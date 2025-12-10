شهد قطاع البريد السريع في الصين نمواً مطرداً في شهر نوفمبر الماضي، وفقاً لمؤشر صناعي أصدره مكتب البريد الحكومي في الصين، في ظل ارتفاع الإقبال على التجارة الإلكترونية من مختلف دول العالم، مما ساهم في نمو حركة الشحن. وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من العاملين خلال إشرافهم على سير عمل توزيع الشحنات الإلكتروني. (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية).