جاكيتات الجلد الرجالية تواصل حضورها القوي في موسم الشتاء، إذ تُعاد صياغتها هذا العام بروح أكثر عصرية دون فقدان طابعها الكلاسيكي.

تُبرز دوراً مهماً في صياغة إطلالة الرجل الشتوية لأنها تجمع بين الوظيفة والأناقة، وتعكس شخصية واثقة تبحث عن قطعة عملية لا تبلى مع تغيّر المواسم.

تعتمد العلامات الفاخرة على جلود معالجة مقاومة للبرد والرطوبة مع قصّات أكثر انسيابية، بينما تتجه العلامات الشبابية نحو تصاميم بلمسات ميتالك أو تفاصيل بارزة مثل السوست الظاهرة والخياطات المزدوجة.

وتفرض الألوان الداكنة حضورها، خصوصاً الأسود والبني العميق، باعتبارها الخيار الأكثر أماناً وتنوعاً، فيما يظهر الرمادي الفحمي كبديل حديث لمحبي الإطلالات الهادئة.

وتُعد الجاكيتات الجلدية هذا الموسم خياراً محورياً للرجل الباحث عن قطعة ترفع مستوى مظهره اليومي بسهولة، سواء أُنسقت فوق كنزة ثقيلة أو مع إطلالة شبه رسمية تمنح حضوراً قوياً وواثقاً في برد الشتاء.