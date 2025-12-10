توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الأربعاء)، استمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية من متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، الرياض، الشرقية والحدود الشمالية في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق حائل، تبوك، الجوف كذلك على أجزاء من المرتفعات الجنوبية الغربية للمملكة مع فرصة لتكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.

وبين أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 40 - 18 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 35 - 10 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وحالة البحر من خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي.