حذّر خبراء الأمن السيبراني من هجمات رقمية غير مسبوقة تستهدف الهواتف الذكية حول العالم، بعد تسريب وثائق داخلية من شركة Intellexa المطورة لبرنامج التجسس الشهيرPredator. وتكشف الوثائق استخدام أساليب متقدمة تعتمد على ثغرات صفرية Zero-Day هجمات عبر الإعلانات الرقمية، ما يسمح للقراصنة بالتحكم الكامل بالهاتف دون أي تفاعل من المستخدم.
وأكد المركز الوطني للاستعداد لطوارئ الحاسبات والشبكات في مصر EG-CERT أن محاولات الاختراق هذه وصلت إلى أكثر من 150 دولة بما فيها مصر، مشيراً إلى أن الرسائل والروابط المشبوهة تبدو وكأنها من جهات موثوقة، ما يجعل التعرف على التهديد صعبًا على المستخدم العادي.
وتوضح التسريبات أن وحدة تسمى Aladdin تستخدم شبكات إعلانية عالمية لنشر برمجيات التجسس، إذ تعمل تلقائياً بمجرد تحميل الإعلان، دون أي نقرة أو فتح ملف. وتتيح هذه التقنية للقراصنة قراءة الرسائل المشفرة في تطبيقات مثل واتساب وتيليغرام، والتحكم بالكاميرا والميكروفون، وتحديد الموقع الجغرافي، وتحميل برامج خبيثة إضافية دون علم صاحب الهاتف.
وأشار خبير الأمن السيبراني الدكتور محمد محسن رمضان إلى أن الهجمات لم تقتصر على شخصيات حساسة، بل تستهدف أي مستخدم، مؤكداً أن هذه الطريقة تجعل الدفاع التقليدي ضد الاختراقات شبه مستحيل، لأن أي إعلان قد يكون بوابة للهجوم.
من جانبه، وصف مساعد وزير الداخلية المصري الأسبق اللواء خالد الشاذلي الهجمات بأنها بداية جيل جديد من التجسس الخفي، إذ تتحول الإعلانات الرقمية إلى منصة لإطلاق هجمات متطورة، تجعل أي تفاعل عادي على الإنترنت خطراً حقيقياً.
ولتقليل المخاطر، نصح الخبراء باتباع خطوات حماية أساسية عدة:
- تثبيت مانع إعلانات Ad-Blocker موثوق لمنع الإعلانات الخبيثة.
- تحديث الهاتف والتطبيقات بشكل دوري لإغلاق الثغرات الأمنية.
- استخدام برامج حماية متقدمة Mobile Security للكشف عن أي نشاط مشبوه.
- عدم الضغط على روابط غير موثوقة أو مجهولة المصدر.
- إعادة تشغيل الهاتف يومياً للتقليل من تأثير حمولة التجسس المؤقتة.
- الاعتماد على متصفحات آمنة مثل Chrome وFirefox وSafari بعد التحديث الأخير.
- تثبيت أي تحديثات أمنية فور صدورها لتفادي استغلال الثغرات.
هذا الكشف يضع المستخدمين أمام مرحلة جديدة من المخاطر الرقمية، إذ يمكن لأي إعلان على الإنترنت أن يصبح بوابة اختراق متقدمة، وتحوّل الإنترنت إلى ساحة حرب رقمية لم تشهدها البشرية من قبل.
Cybersecurity experts have warned of unprecedented digital attacks targeting smartphones around the world, following the leak of internal documents from Intellexa, the developer of the famous spyware Predator. The documents reveal the use of advanced methods relying on Zero-Day vulnerabilities and attacks via digital advertisements, allowing hackers to gain complete control of the phone without any interaction from the user.
The National Center for Computer and Network Emergency Readiness in Egypt, EG-CERT, confirmed that these hacking attempts have reached over 150 countries, including Egypt, noting that suspicious messages and links appear to come from trusted sources, making it difficult for the average user to recognize the threat.
The leaks indicate that a unit called Aladdin uses global advertising networks to distribute spyware, operating automatically as soon as the advertisement is loaded, without any click or file opening. This technology allows hackers to read encrypted messages in applications like WhatsApp and Telegram, control the camera and microphone, determine geographical location, and download additional malicious software without the phone owner's knowledge.
Cybersecurity expert Dr. Mohamed Mohsen Ramadan pointed out that the attacks are not limited to sensitive individuals but target any user, emphasizing that this method makes traditional defenses against breaches nearly impossible, as any advertisement could be a gateway for an attack.
For his part, former Egyptian Assistant Minister of Interior Major General Khaled El-Shazly described the attacks as the beginning of a new generation of covert espionage, as digital advertisements turn into a platform for launching sophisticated attacks, making any ordinary interaction on the internet a real danger.
To reduce risks, experts advised following several basic protective steps:
- Install a reliable Ad-Blocker to prevent malicious ads.
- Regularly update the phone and applications to close security vulnerabilities.
- Use advanced Mobile Security software to detect any suspicious activity.
- Avoid clicking on untrusted or unknown source links.
- Restart the phone daily to minimize the impact of temporary spyware payloads.
- Rely on secure browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Safari after the latest update.
- Install any security updates as soon as they are released to avoid exploitation of vulnerabilities.
This revelation places users in front of a new phase of digital risks, as any advertisement on the internet can become an advanced breach gateway, turning the internet into a digital battlefield unlike anything humanity has seen before.