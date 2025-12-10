The National Center of Meteorology expected in its report on the weather conditions today (Wednesday) that thunderstorms will continue, with rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy, leading to the flow of torrents accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Northern Borders regions, while the rainfall will be light to moderate in parts of the Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf regions as well as in parts of the southwestern highlands of the Kingdom, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas.

It indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part, at a speed of 40 - 18 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds also towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The wave height will range from one to two meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds also towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the sea condition will be moderate with waves reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds also towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 35 - 10 km/h, reaching over 60 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and the sea condition will range from light to moderate with waves reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part.