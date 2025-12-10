حذّر خبراء الأمن السيبراني من هجمات رقمية غير مسبوقة تستهدف الهواتف الذكية حول العالم، بعد تسريب وثائق داخلية من شركة Intellexa المطورة لبرنامج التجسس الشهيرPredator. وتكشف الوثائق استخدام أساليب متقدمة تعتمد على ثغرات صفرية Zero-Day هجمات عبر الإعلانات الرقمية، ما يسمح للقراصنة بالتحكم الكامل بالهاتف دون أي تفاعل من المستخدم.

وأكد المركز الوطني للاستعداد لطوارئ الحاسبات والشبكات في مصر EG-CERT أن محاولات الاختراق هذه وصلت إلى أكثر من 150 دولة بما فيها مصر، مشيراً إلى أن الرسائل والروابط المشبوهة تبدو وكأنها من جهات موثوقة، ما يجعل التعرف على التهديد صعبًا على المستخدم العادي.

وتوضح التسريبات أن وحدة تسمى Aladdin تستخدم شبكات إعلانية عالمية لنشر برمجيات التجسس، إذ تعمل تلقائياً بمجرد تحميل الإعلان، دون أي نقرة أو فتح ملف. وتتيح هذه التقنية للقراصنة قراءة الرسائل المشفرة في تطبيقات مثل واتساب وتيليغرام، والتحكم بالكاميرا والميكروفون، وتحديد الموقع الجغرافي، وتحميل برامج خبيثة إضافية دون علم صاحب الهاتف.

وأشار خبير الأمن السيبراني الدكتور محمد محسن رمضان إلى أن الهجمات لم تقتصر على شخصيات حساسة، بل تستهدف أي مستخدم، مؤكداً أن هذه الطريقة تجعل الدفاع التقليدي ضد الاختراقات شبه مستحيل، لأن أي إعلان قد يكون بوابة للهجوم.

من جانبه، وصف مساعد وزير الداخلية المصري الأسبق اللواء خالد الشاذلي الهجمات بأنها بداية جيل جديد من التجسس الخفي، إذ تتحول الإعلانات الرقمية إلى منصة لإطلاق هجمات متطورة، تجعل أي تفاعل عادي على الإنترنت خطراً حقيقياً.

ولتقليل المخاطر، نصح الخبراء باتباع خطوات حماية أساسية عدة:

  • تثبيت مانع إعلانات Ad-Blocker موثوق لمنع الإعلانات الخبيثة.
  • تحديث الهاتف والتطبيقات بشكل دوري لإغلاق الثغرات الأمنية.
  • استخدام برامج حماية متقدمة Mobile Security للكشف عن أي نشاط مشبوه.
  • عدم الضغط على روابط غير موثوقة أو مجهولة المصدر.
  • إعادة تشغيل الهاتف يومياً للتقليل من تأثير حمولة التجسس المؤقتة.
  • الاعتماد على متصفحات آمنة مثل Chrome وFirefox وSafari بعد التحديث الأخير.
  • تثبيت أي تحديثات أمنية فور صدورها لتفادي استغلال الثغرات.

هذا الكشف يضع المستخدمين أمام مرحلة جديدة من المخاطر الرقمية، إذ يمكن لأي إعلان على الإنترنت أن يصبح بوابة اختراق متقدمة، وتحوّل الإنترنت إلى ساحة حرب رقمية لم تشهدها البشرية من قبل.