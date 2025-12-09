كشف المطرب المصري أحمد سعد كواليس زيارته للفنان المصري تامر حسني بعد خضوعه لعملية استئصال جزئي في الكلى خلال الفترة الماضية، مشيراً إلى أن حالته الصحية تحتاج إلى دعم معنوي ودعوات من جمهوره في هذه الفترة.

حالة تامر حسني الصحية

أكد أحمد سعد في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن تامر ملازم للفراش ولا يستطيع الحركة حالياً، وهو وضع لا يفضله على الإطلاق نظراً لكونه شخصاً نشيطاً يستمد طاقته من تفاعل الناس ومن محبتهم المستمرة له.

أحمد سعد يكشف مفاجآت عن حالة تامر حسني الصحية وكواليس زيارته له

موقف طريف خلال الزيارة

وأوضح سعد أنه حاول رفع معنويات تامر خلال الزيارة، فجلس بجواره على السرير ومازحه قائلاً: «ده بوستر حفلتنا الجاية»، في محاولة لإدخال البهجة عليه.

طلبات بالدعاء لتامر حسني

وطالب أحمد سعد جميع محبي تامر بالدعاء له بالشفاء العاجل، حتى يتمكن من استعادة نشاطه والعودة قريباً إلى جمهوره في كامل قوته وعافيته.

أول حفل جماهيري لتامر حسني

وعلى صعيد آخر، يستعد تامر حسني للظهور أمام جمهوره للمرة الأولى بعد تعافيه من أزمته الصحية، وذلك خلال حفل جماهيري يقام في 20 ديسمبر القادم بقصر عابدين، وسط توقعات بحضور لافت.