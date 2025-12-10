خفّض مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) أسعار الفائدة اليوم (الأربعاء) بمقدار 25 نقطة أساس، ومن المرجح أن يُعلّق المزيد من التخفيضات في تكاليف الاقتراض، في انتظار مؤشرات أوضح حول اتجاه سوق العمل والتضخم الذي «لا يزال مرتفعاً إلى حد ما».

وخفّض البنك المركزي الأمريكي سعر الفائدة لليلة واحدة ربع نقطة مئوية إلى نطاق يراوح بين 3.50% و3.75%.