The Industrial Production Index in Saudi Arabia rose by 8.9% in October compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released yesterday (Wednesday) by the General Authority for Statistics.



Both the sub-index for mining and quarrying and the sub-index for manufacturing industry recorded increases of 11.5% and 5.5%, respectively, when compared to October 2024.



The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply also saw an increase of 5.1%, while the sub-index for water supply, sewage, waste management, and remediation rose by 8.5%.



Regarding the main economic activities, the oil activities index increased by 10.8%, and the non-oil activities index rose by 4.4%, compared to October 2024.



It is worth noting that the General Authority for Statistics publishes the Industrial Production Index on a monthly basis, which is an economic indicator reflecting the relative changes in the volume of industrial production based on data from the industrial production survey conducted on a sample of industrial establishments operating in the targeted industrial activities, which include mining and quarrying, manufacturing industry, electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply, as well as water supply, sewage, waste management, and remediation activities.