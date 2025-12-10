عززت بلاك نايت، الشركة السعودية المتخصصة في القهوة المختصة، حضورها العالمي خلال عام 2025 عبر سلسلة من المشاركات والرعايات النوعية في كبرى الفعاليات الدولية، شملت بطولات رياضية ومعارض عالمية متخصصة في صناعة القهوة.

وشهد العام الحالي مشاركة بلاك نايت في معرض هوست ميلانو 2025 في إيطاليا، وبطولة PIF السعودية الدولية للجولف 2025، وبطولة أرامكو الصين 2025، وبطولة PIF لندن للجولف 2025 في المملكة المتحدة، إضافة إلى النسخة الثانية من معرض "تقهـوى" في قطر، وأخيراً المعرض الدولي للقهوة والشوكولاتة في الرياض.

ولا يقتصر هذا الحضور على البعد التجاري فحسب، بل يعكس التزام "بلاك نايت" بدعم المبادرات الرياضية الدولية، ورعاية الفعاليات التي تجمع نخبة لاعبي الجولف العالميين، بما يسهم في ترسيخ دورها كشريك داعم للرياضة والابتكار، وتعزيز حضورها في مشهد اقتصادي عالمي متسارع.

من جانبه، أوضح المدير التنفيذي لشركة بلاك نايت كمال الروحاني، أن هذه المشاركات والرعايات تمثل منصة مهمة لدعم الشباب وقطاع الرياضة، مؤكدًا أن العلامة السعودية تعمل على توسيع آفاقها عبر التواجد الفاعل في منصات ذات تأثير اقتصادي ورياضي واسع، وتهيئة فرص أكبر للتصدير، وفتح قنوات توزيع جديدة، من خلال التواصل المباشر مع كبار المستثمرين والموزعين الدوليين.

وأشار الروحاني إلى أن مشاركة بلاك نايت في المعارض المحلية تستهدف ترسيخ حضور العلامة داخل السوق السعودي، الذي يُعد من أكثر أسواق القهوة المختصة نموًا في المنطقة، لافتًا إلى أن التفاعل الكبير مع ورش العمل واللقاءات المتخصصة في المعرض الدولي للقهوة والشوكولاتة بالرياض يعكس وعي المستهلك السعودي وتطوّر ذائقته الحسية نحو اختيار السلالات عالية الجودة.

وبيّن أن هذا التفاعل أسهم في تعزيز الروابط مع المهتمين بسوق القهوة المختصة، وتوسيع دائرة الشركاء، بما يفتح آفاقًا جديدة لتطوير المنتجات، ويرفع من حضور العلامة في الأسواق المحلية والإقليمية.

وكانت بلاك نايت قد اختتمت السبت الماضي مشاركتها في أكبر تجمع لخبراء وصنّاع القهوة بالمنطقة، الذي أُقيم خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 6 ديسمبر في مركز واجهة الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات، حيث استقطب جناحها – الذي بلغت مساحته 800 متر مربع – حضورًا واسعًا من المهتمين بسلالات القهوة المختصة وإيحاءاتها الحسية.

وقدّم الجناح تجربة تفاعلية متكاملة استعرضت محفظة بلاك نايت المتنوعة، التي تضم محاصيل مختارة من أكثر من 20 دولة، والمتوفرة في المتجر الالكتروني https://b-k.coffee، كما قدمت بلاك نايت تقديم أكثر من 100 ألف كوب قهوة عبر منصات التذوق في جناحها.

وتُعد «بلاك نايت» علامة سعودية تأسست عام 2019 بمدينة الخبر، وتعتمد في عملياتها على منظومة إنتاج ترتكز على توريد محاصيل عالية الجودة من أكثر من 20 دولة في آسيا وأفريقيا وأمريكا، إضافة إلى تطبيق معالجات وتحميص دقيقة تضمن ثبات الإيحاءات وجودة المذاق، فيما تقدم أكثر من 70 منتجًا تُعد وفق معايير تذوق وتحميص احترافية تجعلها من أبرز الأسماء البارزة في قطاع القهوة المختصة بالمملكة والشرق الأوسط.