شهدت مدارس محافظة جدة تعليق الدراسة حضوريًا ليوم الأربعاء 19 / 6 / 1447هـ، على أن تكون الدراسة عن بُعد من خلال منصة مدرستي، و ذلك في تطبيق فعلي لأول مرة لصلاحيات مديري و مديرات المدارس الواردة في دليل آلية الانتقال من التعليم الحضوري إلى التعليم عن بُعد في الحالات الطارئة، والمتعلقة بـ: (حالات وجود خطورة على سلامة الطلاب داخل المدرسة أو في الطريق إليها).
و عمد مديرو و مديرات المدارس في محافظة جدة إلى تفعيل تلك الصلاحيات بناءً على ما شهدته المحافظة يوم الثلاثاء 18 / 6 / 1447هـ من هطول أمطار غزيرة قد تؤثر على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات وسلامة وصولهم للمدرسة، و ذلك وفق دليل الانتقال من التعليم الحضوري إلى التعليم عن بعد.
4 حالات
و منح الدليل مديري المدارس صلاحية إقرار الدراسة عن بعد في 4 حالات تستدعي ذلك، مثل: الصيانة الطارئة للمرافق، أو وجود خطورة على سلامة الطلاب داخل المدرسة، أو في الطريق إليها.
و حدد دليل الانتقال من التعليم الحضوري إلى التعليم عن بعد في الحالات الطارئة؛ بهدف حوكمة إجراءات الانتقال إلى التعليم عن بُعد لضمان استمرارية العملية التعليمية في الحالات الطارئة، وتحديد الحالات الطارئة التي تستدعي الانتقال إلى التعليم عن بعد، وتوحيد الإجراءات اللازمة للانتقال إلى التعليم عن بعد، والأدوار والمسؤوليات للجهات المعنية عند الانتقال إلى التعليم عن بُعد.
وأعطى لمديري و مديرات المدارس الحق في تحويل الدراسة إلى «عن بعد» في 4 حالات؛ تتمثل في وجود مشكلات تهدد سلامة الطلاب مثل: «الأمطار الغزيرة»، وحالة المبنى المدرسي بعد المطر، ومشكلات تهدد صحة الطلاب كالأمراض المعدية الخطرة والأوبئة المصنفة لدى وزارة الصحة.
