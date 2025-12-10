The match between the Saudi national team and its Qatari counterpart, which will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 1:30 PM at the Aspire Academy Stadium (1) in Doha, will determine the top position in Group A of the Gulf Cup under 23 years.



The Saudi national team leads Group A with 6 points, ahead on goal difference from the Qatari team, which has the same number of points. Both teams have secured their places in the semifinals of the Gulf Cup under 23 years.



The "Green" team achieved victory in two matches: the "first" against Bahrain with a score of five goals to none, and the "second" against Kuwait with a score of one goal to none. They aim to maintain their lead in the group by winning against the Qatari team.



The "Maroon" team was able to secure victories in two matches: the "first" against Kuwait with a score of three goals to none, and the "second" against Kuwait with a score of one goal to none.



In the second match, the Kuwaiti and Bahraini teams will meet in a match that is a formality, concluding the matches of Group A in the Gulf Cup.



Infographic



Today's Match



Saudi Arabia × Qatar



1:30 PM