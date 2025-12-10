الدهون الحشوية هي الدهون التي تتراكم حول الأعضاء الداخلية في منطقة البطن وتختلف عن الدهون تحت الجلد لأنها محصورة حول الأعضاء الحيوية وتؤثر مباشرة على وظائفها وتزيد من مخاطر الإصابة بالأمراض المزمنة.

هذه الدهون تشكل خطراً على صحة المرأة لأنها تزيد احتمال الإصابة بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية وتؤدي إلى مقاومة الجسم للإنسولين وارتفاع احتمالية الإصابة بالسكري من النوع الثاني، كما يمكن أن تسبب اضطرابات هرمونية تؤثر على الدورة الشهرية والخصوبة وتزيد من الالتهابات المزمنة في الجسم، بالإضافة إلى ارتفاع ضغط الدم ومستوى الكوليسترول الضار.

علاج وتقليل الدهون الحشوية يعتمد على اتباع نظام غذائي صحي غني بالألياف مع تقليل السكريات والدهون المشبعة وممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام مثل تمارين القوة والتمارين الهوائية والحفاظ على النوم الجيد بما يعادل سبع إلى ثماني ساعات يومياً للحد من إفراز هرمونات تخزن الدهون وإدارة التوتر الذي يزيد من إفراز هرمون الكورتيزول، إضافة إلى متابعة طبية عند الحاجة قد تشمل أدوية أو تدخلات طبية في حال كانت الدهون عالية ومؤثرة على الصحة العامة.