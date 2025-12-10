وصلت إلى مطار العريش الدولي بجمهورية مصر العربية أمس، الطائرة الإغاثية السعودية الـ75 التي يسيّرها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بالتنسيق مع وزارة الدفاع وسفارة المملكة في القاهرة.
سلال غذائية وحقائب إيوائية
وتحمل الطائرة السعودية الـ75 على متنها سلال غذائية وحقائب إيوائية، تمهيدًا لنقلها إلى المتضررين من الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق داخل قطاع غزة.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار الدعم السعودي المقدم عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة للشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في قطاع غزة؛ للتخفيف من الظروف المعيشية الصعبة التي يعاني منها القطاع.
