أعادت أميرة ويلز كيت ميدلتون إحياء إرث الملكة إليزابيث الثانية بظهورها الأخير في مأدبة رسمية داخل قصر باكنغهام، حيث ارتدت «أقراط ألماس نادرة» كانت تخص الملكة الراحلة. ￼

تلك الأقراط تعد من المجوهرات العريقة، إذ تضم قطعاً من الألماس بقطع رسمية متعددة (دائرية وباغيت)،￼ ارتداء كيت لهذا القطعة الفريدة التي لم تُعرض علناً قبل أن تقوم هي بارتدائها أول مرة بعد زفافها عام 2011 يُنظر إليه كتأكيد على ارتباطها بالتقاليد الملكية وامتداد لرمزية الملكة إليزابيث.

من جهة أخرى، اختارت كيت جمْل إطلالتها بفستان أنيق من تصميم Jenny Packham باللون الباستيلي، ما جعل التوازن بين التاريخ والعصرية واضحاً، وأظهر كيف يمكن للمجوهرات التاريخية أن تندمج بسلاسة في لوك عصري معاصر.

بارتدائها هذه الأقراط في حدث رسمي واستقبالا لديوان رفيع المستوى، أرسلت رسالة ضمنية بأن مجوهرات العائلة الملكية ليست مجرد زينة بل رموز تمثل تاريخاً وموروثاً يستمر عبر الأجيال؛ وهنا كيت ميدلتون تؤدي دور «حارسة الإرث» بعناية ووعي.