Tunisian artist Feryal Youssef denied the accuracy of what was previously circulated regarding her departure from Egypt following her crisis with Egyptian artist Nadia El Gendy, confirming that this news is untrue and does not reflect reality.

Stability of Her Life in Cairo

Feryal Youssef explained in television statements that her life remains stable in Egypt, noting that her home is still there, and the employees working for her continue to perform their duties normally within the country, which confirms her ongoing professional and personal ties to Egypt.



الفنانة التونسية فريال يوسف

Reason for Her Presence in Tunisia

She indicated that her current presence in Tunisia is due to her involvement in filming a new dramatic work, in addition to her desire to spend some time with her family during Ramadan, confirming that she has taken advantage of this period to stay close to her family.

Confidence in the Egyptian Judiciary

She also addressed the ongoing cases regarding her crisis with Egyptian artist Nadia El Gendy, explaining that she is the aggrieved party and has submitted all the papers and documents related to the case to the Egyptian judiciary, expressing her complete confidence in its fairness and ability to achieve justice for her.

Complaint Against Nadia El Gendy

Feryal Youssef had previously filed an official complaint against Nadia El Gendy, accusing her of defamation and slander, asserting that some statements made by her have harmed her professional and personal reputation, which prompted her to demand the necessary legal actions.

Beginning of the Dispute Between the Two Parties

The beginning of the dispute dates back to media statements made by Feryal Youssef in which she spoke about her participation in the series "Asrar," which aired in 2015, clarifying that she did not receive all her financial entitlements for the work, which led Nadia El Gendy to make a sharp comment that Feryal considered offensive, prompting her to take legal action.