أحمد سعد يكشف مفاجآت عن حالة تامر حسني الصحية وكواليس زيارته له

كشف المطرب المصري أحمد سعد كواليس زيارته للفنان المصري تامر حسني بعد خضوعه لعملية استئصال جزئي في الكلى خلال الفترة الماضية، مشيراً إلى أن حالته الصحية تحتاج إلى دعم معنوي ودعوات من جمهوره في هذه الفترة.
حالة تامر حسني الصحية
أكد أحمد سعد في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن تامر ملازم للفراش ولا يستطيع الحركة حالياً، وهو وضع لا يفضله على الإطلاق نظراً لكونه شخصاً نشيطاً يستمد طاقته من تفاعل الناس ومن محبتهم المستمرة له.
موقف طريف خلال الزيارة
وأوضح سعد أنه حاول رفع معنويات تامر خلال الزيارة، فجلس بجواره على السرير ومازحه قائلاً: «ده بوستر حفلتنا الجاية»، في محاولة لإدخال البهجة عليه.
طلبات بالدعاء لتامر حسني
وطالب أحمد سعد جميع محبي تامر بالدعاء له بالشفاء العاجل، حتى يتمكن من استعادة نشاطه والعودة قريباً إلى جمهوره في كامل قوته وعافيته.
أول حفل جماهيري لتامر حسني
وعلى صعيد آخر، يستعد تامر حسني للظهور أمام جمهوره للمرة الأولى بعد تعافيه من أزمته الصحية، وذلك خلال حفل جماهيري يقام في 20 ديسمبر القادم بقصر عابدين، وسط توقعات بحضور لافت.
The Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad revealed the details of his visit to the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny after he underwent a partial kidney removal surgery recently, indicating that his health condition requires moral support and prayers from his fans during this time.
Tamer Hosny's Health Condition
Ahmed Saad confirmed in television statements that Tamer is bedridden and currently unable to move, a situation he absolutely dislikes as he is an active person who derives his energy from the interaction of people and their ongoing love for him.
A Funny Moment During the Visit
Saad explained that he tried to lift Tamer's spirits during the visit, sitting beside him on the bed and jokingly saying: "This is the poster for our upcoming concert," in an attempt to bring him some joy.
Requests for Prayers for Tamer Hosny
Ahmed Saad urged all of Tamer's fans to pray for his speedy recovery so that he can regain his energy and return soon to his audience in full strength and health.
Tamer Hosny's First Public Concert
On another note, Tamer Hosny is preparing to appear before his audience for the first time after recovering from his health crisis, during a public concert scheduled for December 20 at Abdeen Palace, with expectations of a notable attendance.