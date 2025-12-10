شهد قطاع البريد السريع في الصين نمواً مطرداً في شهر نوفمبر الماضي، وفقاً لمؤشر صناعي أصدره مكتب البريد الحكومي في الصين، في ظل ارتفاع الإقبال على التجارة الإلكترونية من مختلف دول العالم، مما ساهم في نمو حركة الشحن. وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من العاملين خلال إشرافهم على سير عمل توزيع الشحنات الإلكتروني. (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية).
The express mail sector in China witnessed steady growth in November, according to an industrial index released by the State Post Bureau of China, amid an increase in demand for e-commerce from various countries around the world, which contributed to the growth of shipping activities. The image shows a group of workers supervising the distribution of electronic shipments. (Chinese Economy Daily).