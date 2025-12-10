The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, affirmed that the Kingdom, since its establishment by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman - may God have mercy on him - until the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, has given special attention to the service of the holy sites and their visitors, placing it at the top of its priorities. It has harnessed all resources to develop and care for them, and this has not been limited to expansions and major projects, but has extended to the finest details that affect the comfort of the visitors and enable them to perform their worship in security, tranquility, and comfort.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region pointed out that the leadership will continue this approach, stemming from the awareness of the great responsibility entrusted to it and the honor of the service that God has bestowed upon it.

This came during the chairing of a meeting by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, attended by the CEO of the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, Engineer Ghazi bin Dhafir Al-Shahrani, during which he was briefed on the most important operational works, programs, and quality services provided to the guests of God, as well as the continuous development witnessed by the care system for the two holy mosques to keep pace with the increasing number of visitors.

Additionally, the initiatives of the authority aimed at enhancing performance efficiency and continuously improving the services provided were reviewed.