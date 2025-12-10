الدهون الحشوية هي الدهون التي تتراكم حول الأعضاء الداخلية في منطقة البطن وتختلف عن الدهون تحت الجلد لأنها محصورة حول الأعضاء الحيوية وتؤثر مباشرة على وظائفها وتزيد من مخاطر الإصابة بالأمراض المزمنة.
هذه الدهون تشكل خطراً على صحة المرأة لأنها تزيد احتمال الإصابة بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية وتؤدي إلى مقاومة الجسم للإنسولين وارتفاع احتمالية الإصابة بالسكري من النوع الثاني، كما يمكن أن تسبب اضطرابات هرمونية تؤثر على الدورة الشهرية والخصوبة وتزيد من الالتهابات المزمنة في الجسم، بالإضافة إلى ارتفاع ضغط الدم ومستوى الكوليسترول الضار.
علاج وتقليل الدهون الحشوية يعتمد على اتباع نظام غذائي صحي غني بالألياف مع تقليل السكريات والدهون المشبعة وممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام مثل تمارين القوة والتمارين الهوائية والحفاظ على النوم الجيد بما يعادل سبع إلى ثماني ساعات يومياً للحد من إفراز هرمونات تخزن الدهون وإدارة التوتر الذي يزيد من إفراز هرمون الكورتيزول، إضافة إلى متابعة طبية عند الحاجة قد تشمل أدوية أو تدخلات طبية في حال كانت الدهون عالية ومؤثرة على الصحة العامة.
Visceral fat is the fat that accumulates around the internal organs in the abdominal area and differs from subcutaneous fat because it is confined around vital organs and directly affects their functions, increasing the risk of chronic diseases.
This fat poses a risk to women's health as it increases the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases, leads to the body's insulin resistance, and raises the probability of developing type 2 diabetes. It can also cause hormonal disturbances that affect the menstrual cycle and fertility, as well as increase chronic inflammation in the body, along with high blood pressure and levels of harmful cholesterol.
Treating and reducing visceral fat depends on following a healthy diet rich in fiber while reducing sugars and saturated fats, engaging in regular physical activity such as strength training and aerobic exercises, and maintaining good sleep of about seven to eight hours daily to limit the secretion of fat-storing hormones and manage stress that increases cortisol secretion. Additionally, medical follow-up may be necessary, which could include medications or medical interventions if the fat levels are high and affecting overall health.