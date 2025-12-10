اطّلع محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، بمقر المحافظة أمس، على مشروع النقل العام بالحافلات بالمحافظة، واستمع إلى شرح عن المشروع وجهود منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية لتعزيز جودة الحياة، وتقديم خدمات نقل آمنة ومنظمة ومستدامة تدعم كفاءة المدن، وآليات التشغيل والمسارات التي يغطيها المشروع، ونقاط التوقف الرئيسة والخدمات المخصصة للمستفيدين.
تشغيل 91 حافلة
إذ يتضمن المشروع تشغيل 91 حافلة حديثة مزودة بتجهيزات خاصة لذوي الإعاقة، ويبلغ عدد المسارات 14 مساراً تغطي مناطق داخل المدينة، و234 نقطة توقف، وإنشاء 46 محطة مكيفة.
Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi reviewed the public bus transport project in the governorate yesterday at the governorate's headquarters, and listened to an explanation about the project and the efforts of the transport and logistics services system to enhance the quality of life, providing safe, organized, and sustainable transport services that support the efficiency of cities, the operational mechanisms, the routes covered by the project, the main stops, and the services designated for beneficiaries.
Operation of 91 Buses
The project includes the operation of 91 modern buses equipped with special facilities for people with disabilities, with a total of 14 routes covering areas within the city, 234 stopping points, and the establishment of 46 air-conditioned stations.