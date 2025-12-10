Schools in Jeddah Governorate have suspended in-person classes for Wednesday, 19/6/1447 AH, with classes to be conducted remotely through the Madrasati platform. This marks the first practical application of the authorities granted to school principals as outlined in the guide for transitioning from in-person education to remote education in emergency situations, related to: (cases where there is a danger to the safety of students inside the school or on their way to it).



School principals in Jeddah Governorate activated these authorities based on the heavy rainfall that the governorate experienced on Tuesday, 18/6/1447 AH, which could affect the safety of students and their safe arrival at school, in accordance with the guide for transitioning from in-person education to remote education.



4 Cases



The guide grants school principals the authority to approve remote learning in 4 cases that warrant it, such as: emergency maintenance of facilities, or the presence of danger to the safety of students inside the school, or on their way to it.



The guide for transitioning from in-person education to remote education in emergency situations aims to govern the procedures for transitioning to remote education to ensure the continuity of the educational process in emergencies, define the emergency cases that necessitate the transition to remote education, unify the necessary procedures for transitioning to remote education, and outline the roles and responsibilities of the relevant parties when transitioning to remote education.



It grants school principals the right to switch to "remote" education in 4 cases, which include issues threatening the safety of students such as: "heavy rainfall," the condition of the school building after rain, and issues threatening the health of students such as dangerous infectious diseases and epidemics classified by the Ministry of Health.