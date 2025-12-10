تشهد مواجهة المنتخب السعودي أمام نظيره القطري التي ستقام غدا (الخميس)، الساعة 1:30 ظهرا، على ملعب أكاديمية أسباير (1) في الدوحة، حسم صدارة المجموعة الأولى في بطولة كأس الخليج تحت 23 عاما.


إذ يتصدر المنتخب السعودي المجموعة الأولى برصيد 6 نقاط بفارق الأهداف عن المنتخب القطري الذي يملك الرصيد نفسه من النقاط، وحجز المنتخبان القطري والسعودي مكانهما في الدور نصف النهائي لبطولة كأس الخليج تحت 23 عامًا.


وحقق «الأخضر» الفوز في مباراتين «الأولى» أمام البحرين بخماسية نظيفة، و«الثانية» ضد الكويت بهدف مقابل لاشيء، ويطمح في المحافظة على صدارة المجموعة بتحقيق الفوز على المنتخب القطري.


واستطاع «العنابي» تحقيق الانتصار في مباراتين «الأولى» أمام الكويت بثلاثية نظيفة، والثانية ضد الكويت بهدف مقابل لاشيء.


وفي المواجهة الثانية يلتقي المنتخبان الكويتي والبحريني في لقاء تحصيل حاصل، في ختام مباريات المجموعة الأولى بكأس الخليج.


انفوجرافيك


مباراة اليوم


السعودية × قطر


1:30 ظهرا