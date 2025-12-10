أكد نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، أن المملكة منذ تأسيسها على يد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن -طيب الله ثراه- حتى عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين أولت خدمة المقدسات وقاصديها اهتماماً خاصاً وجعلتها على هرم الأولوية، وسخّرت الإمكانات كافة لتطويرها والعناية بها، ولم يقتصر ذلك على التوسعات والمشاريع الكُبرى، بل امتد إلى أدق التفاصيل التي تمسّ راحة القاصدين وتمكّنهم من أداء عباداتهم في أمن وطمأنينة وراحة.

ولفت نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة النظر إلى أن القيادة ستواصل هذا النهج انطلاقاً من استشعار عِظم المسؤولية المناطة بها وشرف الخدمة التي اختصّها الله بها.

جاء ذلك لدى ترؤس نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، اجتماعاً بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي المهندس غازي بن ظافر الشهراني، اطّلع خلاله على أبرز الأعمال والبرامج التشغيلية والخدمات النوعية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وما تشهده منظومة العناية بالحرمين من تطوير مستمر يواكب تزايد أعداد القاصدين.

كما جرى استعراض مبادرات الهيئة الهادفة لرفع كفاءة الأداء وتجويد الخدمات المقدمة بشكل مستمر.