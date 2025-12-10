خفّض مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) أسعار الفائدة اليوم (الأربعاء) بمقدار 25 نقطة أساس، ومن المرجح أن يُعلّق المزيد من التخفيضات في تكاليف الاقتراض، في انتظار مؤشرات أوضح حول اتجاه سوق العمل والتضخم الذي «لا يزال مرتفعاً إلى حد ما».
وخفّض البنك المركزي الأمريكي سعر الفائدة لليلة واحدة ربع نقطة مئوية إلى نطاق يراوح بين 3.50% و3.75%.
The Federal Reserve (the U.S. central bank) lowered interest rates today (Wednesday) by 25 basis points, and further cuts in borrowing costs are likely to be on hold, awaiting clearer indicators regarding the direction of the labor market and inflation, which "remains somewhat elevated."
The U.S. central bank reduced the overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range between 3.50% and 3.75%.