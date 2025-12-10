Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi reviewed the public bus transport project in the governorate yesterday at the governorate's headquarters, and listened to an explanation about the project and the efforts of the transport and logistics services system to enhance the quality of life, providing safe, organized, and sustainable transport services that support the efficiency of cities, the operational mechanisms, the routes covered by the project, the main stops, and the services designated for beneficiaries.

Operation of 91 Buses

The project includes the operation of 91 modern buses equipped with special facilities for people with disabilities, with a total of 14 routes covering areas within the city, 234 stopping points, and the establishment of 46 air-conditioned stations.