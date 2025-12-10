ارتفع مؤشر الرقم القياسي للإنتاج الصناعي في السعودية لشهر أكتوبر الماضي 8.9% مقارنةً بالشهر نفسه من العام السابق، وفق بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء الصادرة أمس (الأربعاء).


وسجل كل من الرقم القياسي الفرعي لنشاط التعدين واستغلال المحاجر والرقم القياسي الفرعي لنشاط الصناعة التحويلية ارتفاعاً بنسبة 11.5%، و5.5% على التوالي عند المقارنة بشهر أكتوبر من العام 2024.


كما سجل الرقم القياسي الفرعي لنشاط إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء ارتفاعاً بنسبة 5.1%، والرقم القياسي الفرعي لأنشطة إمدادات المياه، والصرف الصحي، وإدارة النفايات ومعالجتها بنسبة 8.5%.


وفيما يخص الأنشطة الاقتصادية الرئيسة، فقد ارتفع مؤشر الأنشطة النفطية 10.8%، وارتفع مؤشر الأنشطة غير النفطية بنسبة 4.4%، وذلك مقارنة بشهر أكتوبر 2024.


يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء تصدر مؤشر الرقم القياسي للإنتاج الصناعي بشكل شهري، وهو مؤشر اقتصادي يعكس التغيرات النسبية في حجم كميات الإنتاج الصناعي اعتماداً على بيانات مسح الإنتاج الصناعي، الذي نُفِّذ على عينة من المنشآت الصناعية تعمل في الأنشطة الصناعية المستهدفة والمتمثلة في نشاط التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، ونشاط الصناعة التحويلية، ونشاط إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء، وأنشطة إمدادات المياه، والصرف الصحي، وإدارة النفايات، ومعالجتها.