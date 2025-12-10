اطّلع محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، بمقر المحافظة أمس، على مشروع النقل العام بالحافلات بالمحافظة، واستمع إلى شرح عن المشروع وجهود منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية لتعزيز جودة الحياة، وتقديم خدمات نقل آمنة ومنظمة ومستدامة تدعم كفاءة المدن، وآليات التشغيل والمسارات التي يغطيها المشروع، ونقاط التوقف الرئيسة والخدمات المخصصة للمستفيدين.

تشغيل 91 حافلة

إذ يتضمن المشروع تشغيل 91 حافلة حديثة مزودة بتجهيزات خاصة لذوي الإعاقة، ويبلغ عدد المسارات 14 مساراً تغطي مناطق داخل المدينة، و234 نقطة توقف، وإنشاء 46 محطة مكيفة.