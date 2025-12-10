أعلنت الهيئة السعودية للمياه اليوم، ضمن أعمال مؤتمر الابتكار في استدامة المياه، نتائج تحدي «مياهثون 2025»، وذلك بعد استكمال مراحل التقييم والتحكيم، واختيار الحلول الأكثر قابلية للتطبيق في مجال المياه والتحلية والمعالجة وإدارة البنية التحتية المائية.

وكانت فعاليات «مياهثون» قد انطلقت خلال الأشهر الماضية بمشاركة أكثر من 1500 مشارك في المرحلة الأولية، وتأهل منها اكثر من 60 فريقاً للمشاركة الحضورية، فيما شهد البرنامج تنفيذ 106 جلسات استشارية فنية وريادية بمشاركة 22 خبيراً متخصصاً، ضمن مسار مكثّف لتطوير الحلول ونماذج الأعمال.

وجرى خلال الفعالية تكريم 13 فريقاً فائزاً في الدورة الحالية، التي تنتقل بموجب نتائج التقييم إلى برامج الاحتضان والمسرّعات التي يديرها مركز الابتكار السعودي لتقنيات المياه، بهدف تطوير النماذج الأولية وتحويلها إلى مشاريع تجارية قابلة للنمو، ودعم حضور التقنيات الوطنية في سوق المياه.

وضمّت قائمة الفرق الفائزة هذا العام حلولاً ابتكارية من بينها فريق Separation Membrane Innovation SMI وفريق رتق وسمارت كور وAquaVolt وVibraFlow وميزان للحلول التقنية، إلى جانب AquaTwin وNuPlasTec وحصن والحلول الخضراء الذكية وHYDROMINE وEarth Pulse وباب الابتكار.

ويُعد «مياهثون» إحدى المبادرات الوطنية التي تهدف إلى تمكين الباحثين ورواد الأعمال من تحويل الأفكار الابتكارية إلى حلول عملية قابلة للتنفيذ، عبر منظومة متكاملة تشمل الإرشاد وتطوير نماذج الأعمال وإتاحة فرص الوصول إلى برامج الاحتضان والاستثمار، إضافة إلى ربط المبتكرين بالجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص.

وتسهم مبادرة «مياهثون» في دعم التقنيات الناشئة في مجالات التحلية منخفضة الطاقة وإعادة الاستخدام والحلول الذكية للبنية التحتية، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة مركزاً للتقنيات المتقدمة في قطاع المياه، ويُسهم في بناء حلول مستقبلية تدعم استدامة الموارد وتطوير منظومة الابتكار الوطني.