with investments amounting to 44 billion riyals, compared to 21 licenses in 2024, recording a growth rate of 221%.



Regarding operating companies, the number of active exploration companies rose from 6 companies in 2020 to 226 companies in 2024, while the number of active exploration licenses increased to 1108 licenses by the end of 2025, compared to 500 licenses in 2020, with a growth rate of 104%.