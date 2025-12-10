Visceral fat is the fat that accumulates around the internal organs in the abdominal area and differs from subcutaneous fat because it is confined around vital organs and directly affects their functions, increasing the risk of chronic diseases.

This fat poses a risk to women's health as it increases the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases, leads to the body's insulin resistance, and raises the probability of developing type 2 diabetes. It can also cause hormonal disturbances that affect the menstrual cycle and fertility, as well as increase chronic inflammation in the body, along with high blood pressure and levels of harmful cholesterol.

Treating and reducing visceral fat depends on following a healthy diet rich in fiber while reducing sugars and saturated fats, engaging in regular physical activity such as strength training and aerobic exercises, and maintaining good sleep of about seven to eight hours daily to limit the secretion of fat-storing hormones and manage stress that increases cortisol secretion. Additionally, medical follow-up may be necessary, which could include medications or medical interventions if the fat levels are high and affecting overall health.