شهد برج خليفة في دبي عرضًا لافتًا للإعلان التشويقي لفيلم «الست»، والذي تتناول من خلاله السيرة الذاتية لكوكب الشرق أم كلثوم، وذلك قبل بدء عرضه التجاري بجميع السينمات في الإمارات يوم 11 ديسمبر الجاري.

وتزين برج خليفة بصور الأبطال منهم منى زكي، محمد فراج، سيد رجب، وغيرهم من النجوم في خطوة احتفالية قبل بدء عرضه بالإمارات.
برج خليفة يتزين بـ«الست».. احتفاء ملفت بالفيلم المنتظر

تفاعل واسع في مهرجان مراكش

وحظى الفيلم باستقبال مميز حين عرضه للمرة الأولى في مهرجان مراكش الدولي بالمغرب، حيث قابله الجمهور بتصفيق استمر لأكثر من عشر دقائق، ما يعكس التأثير القوي للعمل.

حضور نجوم العمل

شهد العرض الخاص في المغرب حضور بطلة الفيلم منى زكي، والمخرج مروان حامد، والكاتب أحمد مراد، والمنتج أحمد بدوي، والذي يعتبرون الفريق الأساسي خلف هذا المشروع الفني.
برج خليفة يتزين بـ«الست».. احتفاء ملفت بالفيلم المنتظر

مواعيد عرضه في السعودية ومصر

من المقرر طرح الفيلم تجاريًا في السعودية يوم 11 ديسمبر على أن يعرض في مصر يوم 12 ديسمبر الجاري، ومن ثم بجميع الوطن العربي والخليج، ويستند العمل إلى جوانب إنسانية نادرة الحديث عنها في حياة كوكب الشرق أم كلثوم.

ضيوف شرف الفيلم

وشهد الفيلم مشاركة عدد من نجوم الصف الأول كضيوف شرف، من بينهم: كريم عبد العزيز، نيللي كريم، أحمد حلمي، عمرو سعد، آسر ياسين، أمينة خليل، أحمد أمين، إضافة إلى مشاركة الفنان طه دسوقي.

صناعة العمل

فيلم «الست» من تأليف أحمد مراد، وإخراج مروان حامد، وإنتاج أحمد بدوي، وجمع كل من محمد فراج، أحمد خالد صالح، تامر نبيل، سيد رجب وعدد آخر من الفنانين.