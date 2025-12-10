Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met today in his office at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh with the President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, the prospects for joint cooperation in various fields, and ways to develop it. They also discussed a number of topics of mutual interest between the two countries.

Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Eritrea, Mishal bin Hamdan Al-Ruqai.

From the Eritrean side, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed and the Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Riyadh, Ms. Winnie.