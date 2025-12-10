أعادت أميرة ويلز كيت ميدلتون إحياء إرث الملكة إليزابيث الثانية بظهورها الأخير في مأدبة رسمية داخل قصر باكنغهام، حيث ارتدت «أقراط ألماس نادرة» كانت تخص الملكة الراحلة. ￼
تلك الأقراط تعد من المجوهرات العريقة، إذ تضم قطعاً من الألماس بقطع رسمية متعددة (دائرية وباغيت)،￼ ارتداء كيت لهذا القطعة الفريدة التي لم تُعرض علناً قبل أن تقوم هي بارتدائها أول مرة بعد زفافها عام 2011 يُنظر إليه كتأكيد على ارتباطها بالتقاليد الملكية وامتداد لرمزية الملكة إليزابيث.
من جهة أخرى، اختارت كيت جمْل إطلالتها بفستان أنيق من تصميم Jenny Packham باللون الباستيلي، ما جعل التوازن بين التاريخ والعصرية واضحاً، وأظهر كيف يمكن للمجوهرات التاريخية أن تندمج بسلاسة في لوك عصري معاصر.
بارتدائها هذه الأقراط في حدث رسمي واستقبالا لديوان رفيع المستوى، أرسلت رسالة ضمنية بأن مجوهرات العائلة الملكية ليست مجرد زينة بل رموز تمثل تاريخاً وموروثاً يستمر عبر الأجيال؛ وهنا كيت ميدلتون تؤدي دور «حارسة الإرث» بعناية ووعي.
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, revived the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II with her recent appearance at an official banquet inside Buckingham Palace, where she wore "rare diamond earrings" that belonged to the late queen.
These earrings are considered antique jewelry, featuring pieces of diamonds in multiple cuts (round and baguette). Kate's wearing of this unique piece, which had not been publicly displayed before she wore it for the first time after her wedding in 2011, is seen as a confirmation of her connection to royal traditions and an extension of Queen Elizabeth's symbolism.
On the other hand, Kate chose to enhance her look with an elegant pastel-colored dress designed by Jenny Packham, which made the balance between history and modernity clear, showcasing how historical jewelry can seamlessly blend into a contemporary modern look.
By wearing these earrings at an official event and receiving a high-level delegation, she sent an implicit message that royal family jewelry is not just adornment but symbols representing a history and heritage that continues through generations; here, Kate Middleton carefully and consciously plays the role of "guardian of the legacy."