برج خليفة يتزين بـ«الست».. احتفاء ملفت بالفيلم المنتظر

شهد برج خليفة في دبي عرضًا لافتًا للإعلان التشويقي لفيلم «الست»، والذي تتناول من خلاله السيرة الذاتية لكوكب الشرق أم كلثوم، وذلك قبل بدء عرضه التجاري بجميع السينمات في الإمارات يوم 11 ديسمبر الجاري.
وتزين برج خليفة بصور الأبطال منهم منى زكي، محمد فراج، سيد رجب، وغيرهم من النجوم في خطوة احتفالية قبل بدء عرضه بالإمارات.
تفاعل واسع في مهرجان مراكش
وحظى الفيلم باستقبال مميز حين عرضه للمرة الأولى في مهرجان مراكش الدولي بالمغرب، حيث قابله الجمهور بتصفيق استمر لأكثر من عشر دقائق، ما يعكس التأثير القوي للعمل.
حضور نجوم العمل
شهد العرض الخاص في المغرب حضور بطلة الفيلم منى زكي، والمخرج مروان حامد، والكاتب أحمد مراد، والمنتج أحمد بدوي، والذي يعتبرون الفريق الأساسي خلف هذا المشروع الفني.
مواعيد عرضه في السعودية ومصر
من المقرر طرح الفيلم تجاريًا في السعودية يوم 11 ديسمبر على أن يعرض في مصر يوم 12 ديسمبر الجاري، ومن ثم بجميع الوطن العربي والخليج، ويستند العمل إلى جوانب إنسانية نادرة الحديث عنها في حياة كوكب الشرق أم كلثوم.
ضيوف شرف الفيلم
وشهد الفيلم مشاركة عدد من نجوم الصف الأول كضيوف شرف، من بينهم: كريم عبد العزيز، نيللي كريم، أحمد حلمي، عمرو سعد، آسر ياسين، أمينة خليل، أحمد أمين، إضافة إلى مشاركة الفنان طه دسوقي.
صناعة العمل
فيلم «الست» من تأليف أحمد مراد، وإخراج مروان حامد، وإنتاج أحمد بدوي، وجمع كل من محمد فراج، أحمد خالد صالح، تامر نبيل، سيد رجب وعدد آخر من الفنانين.
The Burj Khalifa in Dubai witnessed a striking promotional display for the film "Al-Sitt," which explores the biography of the star of the East, Umm Kulthum, just before its commercial release in all cinemas in the UAE on December 11th.
The Burj Khalifa was adorned with images of the stars, including Mona Zaki, Mohamed Farag, Sayed Ragab, and other celebrities in a celebratory step before its screening in the UAE.
Wide Interaction at the Marrakech Festival
The film received a remarkable reception when it premiered at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, where the audience greeted it with applause that lasted for more than ten minutes, reflecting the strong impact of the work.
Attendance of the Film's Stars
The private screening in Morocco was attended by the film's lead actress Mona Zaki, director Marwan Hamed, writer Ahmed Mourad, and producer Ahmed Badawy, who are considered the core team behind this artistic project.
Screening Dates in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
The film is scheduled for commercial release in Saudi Arabia on December 11th, followed by its screening in Egypt on December 12th, and then across the entire Arab world and the Gulf. The work is based on rare human aspects that are seldom discussed in the life of the star of the East, Umm Kulthum.
Guest Stars of the Film
The film features several first-class stars as guest appearances, including: Karim Abdel Aziz, Nelly Karim, Ahmed Helmy, Amr Saad, Asser Yassin, Amina Khalil, Ahmed Amin, in addition to the participation of artist Taha Desouki.
Production of the Work
The film "Al-Sitt" is written by Ahmed Mourad, directed by Marwan Hamed, produced by Ahmed Badawy, and features Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tamer Nabil, Sayed Ragab, and several other artists.