تخيّل أن قطعة مجوهرات تاريخية كانت قبل ساعات داخل صندوق زجاجي محاط بأجهزة استشعار ورجال أمن.. ثم تختفي فجأة.. بلا شهود.. ولا آثار.. ولا كاميرات رصدت شيئاً.

بعدها بسنوات، تظهر القطعة نفسها (أو نسخة تبدو أصلية) تلمع تحت إضاءة مزاد عالمي في نيويورك، ومعها وثائق جديدة تماماً، وقصة تاريخية مختلقة بعناية.

هذه ليست حبكة فيلم، بل أكبر قصة جريمة منظمة لا يراها الجمهور.

البداية.. اللحظة التي تسبق السرقة

وفق تقارير الإنتربول واليونسكو، فإن سرقة القطعة ليست سوى أسرع جزء في العملية.

العصابات لا تقتحم المتاحف هكذا. بل تمضي أسابيع في تحليل المكان: أين يقف الحارس؟

كيف تتحرك الكاميرات؟ في أي لحظة تقل حركة الزوار؟ ما زاوية التصوير التي لا تغطي قاعدة العرض؟ كم سمك الزجاج؟ هل يمكن كسره خلال أقل من 10 ثوانٍ؟

ولا يتوقف الأمر هنا.. بل تستعين العصابات بمتخصصين في الفن لمعرفة: أي قطعة يمكن بيعها؟ وأي قطعة ستثير ضجة تجعل بيعها مستحيلاً؟

فالسرقة ليست عن «القيمة التاريخية»، بل عن «القابلية للتصريف».

وبعد اكتمال البيانات.. تأتي اللحظة التي تشتهر في الإعلام بأنها «سرقة خلال 7 دقائق» أو «سطو خلال 100 ثانية».

لكن ما لا يراه أحد هو أنها نتيجة هندسة إجرامية دقيقة.

عمليات هزّت العالم

بين كل السرقات، بقيت عمليتان حديثتان أيقونيتين:

  • سطو القبو الأخضر في ألمانيا عام 2019.. حين اختفت أكثر من 20 قطعة ملكية في دقائق.
  • سرقة مجوهرات التاج من داخل اللوفر بباريس عام 2025.. التي حدثت في وضح النهار، داخل المتحف الأشهر في العالم، لتكشف ثغرة أمنية صادمة، اعترف بها وزير الثقافة الفرنسي نفسه.

لكن ماذا يحدث بعد السرقة؟ أين تذهب هذه الكنوز؟

الرحلة السرية إلى جنيف.. حيث تختفي الحقيقة

فور خروج القطعة من المتحف، تبدأ مرحلة الإخفاء الكبرى.

بعض القطع تُفكك، وتُعاد صياغتها، وتُدمج في مجوهرات جديدة.

وأخرى تُهرب داخل شحنات قانونية تماماً قد تضم أثاثاً أو ديكوراً رخيصاً. وتمر غالباً عبر البلقان حيث الرقابة الحدودية أخف.

لكن الوجهة الحقيقية ليست أوروبا الشرقية، بل جنيف.

وهناك، داخل «الفريبورت» (المستودعات الحرة) تختفي الأعمال الفنية لسنوات دون أن يعرف أحد من يملكها. بلا سجلات ملكية. ولا ضرائب. ولا جهة تستطيع التفتيش إلا بأمر قضائي نادر.

إنها المنطقة الرمادية المثالية لتحويل القطعة المسروقة إلى قطعة «شرعية».

صناعة الشرعية.. ميلاد جديد للقطعة المسروقة

داخل هذه المستودعات، يبدأ العمل الأخطر:

  • إعادة كتابة تاريخ القطعة بالكامل.
  • فواتير بيع قديمة.
  • شهادات تقدير مزيفة.
  • وسجلات ملكية لجامعين غير موجودين.

كل شيء يبدو رسمياً، لكنه مُلفّق. وفي النهاية تصبح القطعة «قانونية» على الورق، حتى إن كان تاريخها الأصلي قد طُمس نهائياً.

وبعد «التبييض»، تنتقل القطعة إلى مزادات نيويورك ولندن، حيث تُباع بسعر خرافي، وغالباً دون أي شك.

من يطارد هذا العالم؟

على الجهة المقابلة، هناك وحدات شرطة تعتبر الأكثر خبرة في العالم:

  • كارابينيري إيطاليا: استعادت أكثر من 1.2 مليون قطعة خلال عقد.
  • FBI فريق الفنون: استعاد 15 ألف قطعة عبر تتبع الأموال لا القطع.
  • يوروبول عبر عمليات «باندورا»: عشرات آلاف القطع المضبوطة في أوروبا.

لكن، وفق تصريح للإنتربول عام 2023، لا تتجاوز نسبة النجاح 10% فقط. لأن 90% من القطع تذوب في السوق السوداء، ولا تعود أبداً.

من الضحية الحقيقية؟

عندما تُسرق قطعة أثرية، لا تختفي مجرد تحفة؛ بل يختفي جزء من تاريخ الإنسانية. فما كان يجب أن يراه الجميع، يصبح ملكاً سرياً لصندوق مغلق في مدينة ما، أو لشخص واحد لا يعرف أحد اسمه.

وبدورها، تصف اليونسكو الأمر بـ«تمزيق صفحة من ذاكرة البشر».