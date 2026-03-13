واصلت المملكة صعودها في مؤشرات الاستثمار التعديني العالمية للعام الثاني على التوالي، لتصل إلى المركز الـ 10 عالميًا في مؤشر جاذبية الاستثمار التعديني، وذلك وفقًا لنتائج المسح السنوي لشركات التعدين لعام 2025 الصادر عن معهد فريزر الكندي.


وكشف التقرير قفزة نوعية للمملكة بواقع 13 مركزًا مقارنة بالعام الماضي، وتحسنا بنسبة 14.3% خلال عام واحد فقط، لتصل إلى المرتبة العاشرة عالميًا بوصفها الدولة الآسيوية الوحيدة ضمن هذه القائمة الدولية لعام 2025، حيث بدأت من المركز 104 في عام 2013، ثم ارتقت إلى المركز 23 في عام 2024.


وعلى صعيد المعايير الفرعية التفصيلية للسياسات، تصدرت المملكة المرتبة الأولى عالميًا في 3 معايير، حيث جاءت في الصدارة بوضوح لوائح النظام التعديني وكفاءة الإدارة التنفيذية مسجلة قفزة بلغت 558%، مدفوعةً بتفعيل نظام الاستثمار التعديني الجديد ولائحته التنفيذية وإعادة هيكلة حوكمة القطاع بتركيز الوزارة على دورها التنظيمي والإشرافي، وإنشاء شركة إسناد كجهاز لضبط الرقابة والامتثال، وإصدار الرخص من خلال أتمتة الإجراءات عبر منصة تعدين.


كما جاءت السعودية في المرتبة الأولى عالميًا في مؤشر الاتساق التنظيمي وعدم التعارض، ونظام الضريبة التعدينية، إلى جانب حصدها المركز الثاني عالميًا في معيار استقرار ووضوح التشريعات البيئية، والمركز الثالث في معيار التعامل مع مطالبات الأراضي وتنمية المجتمعات المحيطة.


وحققت المملكة قفزةً في معيار جودة البنية التحتية الذي يشمل الوصول إلى الطرق وتوافر الطاقة والاتصالات والمياه المعالجة، نتيجة ما حظي به القطاع خلال السنوات الماضية من دعم حكومي سخي لتوفير البنية التحتية اللازمة.


وترافقت هذه المراكز المتقدمة مع تسجيل قفزات نوعية استثنائية تجاوزت 100% في معايير محورية أخرى، إذ حققت المملكة في معيار النظام العدلي تقدمًا بنسبة بلغت 211%، وارتفعت في معيار جودة قاعدة البيانات الجيولوجية بنسبة 203%، نتيجة إضافة المعلومات الكبيرة للمسح الجيولوجي.


يُذكر أن السعودية نجحت خلال عام 2025 في إصدار رخص استغلال لإنشاء مناجم بعدد 61 رخصة في عام 2025، باستثمارات بلغت 44 مليار ريال، مقارنةً بـ21 رخصة في عام 2024، مُسجلة نسبة نمو بلغت 221%.


وعلى صعيد الشركات العاملة، ارتفع عدد شركات الاستكشاف النشطة من 6 شركات في عام 2020 إلى 226 شركة في عام 2024، في حين ارتفع عدد رخص الاستكشاف النشطة إلى 1108 رخص حتى نهاية عام 2025، مقارنةً بـ 500 رخصة في عام 2020، بنمو بلغت نسبته 104%.