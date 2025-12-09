أحمد سعد يكشف مفاجآت عن حالة تامر حسني الصحية وكواليس زيارته له

The Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad revealed the details of his visit to the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny after he underwent a partial kidney removal surgery recently, indicating that his health condition requires moral support and prayers from his fans during this time.

Tamer Hosny's Health Condition

Ahmed Saad confirmed in television statements that Tamer is bedridden and currently unable to move, a situation he absolutely dislikes as he is an active person who derives his energy from the interaction of people and their ongoing love for him.

A Funny Moment During the Visit

Saad explained that he tried to lift Tamer's spirits during the visit, sitting beside him on the bed and jokingly saying: "This is the poster for our upcoming concert," in an attempt to bring him some joy.

Requests for Prayers for Tamer Hosny

Ahmed Saad urged all of Tamer's fans to pray for his speedy recovery so that he can regain his energy and return soon to his audience in full strength and health.

Tamer Hosny's First Public Concert

On another note, Tamer Hosny is preparing to appear before his audience for the first time after recovering from his health crisis, during a public concert scheduled for December 20 at Abdeen Palace, with expectations of a notable attendance.