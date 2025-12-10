ارتفع مؤشر الرقم القياسي للإنتاج الصناعي في السعودية لشهر أكتوبر الماضي 8.9% مقارنةً بالشهر نفسه من العام السابق، وفق بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء الصادرة أمس (الأربعاء).
وسجل كل من الرقم القياسي الفرعي لنشاط التعدين واستغلال المحاجر والرقم القياسي الفرعي لنشاط الصناعة التحويلية ارتفاعاً بنسبة 11.5%، و5.5% على التوالي عند المقارنة بشهر أكتوبر من العام 2024.
كما سجل الرقم القياسي الفرعي لنشاط إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء ارتفاعاً بنسبة 5.1%، والرقم القياسي الفرعي لأنشطة إمدادات المياه، والصرف الصحي، وإدارة النفايات ومعالجتها بنسبة 8.5%.
وفيما يخص الأنشطة الاقتصادية الرئيسة، فقد ارتفع مؤشر الأنشطة النفطية 10.8%، وارتفع مؤشر الأنشطة غير النفطية بنسبة 4.4%، وذلك مقارنة بشهر أكتوبر 2024.
يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء تصدر مؤشر الرقم القياسي للإنتاج الصناعي بشكل شهري، وهو مؤشر اقتصادي يعكس التغيرات النسبية في حجم كميات الإنتاج الصناعي اعتماداً على بيانات مسح الإنتاج الصناعي، الذي نُفِّذ على عينة من المنشآت الصناعية تعمل في الأنشطة الصناعية المستهدفة والمتمثلة في نشاط التعدين واستغلال المحاجر، ونشاط الصناعة التحويلية، ونشاط إمدادات الكهرباء والغاز والبخار وتكييف الهواء، وأنشطة إمدادات المياه، والصرف الصحي، وإدارة النفايات، ومعالجتها.
The Industrial Production Index in Saudi Arabia rose by 8.9% in October compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released yesterday (Wednesday) by the General Authority for Statistics.
Both the sub-index for mining and quarrying and the sub-index for manufacturing industry recorded increases of 11.5% and 5.5%, respectively, when compared to October 2024.
The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply also saw an increase of 5.1%, while the sub-index for water supply, sewage, waste management, and remediation rose by 8.5%.
Regarding the main economic activities, the oil activities index increased by 10.8%, and the non-oil activities index rose by 4.4%, compared to October 2024.
It is worth noting that the General Authority for Statistics publishes the Industrial Production Index on a monthly basis, which is an economic indicator reflecting the relative changes in the volume of industrial production based on data from the industrial production survey conducted on a sample of industrial establishments operating in the targeted industrial activities, which include mining and quarrying, manufacturing industry, electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply, as well as water supply, sewage, waste management, and remediation activities.