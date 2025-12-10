التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في مكتبه بقصر اليمامة بالرياض اليوم، رئيس دولة إريتريا إسياس أفورقي.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وآفاق التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات وسبل تطويره، كما جرى بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين البلدين.

حضر اللقاء، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى إريتريا مشعل بن حمدان الروقي.

فيما حضر من الجانب الإريتري، وزير الخارجية عثمان صالح محمد، والقائمة بالأعمال بالسفارة الإريترية في الرياض السيدة ويني.