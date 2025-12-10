التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في مكتبه بقصر اليمامة بالرياض اليوم، رئيس دولة إريتريا إسياس أفورقي.
وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وآفاق التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات وسبل تطويره، كما جرى بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين البلدين.
حضر اللقاء، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى إريتريا مشعل بن حمدان الروقي.
فيما حضر من الجانب الإريتري، وزير الخارجية عثمان صالح محمد، والقائمة بالأعمال بالسفارة الإريترية في الرياض السيدة ويني.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met today in his office at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh with the President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, the prospects for joint cooperation in various fields, and ways to develop it. They also discussed a number of topics of mutual interest between the two countries.
Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Eritrea, Mishal bin Hamdan Al-Ruqai.
From the Eritrean side, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed and the Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Riyadh, Ms. Winnie.