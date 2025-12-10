BlaK Night, the Saudi company specialized in specialty coffee, has enhanced its global presence in 2025 through a series of qualitative participations and sponsorships in major international events, including sports championships and global exhibitions specialized in the coffee industry.

This year, BlaK Night participated in the Host Milano 2025 exhibition in Italy, the PIF Saudi International Golf Championship 2025, the Aramco China Championship 2025, and the PIF London Golf Championship 2025 in the United Kingdom, in addition to the second edition of the "Taqhwa" exhibition in Qatar, and finally the International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition in Riyadh.

This presence is not limited to the commercial aspect alone, but reflects BlaK Night's commitment to supporting international sports initiatives and sponsoring events that bring together elite global golfers, contributing to solidifying its role as a supportive partner for sports and innovation, and enhancing its presence in a rapidly evolving global economic landscape.

For his part, the CEO of BlaK Night, Kamal Al-Ruhani, explained that these participations and sponsorships represent an important platform for supporting youth and the sports sector, emphasizing that the Saudi brand is working to expand its horizons through active presence on platforms with wide economic and sports impact, creating greater export opportunities, and opening new distribution channels by directly communicating with major international investors and distributors.

Al-Ruhani pointed out that BlaK Night's participation in local exhibitions aims to solidify the brand's presence within the Saudi market, which is considered one of the fastest-growing specialty coffee markets in the region, noting that the significant interaction with workshops and specialized meetings at the International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition in Riyadh reflects the awareness of the Saudi consumer and the development of their sensory taste towards choosing high-quality varieties.

He indicated that this interaction has contributed to strengthening ties with those interested in the specialty coffee market and expanding the circle of partners, opening new horizons for product development and enhancing the brand's presence in local and regional markets.

BlaK Night recently concluded its participation last Saturday in the largest gathering of coffee experts and producers in the region, which took place from December 2 to 6 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, where its booth—spanning 800 square meters—attracted a wide audience interested in specialty coffee varieties and their sensory implications.

The booth provided a comprehensive interactive experience showcasing BlaK Night's diverse portfolio, which includes selected crops from over 20 countries, available in the online store https://b-k.coffee, and BlaK Night served more than 100,000 cups of coffee through tasting platforms at its booth.

BlaK Night is a Saudi brand established in 2019 in Khobar, relying on a production system based on sourcing high-quality crops from over 20 countries in Asia, Africa, and America, in addition to applying precise processing and roasting techniques that ensure consistency in flavors and quality of taste, offering more than 70 products crafted according to professional tasting and roasting standards, making it one of the prominent names in the specialty coffee sector in the Kingdom and the Middle East.