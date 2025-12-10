The Saudi Water Authority announced today, as part of the Innovation in Water Sustainability Conference, the results of the "Waterthon 2025" challenge, following the completion of the evaluation and judging phases, and the selection of the most applicable solutions in the fields of water, desalination, treatment, and water infrastructure management.

The "Waterthon" activities kicked off in the past months with the participation of more than 1,500 participants in the initial phase, from which over 60 teams qualified for in-person participation. The program included 106 technical and entrepreneurial advisory sessions with the participation of 22 specialized experts, as part of an intensive track to develop solutions and business models.

During the event, 13 winning teams were honored in the current cycle, which, based on the evaluation results, will transition to incubation and acceleration programs managed by the Saudi Innovation Center for Water Technologies, aimed at developing prototypes and transforming them into scalable commercial projects, and supporting the presence of national technologies in the water market.

This year's list of winning teams included innovative solutions from teams such as Separation Membrane Innovation SMI, Raqt, Smart Core, AquaVolt, VibraFlow, and Mezan for Technical Solutions, alongside AquaTwin, NuPlasTec, Husn, Smart Green Solutions, HYDROMINE, Earth Pulse, and Innovation Gate.

The "Waterthon" is one of the national initiatives aimed at empowering researchers and entrepreneurs to transform innovative ideas into practical, executable solutions, through an integrated system that includes mentoring, developing business models, providing access to incubation and investment programs, in addition to connecting innovators with government entities and the private sector.

The "Waterthon" initiative contributes to supporting emerging technologies in the fields of low-energy desalination, reuse, and smart infrastructure solutions, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a hub for advanced technologies in the water sector, and contributing to building future solutions that support resource sustainability and the development of the national innovation ecosystem.