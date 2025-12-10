أكد نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، أن المملكة منذ تأسيسها على يد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن -طيب الله ثراه- حتى عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين أولت خدمة المقدسات وقاصديها اهتماماً خاصاً وجعلتها على هرم الأولوية، وسخّرت الإمكانات كافة لتطويرها والعناية بها، ولم يقتصر ذلك على التوسعات والمشاريع الكُبرى، بل امتد إلى أدق التفاصيل التي تمسّ راحة القاصدين وتمكّنهم من أداء عباداتهم في أمن وطمأنينة وراحة.
ولفت نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة النظر إلى أن القيادة ستواصل هذا النهج انطلاقاً من استشعار عِظم المسؤولية المناطة بها وشرف الخدمة التي اختصّها الله بها.
جاء ذلك لدى ترؤس نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، اجتماعاً بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي المهندس غازي بن ظافر الشهراني، اطّلع خلاله على أبرز الأعمال والبرامج التشغيلية والخدمات النوعية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وما تشهده منظومة العناية بالحرمين من تطوير مستمر يواكب تزايد أعداد القاصدين.
كما جرى استعراض مبادرات الهيئة الهادفة لرفع كفاءة الأداء وتجويد الخدمات المقدمة بشكل مستمر.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, affirmed that the Kingdom, since its establishment by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman - may God have mercy on him - until the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, has given special attention to the service of the holy sites and their visitors, placing it at the top of its priorities. It has harnessed all resources to develop and care for them, and this has not been limited to expansions and major projects, but has extended to the finest details that affect the comfort of the visitors and enable them to perform their worship in security, tranquility, and comfort.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region pointed out that the leadership will continue this approach, stemming from the awareness of the great responsibility entrusted to it and the honor of the service that God has bestowed upon it.
This came during the chairing of a meeting by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, attended by the CEO of the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, Engineer Ghazi bin Dhafir Al-Shahrani, during which he was briefed on the most important operational works, programs, and quality services provided to the guests of God, as well as the continuous development witnessed by the care system for the two holy mosques to keep pace with the increasing number of visitors.
Additionally, the initiatives of the authority aimed at enhancing performance efficiency and continuously improving the services provided were reviewed.