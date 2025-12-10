برج خليفة يتزين بـ«الست».. احتفاء ملفت بالفيلم المنتظر

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai witnessed a striking promotional display for the film "Al-Sitt," which explores the biography of the star of the East, Umm Kulthum, just before its commercial release in all cinemas in the UAE on December 11th.

The Burj Khalifa was adorned with images of the stars, including Mona Zaki, Mohamed Farag, Sayed Ragab, and other celebrities in a celebratory step before its screening in the UAE.



Wide Interaction at the Marrakech Festival

The film received a remarkable reception when it premiered at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, where the audience greeted it with applause that lasted for more than ten minutes, reflecting the strong impact of the work.



Attendance of the Film's Stars

The private screening in Morocco was attended by the film's lead actress Mona Zaki, director Marwan Hamed, writer Ahmed Mourad, and producer Ahmed Badawy, who are considered the core team behind this artistic project.



Screening Dates in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

The film is scheduled for commercial release in Saudi Arabia on December 11th, followed by its screening in Egypt on December 12th, and then across the entire Arab world and the Gulf. The work is based on rare human aspects that are seldom discussed in the life of the star of the East, Umm Kulthum.

Guest Stars of the Film

The film features several first-class stars as guest appearances, including: Karim Abdel Aziz, Nelly Karim, Ahmed Helmy, Amr Saad, Asser Yassin, Amina Khalil, Ahmed Amin, in addition to the participation of artist Taha Desouki.

Production of the Work

The film "Al-Sitt" is written by Ahmed Mourad, directed by Marwan Hamed, produced by Ahmed Badawy, and features Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tamer Nabil, Sayed Ragab, and several other artists.