نفت الفنانة التونسية فريال يوسف صحة ما تم تداوله سابقاً حول مغادرتها مصر عقب أزمتها مع الفنانة المصرية نادية الجندي، مؤكدة أن هذه الأنباء غير صحيحة ولا تعكس الواقع.

استقرار حياتها في القاهرة

وأوضحت فريال يوسف في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن حياتها ما زالت مستقرة في مصر، لافتة إلى أن منزلها لا يزال هناك، كما يواصل الموظفون العاملون لديها أداء مهامهم بشكل طبيعي داخل البلاد، ما يؤكد استمرار ارتباطها المهني والشخصي بمصر.
الفنانة التونسية فريال يوسف

الفنانة التونسية فريال يوسف

سبب تواجدها في تونس

وأشارت إلى أن وجودها الحالي في تونس يعود إلى ارتباطها بتصوير عمل درامي جديد، إضافة إلى رغبتها في قضاء بعض الوقت مع أسرتها خلال شهر رمضان، مؤكدة أنها استغلت هذه الفترة للبقاء إلى جانب عائلتها.

ثقة في القضاء المصري

كما تطرقت إلى القضايا المتداولة بشأن أزمتها مع الفنانة المصرية نادية الجندي، موضحة أنها الطرف المتضرر وقد قامت بتسليم جميع الأوراق والمستندات الخاصة بالقضية إلى القضاء المصري، معربة عن ثقتها الكاملة في عدالته وقدرته على إنصافها.

بلاغ ضد نادية الجندي

وكانت فريال يوسف قدمت سابقاً بلاغًا رسميًا ضد نادية الجندي، اتهمتها فيه بالسب والقذف والتشهير، مؤكدة أن بعض التصريحات الصادرة عنها ألحقت ضررًا بسمعتها المهنية والشخصية، ما دفعها للمطالبة باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

بداية الأزمة بين الطرفين

وتعود بداية الخلاف إلى تصريحات إعلامية لفريال يوسف تحدثت فيها عن مشاركتها في مسلسل أسرار، الذي عرض عام 2015، موضحة أنها لم تحصل على كامل مستحقاتها المالية عن العمل، الأمر الذي دفع نادية الجندي بتعليق حاد اعتبرته فريال مسيئاً، مما دفع الأخيرة إلى اتخاذ مسار قانوني.