Cybersecurity experts have warned of unprecedented digital attacks targeting smartphones around the world, following the leak of internal documents from Intellexa, the developer of the famous spyware Predator. The documents reveal the use of advanced methods relying on Zero-Day vulnerabilities and attacks via digital advertisements, allowing hackers to gain complete control of the phone without any interaction from the user.

The National Center for Computer and Network Emergency Readiness in Egypt, EG-CERT, confirmed that these hacking attempts have reached over 150 countries, including Egypt, noting that suspicious messages and links appear to come from trusted sources, making it difficult for the average user to recognize the threat.

The leaks indicate that a unit called Aladdin uses global advertising networks to distribute spyware, operating automatically as soon as the advertisement is loaded, without any click or file opening. This technology allows hackers to read encrypted messages in applications like WhatsApp and Telegram, control the camera and microphone, determine geographical location, and download additional malicious software without the phone owner's knowledge.

Cybersecurity expert Dr. Mohamed Mohsen Ramadan pointed out that the attacks are not limited to sensitive individuals but target any user, emphasizing that this method makes traditional defenses against breaches nearly impossible, as any advertisement could be a gateway for an attack.

For his part, former Egyptian Assistant Minister of Interior Major General Khaled El-Shazly described the attacks as the beginning of a new generation of covert espionage, as digital advertisements turn into a platform for launching sophisticated attacks, making any ordinary interaction on the internet a real danger.

To reduce risks, experts advised following several basic protective steps:

Install a reliable Ad-Blocker to prevent malicious ads.

Regularly update the phone and applications to close security vulnerabilities.

Use advanced Mobile Security software to detect any suspicious activity.

Avoid clicking on untrusted or unknown source links.

Restart the phone daily to minimize the impact of temporary spyware payloads.

Rely on secure browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Safari after the latest update.

Install any security updates as soon as they are released to avoid exploitation of vulnerabilities.

This revelation places users in front of a new phase of digital risks, as any advertisement on the internet can become an advanced breach gateway, turning the internet into a digital battlefield unlike anything humanity has seen before.